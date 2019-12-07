DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt got its revenge.

After being knocked out of the playoffs by Heritage in Lynchburg in last year’s state semifinals, the Cavaliers returned the favor Saturday, ending the Pioneers’ season with a 25-14 victory in the Class 3 state semifinals.

LB running back Hunter Rice rushed for 160 yards and scored a third-quarter touchdown that broke open what had been an 18-14 LB lead.

Heritage’s KJ Vaughan rumbled for 123 yards in his final high school game. Quarterback Kameron Burns passed for 88 yards but completed just 5 of 17 throws.

Heritage’s season ends at 12-2. LB is now 14-0 and advances to the Class 3 state championship at Liberty University next Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

