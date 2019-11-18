VOLLEYBALL

All-Region 1B team

First team: Abbey Eavers (Riverheads), Hannah East (Rappahannock Co.), Dayton Moore (River), Charlotte Mabry (Altavista), Sydney Phillips (River), Olivia Atkins (Rapp. Co.), Kendyl Argenbright (River), Miranda Jenkins (Rapp. Co.). Libero — Madison Brantley (Rapp. Co.), Defensive specialist — Samantha Persinger (River).

Player of the Year: Abbey Eavers, Riverheads

Coach of the Year: Nyssa Stapleton, Riverheads.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Timberlake Christian 54, Lynchburg Home School 44

HOME SCHOOL (0-1)

Ansel 2, Briggs 2, Kay. Saunders 9, B. Smith 8, Kyree Saunders 10, Hunter Smith 13. Totals 18 3-8 44.

TIMBERLAKE (1-0)

TaeVonn Colbert 11, Tucker Shrewsbury 18, Joe Bledsoe 17, Burrill 4, Carden 2, Walker 2. Totals 20 7-12 54.

Home School 8 9 10 17 — 44

Timberlake 17 17 18 2 — 54

3-Point Goals: Home School 5 (B. Smith 2, Kyree Saunders 2, Kay. Saunders). Timberlake 7 (Shrewsbury 4, Bledsoe 3).

Highlights: Timberlake — Walker 12 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Brunswick Academy 34, Holy Cross 32

BRUNSWICK (1-1)

P. Jennings 4, A. Babb 4, R. Saunders 2, S. McLawhorn 3, A. Rivas 17.

HOLY CROSS (0-1)

Tori Knight 11, Kenadi Knight 13, Mrad 4, Davis 3, Luther 1.

Brunswick 8 10 8 8 — 34

Holy Cross 11 10 5 6 — 32

TODAY’S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Class 3 Semifinals

Rustburg at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments