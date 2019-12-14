Playing in his first state championship game, wrapping up his first-ever season of varsity football, the senior couldn’t be stopped.
Stuarts Draft has just tied the score at 14 when Tyler Gilliam took the ensuing kickoff 62 yards, weaving around defenders, cutting up the turf and getting blocks along the way.
He was finally brought down, but not until he was deep in Cougars territory, on the 17-yard line. Appomattox scored three plays later for a 21-14 lead, a score that jumpstarted a 28-7 second-half run.
“We needed a spark, and my teammates set up the blocking perfectly,” Gilliam said. “I just had to find a hole and run as hard as I could.”
The senior filled the stat sheet. He had a 44-yard punt return and two kick returns for a total of 77 yards, and also punted for the Raiders, totaling 137 yards on three punts (45.7 average).
Gilliam also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tre Lawing with one minute left in the third quarter to give ACHS a 28-14 lead.
“It’s an amazing feeling finally getting my own ring,” he said. “But for this community, it’s definitely big. Starting [the season] off slow and coming together and having the community behind our backs the whole way, it’s a good feeling to give back to them.”
Despite injuries, Baker still fought
For several weeks, Keyshawn Baker, a junior running back and linebacker, has been fighting injuries.
The Appomattox staff still isn’t sure what kind of knee injury he has. That’s because he hasn’t slowed up enough to get it taken care of. Now that the season is over — and he’s picked up his second career state championship — getting to a doctor is in on the docket for the near future, he promised.
“He doesn’t stop,” coach Doug Smith said of Baker. “He just wants to keep on giving for his team.”
Saturday, he fought through more pain.
The existing injuries contributed, but so did an injury on the game’s opening kickoff.
He had to be helped off the turf by athletic trainers.
No matter. The junior returned, of course, to fight some more, and was in on tackles and had a pair of carries.
“I had a little pain throughout the entire game, but I just prayed to God that I could still play and fight with my brothers,” Baker said, “and he allowed me to.”
Foreign exchange student contributes with foot
Samuele Bianco, a junior, came to the U.S. this year as a foreign exchange student to Appomattox County High School.
In his first year with the Raiders, he’s walking away a state champ.
Bianco, the Raiders’ place kicker, came from Italy and picked up football after having played soccer for 11 years. His job then was to kick the ball, he said, and is the same now.
Bianco has been the Raiders’ consistent placekicker all season, and in the win Saturday, he converted all four of his extra-point attempts.
“I am so glad,” Bianco said. “That’s my family.”
Defending the run
Stuarts Draft put up 253 rushing yards, using lengthy drives to try to wear down the Appomattox defense. Sometimes, the plan worked. But Appomattox also dropped ball carriers in the backfield or at the line of scrimmage seven times.
Tez Booker led the way with eight tackles, JaQuan Walker added five, Jordan Scott finished with 4½ and Cristian Ferguson four.
The final dagger
With 4:05 remaining and Appomattox up 35-21, Booker intercepted a pass from Draft quarterback Henry Cooke that sealed the deal. Appomattox went on to score again on its ensuing drive.
“As soon as the quarterback released the ball I broke on it and tried to get as many yards as I could,” Booker said. “I knew my offense would get on the field and score once again.”
From the stat sheet
Stuarts Draft had remarkable success in certain areas, while it struggled in others. For instance, the Cougars converted 6 of 8 fourth-down chances and all three scoring chances in the red zone.
But its defense also allowed Ferguson and quarterback Tre Lawing to tear up the turf. Lawing averaged nearly 9 yards per carry, while Ferguson averaged 11 yards per tote.
Quick strikes
Appomattox’s run to state titles in 2015, ’16 and ’17 were defined by quick strikes: defensive touchdowns and short drives that changed the outcome of the game in a hurry.
That’s what the Raiders did Saturday, too. The second half was one in which the lead ballooned and a young Raiders team looked like teams of old. The most telling moment: a one-play drive after the Cougars, pinned to the end zone, chose to punt. The ball went straight up in the air, Appomattox took over, and Lawing hit Gilliam with a touchdown to make it 28-14.
Contact Ben Cates (434) 385-5527. Contact Emily Brown at (434) 385-5529.
