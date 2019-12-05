KJ Vaughan grew up watching film of burly, dynamic NFL running backs, like Walter Payton, Earl Campbell and Jerome “The Bus” Bettis.
He’s learned things from all those stars. From Bettis, for instance, Vaughan learned a running back doesn’t have to be lightning-fast to be successful.
“Jerome Bettis wasn’t really fast, he wasn’t really elusive,” the Heritage running back said during Thursday’s practice. “But he was quick. And I get my game from being quick.”
Vaughan is Heritage’s version of “The Bus.” A nickname like “The Truck” might also work. So might “K-Train,” a nickname bestowed on Vaughan by a local photographer, Allen D. Bailey, that has stuck with friends.
All of those nicknames are applicable because at 5-foot-7, 239-pounds, Vaughan is the guy who regularly drives through opposing defenses, who rumbles down the track and uses a couple of quick steps to establish his route and then bowl over defenders.
The senior describes himself as “somebody you don’t wanna hit all the time.” And that’s true, too, because he has a penchant for wearing down defenses.
Take for instance Heritage’s 20-7 victory over Liberty Christian in the second round of the playoffs two weeks ago. It was a cold, rainy night, and Vaughan continually crashed into the Bulldogs defensive line; 31 times, actually. He tore up 223 yards.
Vaughan is one reason Heritage (12-1) will take on Lord Botetourt (13-0) in the Class 3 state semifinals Saturday, set for 1:30 p.m. He’s rumbled for 1,641 yards this season, scored 28 touchdowns and carried the ball 255 times.
He’s consistent, and is known around Heritage for his on-field vision, toughness and willingness to work.
But his evolution as a running back took a winding path.
Vaughan, who grew up in Waynesboro and played football at Nelson County High from seventh through ninth grade, transferred to Heritage as a 10th grader.
He had played quarterback for the Governors’ JV squad and running back on the varsity team; but Heritage already had a running back in 2017. His name was Elijah Davis. Davis was known for regularly burning the opposition and was the area’s most talented back. Nobody was taking his spot.
So Vaughan played mostly on the defensive line. He became Heritage’s primary running back in 2018, but not until he convinced coaches he didn’t belong at a guard position.
“KJ made sure that didn’t happen,” Bradley said.
Vaughan helped HHS win the Class 3 state title by finishing the year with 1,555 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
In his career, he sports 3,291 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.
He has fumbled the ball just three times the last two seasons and only lost it once.
“You can’t ask for a better kid,” Bradley said. “He bought into our program from Day 1. He’s an unselfish kid.”
Six days after the 2018 state championship, Vaughan underwent shoulder surgery. He had played hurt most of the season. It took sixth months for him to be fully cleared to practice the sport he loves.
Still, Bradley said, “he’s gotten better and better all year long.” Now, the senior might stay after practice to run with his coach, is known as one of the hardest-working Pioneers in the weight room and is Heritage’s primary scoring threat.
Vaughan’s discipline on the gridiron may come from his childhood.
“I grew up kind of fast,” he said.
That’s because when he was 6 years old, Vaughan’s mother, Troie Howard, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. When his father, Kenneth Vaughan, would go to work, KJ often would take care of his mother.
“Coach Bradley, he wonders how I get through the day sometimes,” KJ Vaughan said, “because it’s really hard on her.”
At present, Vaughan added, Howard has limited vision and difficulty walking. She attends Heritage football games, with Kenneth helping her get up and down steps.
So when KJ suits up, his mother is in his thoughts.
“Always in the back of my mind,” he said, “that if I do this [keep playing football] I can get her better treatment one day.”
So Vaughan hopes to play football in college and major in business.
He and Kenneth regularly study film together. That’s how the younger Vaughan learned about NFL greats like Payton, Campbell and Bettis.
“Earl Campbell, that’s who I [pattern myself after],” the HHS senior said. “Nobody really wanted to hit Earl Campbell when he was at running back.”
But Vaughan isn’t just a downhill runner.
“He’s got a little wiggle,” Bradley noted.
Or, as Vaughan put it, “I can make one cut and get through a hole quick. And when a linebacker comes up in the box and it’s just you and him in the hole, one of y’all has got to win.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
