From staff reports
Virginia Blair Trost posted a double-double with 11 kills, 14 digs and four aces and third-seeded E.C. Glass blanked No. 6 Salem 25-23, 27-25 and 25-18 in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Glass.
Hannah Raso added 14 kills, seven digs and two aces for the Hilltoppers, who play at JF in the region semifinals Thursday, with a state berth at stake. Erin Johnson finished with 35 assists for Glass, Alaysia Miller posted 20 digs and Jade Lane had six kills and four digs.
Jefferson Forest 3, Halifax 0
In Forest, No. 2 Jefferson Forest cruised to victory in the Region 4D quarterfinals Tuesday, blanking No. 7 Halifax County 3-0 behind Sydney Strain (8 kills, 5 aces) and Hailee Blankenship and Mariah Soucie, who finished with six kills apiece.
The Cavaliers (18-7) won 25-11, 25-16 and 25-7. JF also received notable performances from Kaitlin Kavana (7 digs) and Stacy Gallahan (5 kills). JF hosts E.C. Glass in the region semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. An automatic state berth will be on the line.
Pulaski 3, Amherst 2
Despite streaking out to a 2-0 lead, Amherst lost the final three sets to the Dublin-based Cougars and was eliminated from postseason contention in the Region 4D quarterfinals.
Danielle Wentz and Holland Saunders each posted double-doubles for Amherst. Wentz finished with 16 assists, 18 digs and four aces, while Saunders had 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces.
The fourth-seeded Lancers won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-16, but No. 5 Pulaski stormed back 25-22, 25-16 and 15-10. The Cougars received 11 kills apiece from Kelsey Hancock and Skylar Burton. Madison Woody had 14 digs for Amherst, while Addie Brown led the way with 16 kills.
Rustburg 3, Fluvanna 1
In Rustburg, Red Devils outside hitter Kate Hardie had a double-double with 18 kills and 19 digs, Anna Maddox added 19 additional kills and No. 2 RHS defeated No. 7 seed Fluvanna in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Maddox also finished with nine digs and six aces for Rustburg, which now advances to the region semifinals and will host Western Albemarle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner receives an automatic berth into the Class 3 state tournament. Meah Coles added 48 assists and Eden Bigham finished with six digs, four aces and four kills.
Also in the Region 3C quarterfinals, No. 5 Liberty Christian fell to No. 4 Wilson Memorial 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17 and 15-12).
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
In Appomattox, Hayley Carrico swung her way to nine kills, Cameron Womack added 26 assists and the Raiders defeated Dan River with ease in the Region 2C quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Abbey Mann posted six kills, six digs and four aces for Appomattox, which won by scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-9. Kaydence Gilbert chipped in seven kills.
The second-seeded Raiders improve to 19-2 and play No. 6 Radford in the region semifinals Thursday at Brookville. The winner of Thursday’s game receives an automatic berth into the Class 2 state tournament.
Also in the Region 2C quarterfinals, No. 3 Gretna fell to No. 6 Radford 3-1 (25-20, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21) and No. 5 Nelson lost to No. 4 Floyd County 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-11).
New Covenant 3, Kenston Forest 1
Phoebe Prillaman dished out 21 assists and delivered four aces as New Covenant defeated Kenston Forest in the VISAA Division III first round.
The Gryphons (20-8), which won by scores of 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13, play at Westover Christian at 5 p.m. today in the quarterfinal round.
Sophia Rucker had six kills, eight blocks and two aces, and Kayla Haley added six kills and two aces.
Also in the Division III tournament, No. 2 Timberlake Christian (29-2) hosts Veritas School in the quarterfinal round today at 6 p.m.
