In Roanoke, Timberlake Christian continued its dominance in the private school volleyball circuit Friday, beating Eastern Mennonite 3-0 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state semifinals, held at Roanoke Catholic on Friday.
Kinley Phillips led TCS with 17 assists, Maddie Lecik had nine kills and eight assists, Brooklyn Finnerty recorded eight kills and three solo blocks, Hadley Prince chipped in 17 digs, and Brooke Murdock tallied seven kills.
Timberlake Christian reached today's 3 p.m. championship game with a 25-3, 25-17, 25-9 victory of Eastern Mennonite (22-3).
In 31 wins, the Tornadoes have not dropped a single set. Their only two losses came to the Virginia High School League's Lord Botetourt, which has won two straight state titles, and Jefferson Forest. Since the loss to Botetourt in mid-September, the Tornadoes have reeled off 23 straight victories.
StoneBridge 3, New Covenant 0
In the second VISAA state semifinal game of the night at Roanoke Catholic, top-seeded StoneBridge quickly dispatched No. 5 seed New Covenant, ending the Gryphons' season at 21-9.
StoneBridge (18-7) won 25-8, 25-13, 25-10.
Timberlake Christian and StoneBridge are set for the championship match at 3 p.m. today at Roanoke Catholic.
