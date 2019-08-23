LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BULLDOGS

Seminole District, Class 3, Region C, Lynchburg

SCHEDULE

Magna Vista

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

At Staunton High

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Brookville

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

At Jefferson Forest

Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

At Rustburg

Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

At Liberty High

Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Amherst

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

At Heritage (at City Stadium)

Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

WHY 7TH?

The Bulldogs ended their stay in VHSL’s Class 4 with their second playoff appearance in four seasons and have moved to Class 3 for at least the next four seasons. That bodes well for Frank Rocco’s bunch heading into a season in which the entire schedule is filled with public school teams. LCA returns key skill position players, led by quarterback Josh Nelson, and has the experience needed to contend for a playoff spot in the loaded Region 3C. Those skill players will need to stay healthy, with low numbers posing a challenge with the always competitive Seminole District schedule looming.

THE LOWDOWN

The loss to Blacksburg in last season’s Region 4D first round was a bitter pill to swallow for LCA’s returning players. That setback was used as motivation during the offseason, one that saw a majority of the players make gains in the weight room. The Bulldogs feature a wealth of talented players across the board, which will bode well during a grueling Seminole District schedule, and hopefully a playoff berth in the expanded Region 3C.

PAST FIVE SEASONS

2018: 4-7

2017: 4-6

2016: 4-6

2015: 7-4

2014: 5-3