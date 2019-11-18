VOLLEYBALL
All-Region 1B team
First team: Abbey Eavers (Riverheads), Hannah East (Rappahannock Co.), Dayton Moore (River), Charlotte Mabry (Altavista), Sydney Phillips (River), Olivia Atkins (Rapp. Co.), Kendyl Argenbright (River), Miranda Jenkins (Rapp. Co.). Libero — Madison Brantley (Rapp. Co.), Defensive specialist — Samantha Persinger (River).
Player of the Year: Abbey Eavers, Riverheads
Coach of the Year: Nyssa Stapleton, Riverheads.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Timberlake Christian 54, Lynchburg Home School 44
HOME SCHOOL (0-1)
Ansel 2, Briggs 2, Kay. Saunders 9, B. Smith 8, Kyree Saunders 10, Hunter Smith 13. Totals 18 3-8 44.
TIMBERLAKE (1-0)
TaeVonn Colbert 11, Tucker Shrewsbury 18, Joe Bledsoe 17, Burrill 4, Carden 2, Walker 2. Totals 20 7-12 54.
Home School 8 9 10 17 — 44
Timberlake 17 17 18 2 — 54
3-Point Goals: Home School 5 (B. Smith 2, Kyree Saunders 2, Kay. Saunders). Timberlake 7 (Shrewsbury 4, Bledsoe 3).
Highlights: Timberlake — Walker 12 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Brunswick Academy 34, Holy Cross 32
BRUNSWICK (1-1)
P. Jennings 4, A. Babb 4, R. Saunders 2, S. McLawhorn 3, A. Rivas 17.
HOLY CROSS (0-1)
Tori Knight 11, Kenadi Knight 13, Mrad 4, Davis 3, Luther 1.
Brunswick 8 10 8 8 — 34
Holy Cross 11 10 5 6 — 32
TODAY’S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Class 3 Semifinals
Rustburg at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.