FOREST — Not being mentally locked in on defense. Giving a player too much room and a chance to cut back and go the other direction. Not covering the deep ball well.
For Jefferson Forest in the past few years, such mistakes have become too familiar, players say. As a result, the Cavaliers played game after game last season of "who scores last," just hoping Keenan Cupit could break away for another big run at the right time, without too much time left on the clock so opponents wouldn't get another chance to drive down the field.
"That stuff will dig into your lifespan," said Paul White, Jefferson Forest's new head coach, after practice last week.
And with the frequency with which they gave up points in the 2018 campaign, the Cavaliers' defense, at times, was on life support. Players' body language showed the toll on the sidelines, coaches' faces didn't hide the disappointment either.
The focus for JF now, heading into its 2019 debut against Staunton River on Sept. 6 following a Week 1 bye, is keeping the energy up on the defensive side.
According to White, who brings 25 years of coaching experience to Forest and will serve as defensive coordinator for the Cavaliers, the life-draining shootouts that came to define JF recently should be a thing of the past.
"I ain’t planning on [that]," he said.
Players agree, and say football fans in Forest and the surrounding area should see a difference right away.
“Anyone who comes to a game, that’s the first thing they’re gonna notice,” said senior Dyson Yuille, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end who also should contribute offensively as a tight end. “The whole vibe on defense is completely different.”
Thanks to a focus on the basics, like tackling near hip to take away cutback opportunities, senior safety and slot receiver Jacob Hackworth said, the days of giving up touchdown after touchdown should be gone.
A season ago, the Cavaliers allowed opponents to score an average of 38 points and gave up 43 or more points in half of their contests. A pair of losses to E.C. Glass particularly stand out to Cupit, Hackworth and Yuille, too. The Hilltoppers clobbered JF in both the regular season and playoffs, hanging 63 points on the Cavs in each contest to account for more than a quarter of the 455 total points they gave up all season.
Those disheartening defeats, Yuille said, made some think they can't handle Glass. So the Cavaliers know, according to Cupit, they've "got some stuff to prove this year."
The challenges this season come in the form of Glass and other Seminole heavyweights, like defending Class 3 state champ Heritage, which also outlasted JF last year to hand the Cavs one of their four losses.
"It's one of the best in the state, in my opinion," White said of the Seminole District. "Teams are well-coached, and everyone appears to have football players. We have our hands full; we have our work cut out for us."
Cupit, Yuille and Hackworth have another contest in the Seminole slate circled, too: an Oct. 18 matchup with Amherst. That Friday night marquee will pit the Cavaliers against their former coach, Bob Christmas, who made the move during the offseason.
"There is no losing to Amherst," Cupit said.
In addition to the defensive tests they face, JF fans should keep an eye on a switch in the offensive scheme. The Cavaliers, who scored 46 points per game last season when they ran the wishbone, are adding a focus on the passing game, too.
“I think this new offense is gonna utilize our athleticism that may not have been shown off as much in the wishbone,” Yuille said. “…We can hit you from anywhere.”
Senior Blake Riddlebarger steps in for Nathan Pribble, who graduated after throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.
“We’re 100% behind him, 110% behind him,” Yuille said of Riddlebarger, who can count Yuille among his main targets.
At receiver, look for Danteas Braxton to be a reliable option on the outside, along with Hackworth, who is moving from running back to slot receiver this year. The shift for him could result in plenty of big plays, too, given ability to blaze past defenders down the sideline.
Of course, the run also figures to factor heavily into the JF offense, too, and the changes in the passing game should prove beneficial for Cupit, the strong, fast, 6-foot-3, 225-pound back who committed to UCF in the offseason.
“I feel like there will be less pressure on me because we have so much to use now,” Cupit said. “I feel like once we get Hack going, [Danteas Braxton], Dyson, that’ll open some things up for me, definitely.”
His counterpart in the backfield, Marvin Blake, is gone after graduating, so the majority of the touches will go to Cupit, who rushed for 1,750 yards (at more than 10 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns last year.
In his swan song, Cupit said his goal is 2,000 yards or more. But there is, of course, a bigger accomplishment he and the Cavaliers are after.
“Going for that ring. That’s the goal,” Cupit said. “That’s it.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Keenan Cupit
Senior, RB/MLB
Opponents haven’t been able to stop Cupit much during his high school career. A year after racking up 1,750 yards at more than 10 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns, Cupit expects to do the same in his swan song. Though he got many of the touches in the past, with Marvin Blake gone and Jacob Hackworth moved to receiver, look for the Central Florida commit and 6-foot-2, 225-pound back to command the running game even more this year.
Jacob Hackworth
Senior, SL/S
Give Hackworth a step and he’s gone. In the past few seasons, Hackworth was deadly as a third option in the Cavaliers’ potent run game behind Keenan Cupit and Marvin Blake, yet still bruised opponents for big gains with his quickness and agility. This year, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder will make the switch to slot receiver, which should force opponents to split their attention between both a dangerous passing game and the Cavaliers’ rushing ability.
Dyson Yuille
Senior, TE/DE
Two years ago, Yuille was relegated to the sideline for the entire season. In his junior year, he saw the field in just four games after another injury. Finally healthy, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder feels strong and is ready to contribute on both sides of the ball for JF. At tight end, Yuille provides another receiving option for quarterback Blake Riddlebarger, and he’ll be part of a defensive line that will be counted on to help the Cavaliers get stops they couldn’t find a season ago.