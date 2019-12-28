The Carlisle School boys basketball team claimed fourth place at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic by defeating Holy Cross Regional Catholic School 84-38 on Saturday at George Washington High School.
Six players scored nine or more points for the Chiefs for a well-rounded offensive effort that paired well with a strong defensive showing.
After allowing Westover Christian Academy to make a mini-comeback in the final quarter of Friday’s game, the Chiefs didn’t allow any such momentum to the Gaels on Saturday. Carlisle scored 18 or more points in each of the four quarters to ensure the game stayed in its control.
Nick Gravely of Holy Cross led all scorers with 23 points, but none of his teammates scored more than seven.
Carlisle junior Ryan Holiday paced the Chiefs with 20 points. Junior Jayson Fain followed with 13 points, sophomore Kendrick Davis tallied 11 and junior Bryce Cox scored 10. Junior Isaiah Eggleston and senior Trey Carter each scored nine while junior Tyron Henry, junior Kevin Stuart and senior Landon Wagoner all scored four.
