Jefferson Forest’s Keenan Cupit, E.C. Glass’ Holden Ayers and Liberty Christian’s Tyler Rose each signed Division I National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for football.
Cupit, who rushed for roughly 1,500 yards in his senior season, made official his decision to attend the University of Central Florida after being recruited at linebacker. He is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Ayers, who helped lead the Hilltoppers to their second straight 11-2 season as an effective 6-foot-2, 253-pound offensive guard, signed to play at the University of Richmond.
Rose led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 season and the first VHSL playoff victory in LCA history. The sure-handed wide receiver signed at William & Mary after racking up about 700 receiving yards in 2019.
