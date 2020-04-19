Two Liberty Christian Academy senior cross country and track & field standouts announced their college intentions Sunday.

Bryce Becker is heading to the U.S. Naval Academy, and Elle Soistmann is going to Campbell.

Becker was part of the LCA boys 4x400 relay team that edged Phoebus by 0.03 seconds to win the Class 3 state indoor track & field championships. He placed sixth in triple jump, eighth in the 300 and 16th in the long jump at the state meet.

Soistmann was a mid-distance runner at LCA. She finished 14th in the 500 at the Class 3 state championships and ran the anchor leg on the 4x800 team that placed 10th at the state meet.

The two also competed in the cross country season. Becker placed 18th and Soistmann finished 17th in the Seminole District championships held at HumanKind.

