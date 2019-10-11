By Ben Cates
Magic. That’s how E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody described his star quarterback Friday night, the one who eluded Liberty Christian’s defense and carved his own path through Williams Stadium in no time at all.
If the ability to disappear in the blink of an eye is supernatural, then Kendrick was a magician.
If making something out of nothing defies logic, then yes, Kendrick was a wizard.
The Hilltoppers streaked away from LCA from the outset en route to a 47-28 victory, and Kendrick was everywhere.
He intercepted a pass near the red zone on LCA’s first drive.
Then he danced, dazzled and dashed his way to the end zone over and over, cutting down the right sideline and then the left, barreling up the field and across it, waiting patiently in the backfield until plays developed, and then bursting away from the crowd.
“He’s magic when he’d got the ball in his hands,” Woody said of Kendrick.
By the time the first quarter ended, with Glass leading 19-7, Kendrick already had scored three times and amassed 189 rushing yards on just six carries.
He finished the night with 291 rushing yards on 13 carries and four touchdown runs.
At times, he eluded tackles and received blocks from Glass’ offense. Other times, the field looked wide open.
And at other moments, Kendrick would fake a pass or watch a play break down, then take matters into his own hands.
“We saw that, on the very first play, [LCA] was doing something funky with the safety and outside linebacker,” Kendrick said. “So the safety would come down and the outside linebacker would run out on our pitch man, because that’s one of our best plays. And the middle was just wide open. So I just faked it and kept it.”
With Kendrick as the catalyst, Glass looked as strong as it has all season. The Hilltoppers (6-0) put up 487 yards of total offense and caused four LCA turnovers.
“When you play the number four team in the state, you know you’re gonna get a war,” Bulldogs quarterback Josh Nelson said. “And we came out, we knew it was gonna be a battle from the start. We had some key mistakes early in the game we felt like we could have capitalized on, but you’ve just got to flush this one.”
Nelson threw for 113 yards on 13-of-27 passing. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cade Wycoff added 77 rushing yards for LCA and scored twice, while Anthony Moore added 62 yards on the ground.
Ty Foster rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries for Glass and scored two touchdowns.
Most of LCA’s damage came after this one was well out of hand. By the time roughly four minutes had eclipsed off the clock in the third quarter, Glass led 47-7. LCA added three touchdowns in the fourth quarter after the Hilltoppers had put in backup players.
“We didn’t quit, and teams I’ve been on in the past, it would have been 70-7,” Nelson said. “… We still believe that we can go as far as we want to go and as far as we need to go.”
Glass defensive back Cam Robinson recovered an LCA fumble to start the second quarter and then ran it 35 yards for a touchdown and a 26-7 lead.
“I feel like our defense executed way better than everybody thought we could, stopping the pass game,” Robinson said. “I give a big shout out to our DBs who made a whole lot of stops.”
Woody, who was impressed with how well his team played early, said Glass stopped “a potent offense for three-and-a-half quarters.”
Kendrick’s night came one week after he racked up 332 all-purpose yards, including a 284-yard rushing performance, at GW-Danville. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for 2019 on Friday and now sports 1,220 rushing yards on the season.
“I’m a witness to greatness,” Woody said.
He was all smiles after the game, but Kendrick wasn’t thinking about greatness, or magic, for that matter.
“I’m proud of this team because, again, people think that it’s just me, but it’s really not,” he said. “A lot of people on this team can do things that people haven’t seen.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
