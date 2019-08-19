BEDFORD — Liberty High faces a tall challenge in 2019: replacing every position on its offensive and defensive lines.
Maybe Carlos Lorenzo had that in mind recently when he talked about what it will take for the Minutemen to be successful this season. Or perhaps the senior running back was referring to his team’s youth. Liberty features only five starting seniors.
“We’ve got to work harder than everybody else in order to win,” Lorenzo said.
Right now, they’re willing to try that.
Liberty, coming off a 7-6 season that included a playoff surge to the Region 3C championship game, is busy preparing for the Aug. 30 season opener at home against Franklin County, a game that will either expose serious weaknesses or help the team begin to realize its potential.
Right now, there are a lot of unknowns, such as how long it will take the youthful lines to grow up, what kind of offensive scheme will work best and who will win the quarterback battle.
“Our scrimmages are really gonna be important for us to get these guys’ feet wet and finding out what game speed is like,” said coach Chris Watts, who is entering his 18th season here.
The challenge for Watts’ club is to avoid sliding back into the type of mediocrity that plagued Liberty in 2016 and 2017, when it posted back-to-back two-win seasons. One way the coach may combat inexperience is by moving from his famed double-dive offense to the shotgun. Liberty has been installing different offensive looks to make things easier on its new linemen. No offensive patterns are set in stone yet, but fans may notice a different-looking offense this year.
Liberty’s strength lies in its skill players, like Lorenzo, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back and linebacker. The senior from Puerto Rico has learned the game quickly, despite only playing football since eighth grade.
Lorenzo said his team can build off last year’s finish. Liberty snuck up on several opponents in 2018 and caught fire in the playoffs, winning twice before being eliminated in the region title game by eventual Class 3 state champ Heritage.
“I’m just looking forward to what we can do, how much we can grow, how much we can learn about each other and just gain confidence when we get wins or losses,” Lorenzo said. “If we lose we can come back, watch film, learn from that and get better next game.”
Opposing teams also will have to watch out for senior receiver and safety John Gass, an experienced player with sure hands. He’ll be a go-to receiver, along with senior Logan Orange.
“I want to see us do better than we did last year,” Gass said, “and go further than we did last year. I want to see progression as we go.”
Running back and outside linebacker Cortarius Gilmore, a junior, also returns and gives LHS speed in the backfield. Expect him and Lorenzo to form a dangerous 1-2 punch.
“We’re just two hardworking guys who love playing football,” Gilmore said.
The lines include seniors Rico Brown and Bryson Giles and 6-foot-5 sophomore Kenneth Crump, a wrestler.
The quarterback battle is between junior Garrett Whorley and 6-foot sophomore Tanner Stanley. Both will figure into the offense regardless of who wins the QB role. Tyler Hensley, a 6-foot-2 QB who split time at the position last season with then-senior Aladdin Elroumy, transferred to Chesterfield County’s Monacan High during the offseason.
If Liberty is to find success in the early part of the season, the skill players will have to step up and provide not only leadership, but offensive output and defensive stops.
“I think the returning skill players we have are gonna be key for us, if we can give them time to do something on the offensive side,” Watts said. “And defensively, I think that because we’re so green, they’re gonna have to do something, make those plays until some of the under guys get their feet under them and start contributing on their own.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Carlos Lorenzo
Senior, RB/LB
The senior from Puerto Rico has the ability to be one of the Seminole’s premier backs in 2019. He brings a strong understanding of the game to a team currently in need of leadership. Lorenzo was a starter at linebacker last year and also contributed on offense as the Minutemen plugged in a number of ball carriers. Now he’s one of the main threats.
Cortarius Gilmore
Junior, RB/LB
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound returner brings plenty of speed to the running back position and will be counted on to help take down ball carriers at outside linebacker. Getting back to the Region 3C championship, he said, is all about discipline. So Gilmore is determined to help newcomers learn quickly. He brings eight years of playing experience to this year’s team.
John Gass
Senior, WR/SS
Gass will fill several roles this season. He’s a sure-handed receiver who can also run the ball. The 5-11, 152-pounder should serve as an offensive threat once again. One of his main tasks is to help new players learn and come together as one unit. “My leadership,” he said when asked about his strengths. “I make sure nobody has their head down.”