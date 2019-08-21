RUSTBURG — Down the winding gravel path and at the bottom of a hill, players adorned in red and white, spread across sprawling practice fields here listen intently as a coach yells out directions. With a little more than a week to go before opening night, the Rustburg Red Devils are soaking in all the information their veteran coaching staff offers.
Ahead of the 2019 season, change is on the minds of the members of the Campbell County squad.
There aren’t big holes to fill on the roster after May’s graduation, and the offseason didn’t feature turnover in the coaching ranks, either, but when it comes to work on the gridiron, the team hopes a revamped offense leads to change in the record book.
“I think they’re gaining some confidence in what we’re doing,” seventh-year coach Jack Baker said, “and I think they’re starting to believe. That’s the key.”
Two seasons ago, the Red Devils ran through the regular season with just two losses, then won two more playoff games before finishing with a 10-3 record. Given their recent struggles, though — including a 2018 record of 4-7 and 3-8 record in 2017 — the success of 2016 seems like a distant memory for RHS. So, with hopes of adding a few more tallies to the win column this year, the Red Devils are moving away from a spread offense to the option.
The shift, according to Baker, came out of an evaluation of the team’s personnel. Led by Tre Tucker, the reliable senior running back who led the team in rushing in 2018, the Red Devils feature a bevy of talented backs.
Tucker rushed for nearly 800 yards a season ago and scampered into the end zone 10 times. This year, in his swan song, his goal is to nearly double his output and put up 1,500 rushing yards, adding he refuses to have “a low standard.”
“Everyone should want to go out with a bang. We don’t want to be a 3-7 team, 4-6 team,” Tucker said. “We want the big time. That’s where we want to be, so that’s what we’re working for this year.”
Jaylin Jones, another senior, will complement Tucker, and Baker expects contributions from Avery Dixon, Javonte Green and Chris Cardwell on the ground, too. Landon Tucker also will be part of the mix, Baker added, saying the Red Devils could use him both as a receiving threat and in the run game.
“Everybody is a part of it,” sophomore Jaidian Johnson said. “Everybody can run.”
And Johnson, described by Tucker as especially fast, will take over the quarterback role, representing another change the Red Devils hope will lead to big gains.
Next Friday will be the first big test for Johnson, who doesn’t have nearly the experience of the rest of his team, which features an overwhelming majority of seniors.
But thanks to offseason work, he’s unfazed by the task his coaches have set for him.
“A lot of people probably think so,” Johnson said when asked if he feels pressure as a young quarterback in a new system, “but I don’t really feel like it is. I just go out there and play.”
Baker said in implementing the option-oriented scheme, he believes not only will skill players be set up for success, but a veteran offensive line — on which he has focused a lot of his efforts in the offseason — will be able to control the line of scrimmage.
“The thing that we’ve been doing for years here … is we’ve read defensive linemen forever and tried to go where the defense isn’t. That’s option football in a nutshell,” Baker said. “We’re trying to read our way into some good blocking schemes and go where the defense isn’t. … We’re excited about what we may become offensively.”
Baker said his team is “still a work in progress” on the offensive side of the ball, and added special teams needs work, too, following the graduation of punter/kicker Chase Droog. Defense, however, is where the Red Devils’ strength lies currently.
There, RHS will stick with an odd-front defense after making the switch to that lineup in 2018. Most of the 11 on that side are returners, with a set of tall, big bodies anchoring the line and a group of athletic and fast players filling in behind them.
And the Red Devils hope a commitment to working with the personnel they have leads to an offense that can move the ball more effectively and a defense that stops opponents — particularly those in a tough Seminole District slate this season that includes back-to-back games against Lynchburg-based foes Heritage and E.C. Glass — from scoring as frequently as they did in the past two seasons.
“There’s a whole mid-level to the schedule we have to gain some ground on. The last two years, we have not won those mid-level [games]. A lot of times there’s the experts that say you can’t win and games that maybe you can, and there’s the games you should [win],” Baker said.
“I think we’ve won the ones that we should; we haven’t won enough of those 50-50 games. That gets down to discipline and execution and hustle, all those little things. If we do a good job of those little things, hopefully we’re gonna gain some ground on that portion of the schedule.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tre Tucker
Senior, RB/LB
Tucker, who’s gotten more touches than any other skill player for the Red Devils heading into the regular season, is the unquestioned leader. After overcoming an injury he suffered two seasons ago and gaining nearly 800 yards on the ground in 2018, look for the strong, 5-foot-8, 200-pound back to have his number called often this year on offense, and expect him to be in on plenty of tackles as a veteran in the linebacking corps, too.
Jaidian Johnson
Sophomore, QB/CB
Johnson’s varsity experience doesn’t hold a candle to many of his teammates, but as he prepares to step into the shot-calling position as sophomore, he’s already won the trust of teammates. Johnson, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, has speed that can help him elude defenses in the Red Devils’ newly implemented option offense, and he looks to improve his throwing ability as the season nears, as well. Johnson's quickness also should help on the defensive side.
Jaylin Jones
Senior, RB/LB
Jones, who is part of a group of Red Devils seniors around 20 members strong, is a bit undersized at 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, but RHS will count on his agility to get the job done on both sides of the ball. Jones likely will post up at wingback as a reliable running option in the Rustburg offense, and his conditioning and work in the offseason, he says, will help he and the rest of an experienced defense come up with stops against Seminole District foes.