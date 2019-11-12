Rarely has there been a season in which the football teams at Heritage and E.C. Glass were this good at the same time. Each is gearing up for what is projected to be a long playoff run.
But with success comes a playoff problem: how to determine which team gets to play Friday night at Lynchburg City Stadium, the place both schools call home.
That’s the situation Heritage and Glass have to grapple with in the first round of the playoffs, since both teams earned the right to host a first-round game. The plan they’ve agreed upon could come into play in next week’s second round, too, and beyond.
“It’s a pain, but it is what it is,” Hilltoppers coach Jeff Woody said.
To settle who plays Friday night and who plays on a different day, the two teams rotate. This week, for instance, it was Heritage’s turn to choose which night it wanted to play. The Pioneers chose Friday. Glass then decided to play Thursday. So the first-round situation looks like this:
In Region 4D, No. 2 seed E.C. Glass (9-1) hosts No. 7 Jefferson Forest (6-4) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
In Region 3C, top-seeded Heritage (9-1) hosts No. 8 and bottom seed Western Albemarle (4-6) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
As long as both play at home, the two city schools will rotate every week. That means the Hilltoppers would get to choose which night they prefer next week. They’ll choose Friday, Woody said, meaning Heritage would play Saturday.
By virtue of being the 3C’s No. 1 seed, Heritage has home-field advantage at least through the region championship game, which takes place in the third of five playoff weeks, and possibly for a state semifinal matchup.
As the 4D’s No. 2 seed, Glass will continue playing at home unless it faces No.1 Salem in the regional championship. Survive that and the ’Toppers could be forced on the road or play at home for a state semifinal matchup, depending on the opponent.
Sharing a home can be a headache this time of year, since every team prefers to continue playing Friday nights.
“The reason we want to play on Friday night is strictly the routine of every other game day,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “Your Mondays and your Tuesdays don’t change. Plus, you get the same days [of] rest.
“Football coaches and football teams are creatures of habit. You want to be on the same schedule every week.”
For Heritage, it’s business as usual this week. Glass, though, has one less day than normal to prepare for Jefferson Forest (6-4).
“It’s tough. It’s a quick turnaround,” Woody said. “It’s a good football team we’re playing, too. You’ve got to be ready for the wishbone [JF’s tricky offense]. Jefferson Forest has turned things around. We’ve got to make sure we’re educated as to their whereabouts on both sides of the ball. That’s tough to get comfortable with on three days practice.”
Glass sports a five-game winning streak against the Cavaliers, including a 59-21 win in September. The Hilltoppers also bounced JF from last year’s 4D playoffs with a 63-28 victory.
“They’ve improved so much since the last time we played them,” Woody said.
The Glass coach floated a remote possibility that both the Pioneers and Hilltoppers could play at City Stadium in back-to-back contests in their respective state semifinals Dec. 7. Everything would have to align perfectly for that to happen. They’d have to keep winning while favored teams from other regions would have to fall. And both local teams would have to agree on a time.
It may be a pipe dream, but it would make for an interesting day of football in Lynchburg. For now, though, the two coaches are focused on taking it one game at a time and planning to enjoy home-field advantage.
“We’re fortunate enough to have a big, beautiful stadium,” Bradley said. “We don’t have one of these little dinky county stadiums that seats 2,000 people.”
City Stadium can accommodate as many as 10,000 people.
There are years when this sort of situation doesn’t arise. Glass, for instance, endured a rough patch from 2006 through 2016 where it either didn’t make the playoffs or was forced on the road for a quick one-and-done postseason. That meant Heritage, when it earned the right to host, had City Stadium all to itself.
“But now,” Woody said, “both teams are formidable.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
