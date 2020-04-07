LCA vs. E.C. Glass 01

Liberty Christian Academy guard Jalen Leftwich powers through E.C. Glass defense to make a basket on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at E.C. Glass High School. Leftwich was named to the all-Class 3 first team April 7. 

A pair of area players, Jalen Leftwich and Kylie Stark, were named to the all-state basketball teams Tuesday. 

On the boys side, Leftwich, a junior guard for Liberty Christian, picked up all-Class 3 first-team honors.

Brookville senior guard Stark earned second-team all-Class 3 laurels on the girls side. 

Leftwich helped Liberty Christian to a Class 3 state quarterfinal berth, its first VHSL state tournament berth in school history, and a 21-7 record. 

Stark led BHS to the Region 3C quarterfinals and a 17-7 record, averaging 16 points per game along the way. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark early in the season and finished her career as the program's second-leading scorer with 1,378 career points. 

