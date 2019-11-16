Jette Davidson finished 10th in the Class 4 girls cross country meet, headlining a large contingent of area runners in the Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 state championships Saturday.
Davidson's 18:53.0 in the girls race was 49 seconds off the time of first-place finisher Ava Gordon, of Loudoun Valley. As a team, the Glass girls finished 11th in the meet, held at the Great Meadow course in The Plains.
Jefferson Forest, which was fifth as a team, finished highest among all area teams competing Saturday on both the boys and girls sides. The Cavaliers boys teams also was fifth.
Shauna Skow posted the best finish among JF girls with her 18th-place 19:36.0. For the boys, it was Jed Dudley with the best showing; he was 14th with a 16:12.9.
Liberty Christian's girls squad, headlined by a Heidi Andrews' 38th-place 20:39.80, placed seventh in the Class 3 championship, held in conjunction with the Class 1 and Class 2 meets at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Other area runners who fared well included Casey Allen in the Class 1 girls meet. The Altavista runner was 11th with a 20:49.1. Nelson County's Savannah Lawson was 19th with a 21:05.2 in the Class 2 girls meet. Heritage's Luke Richards finished 14th in the Class 3 boys meet with a 16:12.9.
VOLLEYBALL
Loudoun County 3, Jefferson Forest 0
In Leesburg, Jefferson Forest's season came to an end in the Class 4 state quarterfinals, as the Cavaliers fell to Loudoun County.
After failing to reach the double-digit mark in a 25-9 loss in the first set, Jefferson Forest (19-9) forced the defending state champ Raiders (26-2) to a tight second set but still fell, 27-25. Loudoun County finished off the sweep with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
