Back and forth they went for four quarters.
First it was Liberty with the lead, then Fort Defiance came up with a big couple plays.
Garrett Whorley, though, made sure Liberty had the final word, as the Minutemen held off the Indians, 21-20.
Whorley, who finished with 91 rushing yards on eight carries, found the end zone twice, including his 20-yard run with just under 10 minutes left to tie the game at 20-20. And Tony Mineo’s extra point proved to be the difference.
Mineo was 3 for 3 on extra-point attempts on the night, helping Liberty go up 7-0 in the first quarter and scoring the tying point in the third quarter after Whorley took a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Fort Defiance took a 14-7 lead with about a minute left in the first half on Austin Monroe’s 1-yard plunge after scoring its first touchdown earlier in the second quarter.
Riley Miller scooped up a fumble and returned it 40 yards for the score.
Addison Knicely gave Fort Defiance its other lead, at 20-14, in the third quarter before Whorley’s 20-yard TD run. The extra-point attempt after Knicely’s score failed.
In addition to Whorley, Liberty QB Tanner Stanley also put up nearly 100 yards, finishing 5 for 8 for 99 yards with one interception and a touchdown pass to John Gass that went for 60 yards. Gass caught all five passes.
Heritage 57, John Marshall 20
In Richmond, Heritage racked up 427 yards of total offense and raced out to a 28-0 lead before letting John Marshall break into the scoring column, stifling the JM run game to pick up it first win of the season.
Four Heritage players finished with 47 rushing yards or more, with KJ Vaughan leading all rushers with 102 yards on 20 carries. He was part of a rushing attack that netted 270 yards for HHS (1-1), which complemented its run game with a 5-for-14 passing performance from QB Kameron Burns.
Burns finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns and threw one interception.
John Marshall (1-1), led by Oliver Basnight, cut the Heritage lead to 27-14 in the third quarter, but that’s as close as it got. Basnight had four catches for 221 yards, including three long touchdown receptions from Aarek Thomas, who threw for a whopping 350 yards.
John Marshall didn’t gain a single yard on the ground on Heritage, finishing with minus-15 yards on 25 attempts.
William Campbell 34, Central Lunenburg 20
In Naruna, quarterback Jermiah Smith threw for a single-game career-high 248 yards, Jordan Young rushed for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns, and William Campbell downed Central Lunenburg.
Smith completed 7 of 16 passes and threw two touchdowns, one to Young and one to Russell Thompson. Smith, a junior who also put up big numbers last week to pace the Generals in their season-opener, also rushed for 50 yards.
Chris Boyd led the Campbell receiving corps with three catches for 110 yards, while Young reeled in two passes for 75 yards. Thompson’s reception was a 55-yarder.
Junior Solorio led the Generals defense with nine tackles, while Jonathan Hicks added eight.
The win marked the third straight season the Generals have started the year 2-0. William Campbell also stretched its winning streak over Central Lunenburg to five games.
Lunenburg (0-2) fell to a Dogwood District foe for the second time this season. It lost to Altavista in Week 1.
George Washington 55, Amherst 20
In Danville, Amherst (0-2) cut George Washington’s lead to five points in the third quarter on Xzavier Ellis’ touchdown run, but the Eagles (1-1) turned up the pressure and scored 29 straight points to secure the win.
Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 14
Liberty Christian was off the races Friday night, scoring 29 first-quarter points to put Brunswick (0-2) away early.
LCA (1-1) scored all 42 of its points in the first 24 minutes, scoring twice in the second quarter before letting up.
Tyler Rose picked up a pair of touchdowns on passes of 50 and 20 yards from Josh Nelson, who was 3 for 3 for 78 yards. Cade Wycoff also scored twice for LCA on runs of 15 yards and 1 yard. He finished with 62 rushing yards on seven carries.
Gretna 62, Tunstall 20
In Gretna, the Hawks (2-0) raced out to a 48-20 lead at the half and only kept the pressure on from there, holding Tunstall (0-2) scoreless in the second half to remain perfect on the season.
Altavista 35, Prince Edward 0
In Altavista, the Colonels (2-0) went up by two touchdowns at halftime and blanked Prince Edward (0-2) to win two games to open the season for the first time since 2016.
Page County 46, Nelson 14
In Lovingston, Page County went up 40-0 to put Nelson away easily and win its season opener.
The Governors (1-1) got on the board late thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from George Brown, but the scoring was too little, too late for a comeback.
Brown connected with Brandon Jamerson for an 8-yard TD first, then with Brice Wilson for a 21-yard score. Brown went 15 for 32 for 183 yards and an interception. Wilson was Brown’s favorite target and caught four passes for 77 yards.
Jamel Rose also had four receptions for 68 yards. Felix Rodriguez had 76 rushing yards on 10 carries for Nelson.
Wilson took on multiple roles Friday, also punting twice and returning seven kickoffs for 145 total yards, which included a 65-yard return.
