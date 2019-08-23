Josh Nelson received the snap from center, took a five-step drop and scanned the field. By the time he went through his progressions and surveyed how the defense was playing post-snap last season, the quarterback zeroed in on his favorite target, Tyler Rose, and delivered a pass for his wide receiver to make a play.
It was a combination that thrived for Liberty Christian Academy during the 2018 campaign. Rose was one of the most dynamic receivers in the Lynchburg area, and Nelson had the arm strength, accuracy and wherewithal to put the pass where only the 6-foot-2 Rose could catch it.
But therein lay the issue for the Bulldogs: Most teams geared their defensive attack to slow down Rose’s production at outside receiver, and the LCA offensive attack suffered as a result. Not enough players were touching the ball on a consistent basis, forcing Nelson to improvise and try to find Rose when plays broke down.
Nelson and Rose spent the entire offseason working on perfecting their chemistry and timing on their routes. The rest of the team joined, with the hope balanced production leads to more victories and a potential playoff berth in Region 3C this season.
“I think because of that, we’re going to have to have a game plan to get other people involved,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said. “If we can have three, four or five different receivers catching balls, two, three, four running backs touching the ball and running, it will make us more diverse and more difficult to defend than just the Nelson-to-Rose combination. … We kind of got one-dimensional and weren’t great with the basics of spreading the ball around, so we’ve got to get back to that.”
Rose took advantage of his 44 catches last season to lead the Lynchburg area with 950 receiving yards. He set the program’s single-game record with 326 receiving yards on a mere 10 catches to go with three touchdowns in a shootout loss to Jefferson Forest.
The senior spent the offseason in the weight room, gaining 20 pounds to elevate his playing weight to 190 pounds. He said the offseason work helped him lower his 40-yard dash time and improve his route-running ability with Nelson at quarterback.
“We made sure we have a lot of timing. Throughout the offseason, we’ll get together, even when the team’s not there, and we’ll just work whatever we need to do on routes, just specific timing and just the little things so we know that we’re going to outwork whoever’s in front of us,” Rose said. “When you know you’ve outworked the person in front of you, you’re more confident so you know you’re going to make the play.”
Rose will receive the bulk of the attention early this season after being featured prominently in last season’s game film. That means there will be options for other players to get involved in the offense.
TJ Strange, a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback, is slated to be the starting running back this season, and Cade Wycoff is expected to be his backup.
James Wilen and Will Wycoff are both outside receivers who will line up opposite Rose in the formation, and Rocco expects Jaylin Belford in the slot and Conner Hill as a flex tight end to emerge in the offense.
“I feel like with Tyler having just an amazing year last year, everyone’s going to make sure they have him guarded up and double-teamed,” senior center Trevor Hatcher said. “I feel like with that relationship, him and Josh will be able to say, ‘Hey, you might not get a bunch of balls tonight, but as a captain you spread the ball. As they’re double-teaming you, there’s somebody open.’”
Nelson was cleared to return to team activities at the beginning of January after suffering a concussion and a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in the Bulldogs’ Region 4D playoff loss at Blacksburg. He quickly made up for lost time by getting into the weight room and adding 15 pounds of muscle to get to 185 pounds, a weight he feels will allow him to stay in the pocket longer and take more hits.
“I was just ready, honestly. After taking a bitter loss like that, just having that be your last time stepping on the field, it was terrible,” Nelson said. “Me and Tyler, we’ve been absolutely working our butts off. If you think our chemistry was good last year, just wait.
“I feel like we get a lot of looks at Tyler, but you’ve got to realize we have guys that are working. Every one of my receivers, every one of my linemen and every one of my running backs, they’ve been working since January, too. The chemistry is great with them, too, and I was so excited to how guys stepped up and how they fill roles this year.”
While the offense is getting back to a more balanced attack, the defense will have a similar look to what Rocco ran during his first tenure as coach.
The Bulldogs are shifting back to a 3-4 base with the strength in the linebackers. Hill has the potential to play both inside and outside linebacker positions, while Jacob Jackson is expected to be the leader at inside linebacker. Cade Wycoff, Matt Byrd and Christian Whorley are the leading candidates for playing time at outside linebacker.
“For my first 15 years here, we were a 3-4 defense that we learned from coach [Al] Groh up at UVa years ago. We tinkered with it, but basically 3-4,” Rocco said. “Last year, we kind of went to a 3-3 scheme with a little bit more of a Cover 4 coverage package. We’re going to go back to 3-4 stuff. We really feel that’s where our home is.
“D-line is a little bit more of a question than the years that we’ve been really good at 3-4 defense up front. … I like our linebacker corps, and I think for this 3-4 defense, we have what we’re going to need there.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Josh Nelson
Senior, QB
A concussion and a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder were the only things keeping Nelson away from the offseason workout program with his teammates. And when he finally joined them in January, he didn’t miss a beat. The senior signal caller added 15 pounds of muscle and spent countless hours working on timing routes with his receivers. Nelson’s knowledge of the offense will help him identify mismatches in coverage, with the hope he can exploit any weakness to help the Bulldogs march down the field more fluidly than last season.
Tyler Rose
Senior, WR/FS
Every team going up against LCA this season knows one of the primary focuses is shutting down Rose at outside receiver. There were times last season when he wasn’t able to be contained — 10 catches for 326 yards against Jefferson Forest proved that — but he knew there was more he needed to do to improve. He bulked up with 20 pounds of muscle, ensuring he had the upper-body strength to win battles against press coverage. The added muscle meant less fat and a quicker first step when he needs to get off the line of scrimmage.
Trevor Hatcher
Senior, C/NG
Hatcher beefed up, in a good way, over the offseason. He played at 270 for his sophomore and junior seasons and bulked up to 290 for his senior campaign. The added muscle came with increased conditioning, which should help him play both center and nose guard at a high level. Hatcher remains the quarterback of the line with his experience, and the added weight will serve him well on defense. His weakness in years past was not being able to push through double teams, and he should be able to do that this season.