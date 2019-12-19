The equipment has been stored away. The trophy coach Doug Smith hoisted above his head while he ran with players on the turf at Salem Stadium following a 42-21 state championship victory is now secure.
But one week after winning its fourth state title in five seasons, Appomattox players are still all smiles.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of time [to celebrate],” Raiders coach Doug Smith said. “But when you see each other in the hall, you get that grin. And everybody’s hugging everybody all the time. So it’s just a great feeling for them.”
They aren’t done celebrating yet, either. A parade in downtown Appomattox is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The event will feature an unlikely group of state champs.
You’d think winning it all would be old hat by now. But teams that start the season by losing two of their first three games don’t have state championships on their mind; they generally go into survival mode.
Appomattox, though, thrived off its early season mistakes and then reeled off 12 straight victories to come out of nowhere and prove it still has the blueprint for state supremacy.
The Raiders’ run to the Class 2 state title game, and eventual victory, became one of the most thrilling stories of the 2019 season in the Lynchburg area, which is comprised of 14 programs in the city and its five surrounding counties.
“Every one of them is like a new one,” Smith said last week of the four titles he’s won at ACHS. “Every experience is a new experience.”
Appomattox’s win means Lynchburg-area teams now have won state football titles for nine straight seasons across various divisions. That streak dates back to 2011.
Area teams also now have appeared in state championship games for the last 18 years, dating back to 2001.
In addition to Appomattox’s improbable run, 2019 was defined by eye-popping accomplishments, the return of quality football within the city limits, and programs both on the rise and in rebuilding mode.
City strong
Heritage went to the Class 3 state semifinals and finished 12-2. E.C. Glass advanced to the Region 4D championship and went 11-2. For the second straight season, both Lynchburg City schools put out quality products in the same year, a sign football within the city limits is continuing to grow.
Heritage is currently on a short hiatus. It gets back to work with indoor activities next month.
The Pioneers’ graduating class went 47-10 in the last four seasons.
“They’ve set a standard here,” HHS coach Brad Bradley recently said. “Our expectations haven’t changed, and they won’t change. We’ll get back in January and get back to business.”
Glass’ seniors, meanwhile, missed the playoffs their freshman year, 2016. The program was still in rebuilding mode then. Things are a lot different now.
A talented group will graduate in June knowing they helped turn around the program to become one of the Seminole District’s most feared teams. The Hilltoppers have gone 22-4 the last two seasons. With another 11-win season, they proved 2018’s success was no fluke.
And although it isn’t a Lynchburg City Schools institution, Liberty Christian enjoyed its best VHSL season, winning its first league playoff game against Turner Ashby.
Notable performances
» Glass’ DreSean Kendrick had a monster year, putting up 3,537 all-purpose yards and becoming the school’s all-time leader in career rushing yards and all-purpose yards.
» Heritage running back KJ Vaughan ran for 1,760 yards in his senior season and put up 223 yards against Liberty Christian in the Region 3C semifinals.
» William Campbell’s Jordan Young entered the VHSL record book in October by scoring seven touchdowns in a single game, which ties him with 29 other players for third all-time in the state in that category. He also rushed for 400 yards in the same game.
» With its run-based offense working to perfection, Gretna put up 83 points against Chatham in November. It was the most points scored by the Hawks in a single game since 1999 when they scored 89 points against Altavista.
» One reason ACHS won a state title was because of its two biggest offensive performers. Quarterback Tre Lawing finished with nearly 2,400 all-purpose yards (1,272 passing yards). And Christian Ferguson put up 1,706 rushing yards.
On the rise
Armed with a new defense but plagued by key injuries, Rustburg finished 3-7 this season. But there’s reason to hope; the Red Devils have a dedicated coaching staff and a few upcoming players that can cause plenty of problems for Seminole teams in the future. … Tra Nicholson, a 2016 UVa grad, took over this year at Virginia Episcopal, the only area football program not in the VHSL, and led the Bishops to a 4-3 year in the 8-person Virginia Independent Schools Football League.
Persevering
Brookville endured so many injuries that by the time it played E.C. Glass on the closing night of the regular season, 12 players were sidelined, most of them starters. But the youthful Bees persisted. They advanced to the playoffs but lost in the first round. … Jefferson Forest also lost in the first round, but the Cavaliers managed six wins under first-year coach Paul White and found success after switching back to the wishbone offense full-time.
Rebuilding mode
Amherst finished with just two wins as new coach Bob Christmas began installing the wishbone offense he brought from JF. Look for the Lancers to be tough in the future. … Liberty and Staunton River each finished 1-9 as coaches tried to find the answer to declining numbers and a great deal of youth.
Jug Bowl fever
The 2019 Jug Bowl between Heritage and Glass lived up to the hype, becoming one of the best games the 44-year-old rivalry.
It was a 15-14 overtime thriller at a packed City Stadium that featured three scoreless quarters of football. Heritage kept the jug, Bradley picked up his 200th career coaching victory, and the Pioneers earned bragging rights over the Hilltoppers that will last until next fall.
It was one of the defining games of the 2019 season and one likely etched in the minds of players and fans alike.
Bradley is the second active head coach in the Lynchburg area to reach 200. He didn’t care so much about the milestone that night, though.
“It feels better,” he said after the game, “to win the jug.”
