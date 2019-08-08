By From staff reports
Low scores were in vogue at Wytheville Country Club on Thursday, as Jefferson Forest’s Garnet Manley III and George Wythe’s Channing Blevins battled for medalist honors in the Woodford Classic in Wytheville.
Blevins took the top individual honors of the day, however, carding a 9-under-par 61 at the short par 70, 6,453-yard course. Manley turned in a 7-under 63 to finish as runner up.
Blevins was aided by three eagles, two of which he holed out from off the green.
Manley, who took runner-up honors at the Heritage Invite this week and then won the Spotswood Invitational on Wednesday, had eight birdies on the day.
Three other high school golfers finished under par Thursday: Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle (5 under), Abingdon’s Gracie Addison (2 under) and George Wythe’s Peyton Coe (1 under).
Reigning Class 1 state champ George Wythe won the event by posting a 278. Abingdon was second with a 299 and Forest third with a collective 301. The Cavs also received 79s from Jonathan Peterson and John Toney, and an 80 from Claleb DeBass.
JF was coming off its first win of the young high school golf season, earning the victory Wednesday.