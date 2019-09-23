Jefferson Forest’s collective 306 was enough to earn the Cavaliers an eight-stroke victory at the Seminole District golf tournament at par 71 Winton Country Club on Monday.

JF was bolstered by Garnet Manley III’s runner-up 1-under 70, Jonathan Peterson’s 75 and Caleb DeBass’ 79.

Rustburg senior Nick Rakes fired the low round of the day, a 4-under 67, which earned him medalist honors. Rakes entered the tournament with a 67 18-hole average.

LCA’s Lane Weems tied with Peterson for third place with a 75. E.C. Glass’ Pen Willman carded a 76 for fifth place, Rustburg’s Cade Bigham finished sixth with a 78, and Amherst’s Logan Beach tied with DeBass for sixth by shooting a 79.

Rustburg posted a 314 for second place. E.C. Glass was third with a 332.

The tournament has no bearing on postseason play but does signal its beginning. Amherst, Forest and Glass now go into the Region 4D Championship, scheduled for Oct. 2 at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Forest. The remaining Seminole teams — Rustburg, LCA, Liberty, Brookville and Heritage — head into the Region 3C tourney in Staunton on Oct. 7.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments