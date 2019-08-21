RUSTBURG RED DEVILS

Seminole District, Class 3, Region C, Rustburg

SCHEDULE

Bassett

Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

At Appomattox

Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Altavista

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

At Amherst

Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass

Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

At Heritage (at City Stadium)

Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian

Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

At Brookville

Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Liberty High

Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

At Jefferson Forest

Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

WHY 9th?

Rustburg returns plenty of talent, with a roster made up overwhelmingly of seniors. Among the group are several quick rushers that will be integral to the newly implemented option offense, but the shift on that side of the ball still is “a work in progress,” according to coach Jack Baker, that the Red Devils will have to figure out quickly if they’re to find success against the Seminole District. That goal has proven elusive in the past couple years, when RHS was unable to come up with wins against comparable opponents. But the experience of this year’s group, particularly on the defensive side, could go a long way in accomplishing the task.

THE LOWDOWN

Coming off two lackluster years in which it posted a combined seven wins, RHS looks to get back on track. With the personnel this season, coaches are implementing a run-heavy option offense on which the Red Devils’ hope for success in the Seminole hinges.

PAST 5 SEASONS

2018: 4-7

2017: 3-8

2016: 10-3

2015: 6-5

2014: 3-7