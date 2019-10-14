In the Class 4 golf championship at Williamsburg National Golf Club, Jefferson Forest finished in a distant sixth place Monday and the Cavaliers’ top golfer, Garnet Manley III, posted a 1-over-par 73 to place in a five-way tie for eighth.
Powerhouse Jamestown won the team championship, running away from the field with a 3-under 285 to win the event by 19 strokes over runner-up Blacksburg (304) and claim its second straight Class 4 title.
Forest (321) was led by Manley and Jonathan Peterson, who fired a 5-over 77.
Playing as an unaffiliated individual after a strong showing at the Region 4D championship earlier this month, E.C. Glass freshman Penn Willman shot a 10-over 82 to finish in a tie for 36th in the 60-person field.
Manley, this newspaper’s All-Area Golfer of the Year last season, managed four birdies on the day. He was bothered, though, by the tail-end of his front nine, bogeying Nos. 7, 8 and 9 and four of his final five holes for a 39 (3-over). Manley had three birdies and one bogey on the back side for a 2-under 34.
Tuscarora’s Michael Brennan took medalist honors by firing a 6-under 66. He was one of five golfers to finish under par Monday, including runner-up Bobby Dudeck of Jamestown (4-under 68).
Other local finishers from Jefferson Forest were Caleb DeBass (83), Camden Willis (88), Conner Kail (92) and John Toney (94).
Two state tournaments involving local players will be held Tuesday. In the Class 1 championships at Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course, William Campbell will make a team appearance, while Altavista’s Tanner Cox will play as an individual.
In Class 3 at Williamsburg, Rustburg’s Nick Rakes and Liberty Christian’s Lane Weems look to contend for medalist honors.
