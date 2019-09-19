Stop the playmakers, especially quarterback DreSean Kendrick.
Jefferson Forest running back Keenan Cupit made that a point of emphasis while talking about E.C. Glass this week. Cupit, a brawny Central Florida commit who himself is tough to bring down, certainly remembers the hurt Kendrick & Crew put on Jefferson Forest twice last season.
It went like this:
First matchup, Oct. 12, 2018 — Kendrick and running back Ty Foster combine for 296 of E.C. Glass’ 396 rushing yards and eight of the team’s nine touchdowns. Kendrick rushes for four touchdowns, throws another and racks up 219 all-purpose yards. Foster rushes for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Glass wins 63-34.
Second matchup, Nov. 17, 2018 — Kendrick rushes for 127 yards, passes for 80 more and accounts for three touchdowns. Foster chips in 82 rushing yards, while Quoterrus Craighead blazes away for 117 rushing yards. Glass is dominant again, eliminating JF from playoff contention with an eerily similar 63-28 final in the Region 4D semifinals.
So yeah, stopping the Hilltoppers’ playmakers will be paramount for JF tonight. The two teams clash Friday in the Black & Blue Bowl at 7 p.m. at City Stadium. It’s also Glass’ Homecoming.
“Contain DreSean Kendrick, that’s definitely one of the keys,” said Cupit, who has rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns this season. “They have some great skill players, and we’ve got some great skill players, too. It’s just gonna come down to who wants it more.”
By now, all Glass’ opponents know about Kendrick, the senior dual-threat who led Glass to a spot in the Region 4D championship last year. Place too much emphasis on limiting the 5-foot-10 QB, though, and other players tend to take over.
“I kind of like when teams think that, because that’s when they tend to sleep on everyone else around me,” Kendrick said this week. “And that’s when somebody unknown to them has a big game and they’re like, ‘[Glass is] dangerous.’”
Jeff Woody, the head coach who has his Hilltoppers out to a 2-0 start, said last year’s results have no bearing on tonight’s contest.
“We’re not looking at last year at all as a predicate for what we can do this year,” he said. “That is in the past. I don’t care about what trophy we got last year. I don’t care what the score was.”
From the standpoint of an observer, though, the recent past is hard to ignore. Glass has won four straight Black & Blue contests and five of the last seven. Glass’ two victories in 2018 exposed JF’s biggest weakness — its defense — and erased the fact that the Forest offense was powerful itself, surging for a scalding 460 yards of total offense in the playoff meeting.
Now it’s 2019 and the Cavs (1-2) exploded for 41 points in their opener against Staunton River before giving up 50 to GW last week. Still, head coach Paul White saw gains in Danville last week.
“It sounds foolish, but mechanically and technically we did things better against GW than we did against Staunton River,” the coach said. “We were more sound because it showed up on the tape. So it’s a growing process, but it’s transition. They’ve accepted it, and they’re working on it.”
Expect JF to look differently on offense than it has in the past. Woody noted the Cavaliers’ differences this week, remembering that JF under former coaches Don Rice and Bob Christmas always featured power offenses.
“It’s not the wishbone, it’s not that old-school smash mouth,” Woody said of the JF offense. “It’s crafty. It’s smart. They’ve got shifts and motions and how they’re blocking things up front is different. They’re spread, and that poses challenges, because they can widen you out, and it gives more of a feel for [Cupit] to run in. … We’ve got to cover the entire width of the field.”
Keys to victory for JF tonight, White said, are “sound blocking and tackling. You’ve got to be sound. That’s the bottom line.”
For Blake Riddlebarger, the senior who has taken over for JF at quarterback this season and after having played that position at various levels since he was 6, the JF offense is more balanced this year, featuring plenty of passing and running plays.
Riddlebarger has thrown for 288 yards on 19-of-27 passing. His favorite target, a test for the Glass defense tonight, has been Danteas Braxton (six receptions for 159 yards).
“That dude is a deep threat,” Riddlebarger said. “He can catch anything you throw in his premises. “And [Jacob Hackworth] is our go-to guy. You get the ball to him in space and he can take it 80 yards.”
Glass’ Cam Robinson, a senior transfer from Heritage, was part of a defense that shut down Franklin County last week. Robinson picked off a pass and scored a TD on offense, too.
“It’s exciting,” he said of the rivalry with JF, “because we know the competition we’re going against. We didn’t really have that [rivalry with JF] at Heritage, but it’s the Black & Blue Bowl over here, so I’m looking to win my first one at E.C. Glass.”
Woody was happy with last week’s performance. His team has showcased plenty of weapons so far, but the bulk of skill-player production has fallen to Kendrick, who has 613 all-purpose yards in two games.
“Step one: we played well up front,” Woody said. “Step two: we gelled as a team. Now the next step is to develop a game plan that doesn’t revolve solely around DreSean Kendrick.”
