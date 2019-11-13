As she sat in the spotlight at Liberty High, Millie Thompson went through the same motion as hundreds of other athletes across the nation Wednesday.
Thompson, a pitcher, was one of several athletes from the area to affix her signature to the line at the bottom of a National Letter of Intent as part of the NCAA’s early signing period, inking her commitment to Clemson during a ceremony at the Bedford school.
In the moment, as was the case five months ago in Salem — where she and the Minettes captured the first state softball championship in school history — Thompson blocked out all the grandeur. The fanfare was appreciated, but it was earlier in the day when the fact she’d be able to continue her softball career at the college level truly hit her.
Wednesday morning, in her “favorite place in the world,” Thompson signed the form that solidified her commitment. As she sat in her bed, as her dad and coach, Mike Thompson, was nearby, the emotion kicked in.
“His emotion is what got me. He did cry. He’s the type of person who expects the worst in every situation. He never before this moment was like, ‘You’re signing.’ He’s like, ‘You need to work before that moment,” Millie said of her dad.
“When it actually happened, I could definitely see the relief on his face. It made it more special seeing the look on his face and how proud he is of me.”
Millie Thompson’s career, which includes impressive freshman and sophomore campaigns, hit its peak in her junior season. The left-hander — who called Wednesday’s signing “a relief,” because the NLI means going to Clemson is now absolutely in her future — posted a 0.75 ERA with 255 strikeouts her junior year.
After her senior campaign in Bedford, Thompson could get a chance to contribute immediately at her new school. When she trades in her red and blue for purple and orange, Clemson will be in just its second season of competition as an NCAA Division I varsity program.
“That’s what I hope,” said Thompson, who originally committed to James Madison before switching her commitment to Clemson ahead of her sophomore campaign. “Just gonna see where I fit in in the beginning and see where that puts me.”At Brookville, one of Thompson’s fiercest competitors and Seminole District foes, fellow pitcher Madi Harris, signed her NLI to play at another Atlantic Coast Conference school: Virginia.
Harris, who finished with a 0.82 ERA in her junior campaign, said Wednesday featured several emotions for her and her family.
There was relief and happiness for her, pride for her parents. And for Harris, signing the NLI was the payoff of years of hard work.
“It’s probably one of the biggest things that I’ve done,” she said, “but it’s definitely just the reward [for my work], so it’s really more of a satisfaction emotion.
“A lot of hard work. Lack of sleep. But definitely the love for the game has gotten me here.”
Alexis Ferguson, the dangerous Brookville slugger who hit .403 as a junior, made official her decision too. She also will play at Tennessee State.
“It was a relief,” said Ferguson, the senior who even cracked a smile or two despite her serious nature. “Just happy to get it done.”On the other end of the table, set up on stage in front of dozens of well-wishers and supporters in the Brookville auditorium Wednesday, sat Brennan Abbott.
While Harris has known for a while she will be headed to Charlottesville, Abbott’s future became clear only recently.
Abbott, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound pitcher, will begin his college career next year at James Madison.
“It was definitely a relief. Committing was a big thing,” Abbott said after the ceremony, “but being able to sign was another, because now it’s official that I’ll go there.”
Abbott, who helped the Bees to a state semifinal appearance in the spring and posted a 1.25 ERA for the year, said JMU began recruiting him toward the end of last season and was one of the last schools to get in on the race for the ace. But once JMU came knocking, his college decision wasn’t far behind.
“Once they started recruiting me, I was just kind of hoping and praying they would offer me, and once they did, I knew then and there I wanted to go there,” Abbott said. “I knew that’s where I wanted to go. If I didn’t go there, that’d be all right, but that’s always been my dream school since I was a little kid, [I wanted] to play baseball there.”
Other athletes from the area committed, as well.
Jackson Cherry and Eddie Blake will play baseball in college. Cherry, a senior at Jefferson Forest, will play at Mercer, while Blake, a student at Staunton River, signed with Division II Concord.
Hailee Blankenship participated in a ceremony at JF, as well, making official her plan to play volleyball at Division II King University. Brookville’s Hudson Stewart inked his NLI to attend and wrestle for Virginia.
A trio of swimmers were part of a signing ceremony at the Downtown YMCA Wednesday evening, too, choosing to ink their commitments at the place they train for their Lynchburg YMCA club swim team.
Brookville’s Brandon Naylor and Colby Childress signed to swim for Bryant and Gardner-Webb, respectively. E.C. Glass’ Ellie Eckert will join Childress at GWU.
