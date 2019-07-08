From staff reports
At Heritage High School, a sacrifice fly by Isaiah Blanks gave Lynchburg Post 16 a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Danville Post 325 in Game 1 of an American Legion doubleheader, and Post 16 then blasted Danville 22-5 in the nightcap for the sweep Monday.
Lynchburg (5-1), which entered the first game fresh off a 12-3 drubbing of rival Big Island Post 217 on Saturday, trailed Danville 5-0 after two innings. But the Cardinals struck four times in the third and once in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5.
Blanks (0-4, RBI) lifted his sac fly to left field with no outs in the bottom of the eighth after Reed Dawson reached by smacking a leadoff triple to center. Dawson scored on the sacrifice.
Jackson Perkins led Post 16 at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a two-run single as part of the four-run third.
Perkins and Fisher combined to hold Post 325 scoreless in the final six frames after Blanks, who received the start, was roughed up in the first two innings.
Dylan Cassell led Danville at the plate by going 2 for 3. Braxton Eades was 1 for 4 with two RBIs for Post 325 (3-3).
Lynchburg exploded in the five-inning nightcap, scoring 14 runs in the first three frames and then closing out with an eight-run fifth. Blanks was 3 for 4 with four runs scored. Fisher, Bailey Reynolds, Parker Thomas, Christian Hayes, John Kistler and Tyler Knight all had two hits apiece for the Cardinals and combined for 12 RBIs.
Eades hit a solo homer for Danville. Graham Dalton, Lancaster and Darius Davis all had two hits.