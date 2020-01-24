Only four Liberty Christian players scored Friday night against E.C. Glass. When asked about the oddity, Bulldogs senior guard Connor Hartless had an answer ready.
“I think this team is special,” he said.
Inside the hostile confines of McCue Gymnasium, those four players — Hartless, Jalen Leftwich, Seth Hildebrand and Rynning Bohrnstedt — helped LCA stay atop the Seminole District standings with a 61-52 victory over the Hilltoppers.
“No other team in the area probably has [four] guys scoring like that,” Hartless said. “And then, anybody on any given night can be our leading scorer, and I think that’s something special. With the ball movement, it speaks to the unselfishness of this team.”
The Bulldogs (12-5, 7-2 Seminole) and Hilltoppers (9-6, 6-3) split a pair of regular-season meetings. Glass overcame a 13-point deficit at LCA in December but turned the ball over with 14.8 seconds Friday night trailing by three points.The two teams have developed a rivalry on the basketball court the last few seasons.
Hartless was on fire all night. He finished with 21 points, drained 5 of 6 3-pointers and led a hot-shooting LCA squad. The Bulldogs shot 62% from beyond the arc (8 of 13). Hartless was 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.
The game featured eight lead changes and four ties. But Glass, shorthanded because of injuries, never led in the fourth quarter.
“We knew exactly what play was coming and [LCA] just executed. They executed really well,” Glass coach DJ Best said. “The thing that we’re not doing well is we’re not talking, we’re not communicating. And it’s killing us in big stretches.”
Glass limited LCA standout point guard Jalen Leftwich (12 points) to just two first-half points. But the ‘Toppers couldn’t successfully guard the 3-point line. Bohrnstedt shot 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and also hauled in 13 rebounds. Leftwich came alive with eight points in the third quarter. Leftwich then played the final three minutes and 36 seconds with four fouls.
Glass was led by DreSean Kendrick (13 points, seven rebounds, four assists), fellow guard Savion Austin (11 points) and forward Jack Brestel (10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks).
Austin brought Glass to within two points, 54-52, in the final minute when he drove to the lane, ducked under a defender and banked a shot off the glass.
But Hildebrand, who had only scored four points on the night, was unwavering from the free-throw line.
He downed 7 of 8 attempts in the final 34.8 seconds, including two free throws after Best, protesting a series of calls that went against the ‘Toppers, was hit with a technical with 14.8 remaining.
Hildebrand went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line on the night and finished with 13 points.
“I was pretty confident,” Hildebrand said. “My dad [LCA assistant Matt Hildebrand] was a good free-throw shooter in college [at LU], so he raised me shooting free throws.
“It was a big moment for me, but I’ve got to stay in my own head, block out all the noise and just focus.”
LCA coach Paul Redgate said Glass’ pressure defense was tough for his team to deal with. LCA had 15 turnovers to Glass’ nine. But the Bulldogs also avoided some of those traps and then spread Glass’ defense out by posting players on the wings for 3-point looks.
“You can try to simulate [Glass’ defense] in practice, but it’s not even close,” he said. “… But I was proud of our guys. When we needed to, we kept control of the ball, kept our composure.”
The Hilltoppers, who are back in McCue tonight to take on Stuarts Draft at 7, trailed by six points in the fourth quarter. But with LCA in foul trouble, Kendrick and Austin attacked the rim. Those high-percentage shots helped the Hilltoppers keep things close until the final seconds.
“It was a very intense game,” Austin said. “We came out the first half, talking and communicating and scoring.
“Second half, we kind of slowed down, and it showed on the court. They kept scoring. We weren’t playing defense, but we started to fight in the fourth quarter, but it was a little too late to come back.”
Glass was without guard Reashawn Spaulding, who is out for the season with a broken wrist suffered against Heritage last month.
Point guard Rayvon Graham returned Friday from an injury that kept him out most of the season, but the Hilltoppers were also without 6-foot-3 forward Brian Hunt Jr.
“Identity, that’s our word,” Best said. “We have got to get back and focus on our identity. … Just put this with the rest of the district losses. They’re all gonna stink.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
