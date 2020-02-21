E.C. Glass said hello and goodbye at the same time Friday night.
Hello to region play, goodbye to McCue Gymnasium.
And what a sendoff it was.
Playing in what will be their final game inside the gym this season, the Hilltoppers stepped on the gas early in their first playoff game and never let up, blowing out visiting Salem in the Region 4D quarterfinals 72-43.
“We wanted to come out here one last time and play in front of our fans,” senior forward Jack Brestel said after scoring 11 points.
Sensing a final goodbye, McCue was rocking early. And Glass fed off the energy, getting out to an 18-7 lead by wreaking havoc on the Spartans with hot shooting and a full-court press.
All the top four teams across Region 4D won Friday night, so Glass (18-7), the region’s No. 4 seed, will be on the road the rest of the way. It travels to top-seeded Halifax for a showdown Tuesday, where a state berth will be on the line. Win that one and the Hilltoppers advance to the region finals, where they’ll play either No. 2 Jefferson Forest or No. 3 GW-Danville, which face off at JF on Tuesday night.
But for a brief spell Friday night, there were no worries about the rest of the tournament. There was only soaking in the moment.
“We’re done at home,” Glass coach DJ Best said. “And what better way to send these seniors out than a really great performance.”
The seniors had everything working to perfection against the fifth-seeded Spartans (14-9). Savion Austin led all scorers with 16 points. Classmate DreSean Kendrick added 13. Senior forward Brian Hunt Jr. finished with 10 points, while senior guard Hugh Wood had eight points and five assists.
Senior point guard Rayvon Graham, fresh off a 23-point performance that helped the ‘Toppers grab the Seminole District tournament title earlier this week, had only six points Friday. But Graham filled up the stat sheet in other ways, finishing with a team-high six assists and seven rebounds.
“We played great, like we have been the past three games,” Austin said. “We come out fast and we end fast. And we defended the home court, so I think that pushed us a little.”
Late in the first quarter, Austin spun and got free from a double team to find Hunt under the basket for an easy layup. Then, with 18 seconds left in the quarter, Austin stole an inbound pass under Glass' basket, dribbled back to the 3-point line and let loose a shot from the right corner that hit nothing but net.
“We want it,” Austin said of next week’s semifinal clash. “We’ve just got to prove to Halifax that we want it more.”
Glass, which led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter, forced Salem to commit 23 turnovers.
The Hilltoppers shot 58% from inside the arc and 45% from 3-point range in the first half to take a 38-16 lead at the break. Glass also sank a total of eight 3-pointers, while Salem shot a miserable 0 of 10 from beyond the arc.
“We’ve just been preaching to start fast,” Kendrick said. “And when we get on teams early, the way we play makes it hard for teams to come back. We’ve been watching film all week and we had a good game plan and we came out and executed.”
Salem was led by Ethan English, who had 15 points. The game featured three technical fouls handed out to players for taunting after getting tangled up under the basket.
For Best, Glass’ recent play is all about resolve.
“We let other teams dictate the tempo of the game,” he said about Glass’ regular-season losses to JF and Heritage, two losses that creep up in conversation with the team from time to time. “We’re just absolutely better when we’re able to fly around. And this team, man, they’re special. … We’re playing really good because we’re playing fast right now. We’re not thinking as much, we’re just playing.”
Kendrick got in the groove in the first half, scoring eight points. Austin led the way in that opening 16 minutes with 11 points. Brestel came alive in the fourth to score six points in a row. And Glass shared the ball the entire game, tallying an brow-raising 24 assists.
“We just keep looking for the best shot,” Brestel said. “Everybody’s gonna keep swinging the ball until we get the shot we want.”
