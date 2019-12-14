SALEM — In between celebrations Saturday night, coach Doug Smith huddled with his team one final time. They wore smiles. They looked at one another and laughed. And they listened closely.
This is what they heard: Don’t stop believing in yourselves. Don’t stop being an example to others. Always keep the faith.
“Faith and hard work,” Smith said as he looked his players in the eye, “that’s a powerful combination.”
It certainly is. The Class 2 state championship game, in which Appomattox defeated Stuarts Draft 42-21, was an exercise in whether players would remember lessons Smith has tried to instill in them all year, the ones that go beyond gridiron assignments or proper techniques or executing plays to perfection.
These lessons are about character. They go to the heart of becoming not just a champion, but a better human being.
And the lessons — perseverance, love for others, faith and hard work — stuck with Appomattox players.
So Tre Lawing knelt on the turf at Salem Football Stadium after the clock expired and didn’t get up until several of his teammates pulled him to his feet.
And Cristian Ferguson felt as if he were living in a dream.
And Tyler Gilliam couldn’t stop smiling as he talked about having joy through the struggle that was the 2019 season.
Yes, the lessons stuck.
“We had a lot of struggles early on this year,” Gilliam said. “But having joy and coming together as one, it’s definitely gonna have an impact on me for the rest of my life.”
Some championships, like the ones Appomattox celebrated in 2016 and 2017, came a little easier. This one was tough.
This group wasn’t projected to win even the Dogwood District, much less a state title. This group lost two of its first three games and looked like an empty shell compared to recent teams that had come before it.
But the group few people believed in accomplished big things Saturday by claiming its fourth state championship in a five-season span.
“It’s a wonderful experience to come all the way from people doubting us to now we just won states,” junior receiver and defensive back Tez Booker said. “Because there were people who didn’t even think we were gonna make the playoffs.”
Sometimes it seems like no one believes in you. That’s when it’s so important to believe in yourself.
“We just stayed true to ourselves,” said Ferguson, who rumbled for 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns Saturday night. “We didn’t give up on ourselves. We never stopped believing.”
That’s a hallmark trait of this program. That’s why fans chanted “PO1” as the clock wound down in Salem, channeling the first great season in 2015 when Appomattox’s motto was “Power of One.” That term still means a great deal in Raider Country.
And this year’s “Joy through the struggle” motto was emblematic of the offseason trials and early-season tribulations.
“Everybody on this team has been through something,” Lawing said.
The sophomore quarterback accounted for four touchdowns Saturday, including a 5-yard run that broke a 14-14 tie and an 80-yard run that gave the Raiders a sudden 35-21 lead just five minutes later.
After the game, he took a moment to reflect on the turf.
“I was just thanking the Lord for giving me the potential,” he said.
In the post-game huddle, Smith told his group that, trophy or no trophy, the journey was worth it.
“I’d give away every ring, every single one of ‘em, for this experience with you guys tonight,” he said.
He wanted to leave his players with something they’d remember forever.
“Faith in their creator, something bigger than themselves, and then learning what he wants us to do: love other people, serve other people, which is exactly what they’re doing out here,” he said.
“That line is blocking for their backs, every special team is trying to do something for either the offense or the defense.”
That’s why Smith told his team all year to keep believing and working.
Turns out, faith and hard work was what Appomattox needed most.
“If they carry that on in life with their families, their coworkers and the people around them, their friends,” Smith said, “then I just think they’re gonna be some terrific people.”
