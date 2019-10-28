By Ben Cates
Jordan Young entered the elite ranks of William Campbell folklore Friday night, putting together one of the top performances in program history.
Think Cedric Peerman. Tyrell Staten. Josh Rosser. Shea Boyd.
Those are just a few Generals who occupy significant spots in the Virginia High School League Book of Records. Young’s outburst in William Campbell’s 60-26 dismantling of Nelson County was reminiscent of that type of play.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back rushed for 400 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
It was the most impressive rushing performance for anyone at the Naruna-based school since 2015, when then-quarterback Staten rushed for 470 yards as part of a 573-yard all-purpose night.
“It was an outburst game,” Young said Monday. “I gotta give it up to my O-line, though. They played one heck of a game. The only way I could have done it was with their help.”
Young now joins a list of 29 other players who have scored seven rushing touchdowns in a single regular-season game in VHSL history, including former Heritage running back Elijah Davis who accomplished that feat in one half of play in 2017. Staten scored eight touchdowns in his mammoth outing against Colonial Beach in 2015.
Other area players have accomplished similar feats. Rosser, the former Campbell QB, managed seven all-purpose TDs in 2017; Gretna quarterback Tabron Mabins did the same thing last season.
Peerman, the Campbell grad and former NFL standout, holds numerous VHSL records, including playoff marks for most touchdowns in a single game (seven) and most points (42). The VHSL defines its records for playoffs as state semifinal or championship games.
Boyd, another former Campbell star, is also in the record book with 10,205 career total yards, which ranks eighth all-time in the state.
The Generals snapped a four-game losing streak Friday. It dated back to Sept. 20.
“We were clicking on all cylinders for the first time in a long time,” coach Danny Broggin said, adding the Generals’ offensive line was at its best Friday night.
Young entered his senior season coming off a solid junior campaign. He rushed for 1,129 total yards last year on 90 carries, an average of 12.5 yards per tote.
He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season against Nelson.
“I think he’s one of the best backs in the area,” Broggin said of Young, “and he just hadn’t been able to get going [this season]. When given an opportunity, the kid can run the ball, and he showed that Friday night.”
Young did all that damage against Nelson on 25 carries (16 yards per carry).
The running back said he felt like something special could happen Friday but wasn’t necessarily prepared for a 400-yard night.
“I’m the kind of guy, I don’t have a huge ego,” Young added. “I think about it a little bit, but it’s not something I’m gonna boast about. I’m just playing my game.”
Campbell is now 4-4 entering this week’s game against Appomattox. The Generals have one game remaining after that, against Altavista, before heading into the playoffs in Region 2C.
“I just wanna see us keep playing as a unit, keep playing as a family,” Young said. “If we keep playing like that, we I think that we can really make a run at this thing.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.