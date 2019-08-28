Winning the state championship was a dream come true.
But these Pioneers are out to blaze their own trail.
All-state defender Krystian Rivera, for instance, still thinks about that afternoon last December when he and his teammates downed Phoebus and captured the title.
He looks at the pictures of his teammates, their faces cloaked in happiness. They made memories that will last a lifetime. But the past is gone.
“I don’t even wear my ring that often,” the senior said. “I wore it the first week, maybe a few times after that. Then I just put it away, because I don’t want to be flashy.”
They have new opponents to topple. New goals to accomplish. Another state title to try for, this one with the year 2019 attached to it.
At that idea, senior running back KJ Vaughan chimed in.
“It doesn’t matter what happened last year,” he said. “It’s all about this year.”
But winning it sure was nice. It gave Heritage, which returns handfuls of high-profile players from last season’s squad, confidence and something to aim for once again.
And Heritage will be loaded once more.
The Pioneers return six starters on offense from 2018’s 14-1 squad — which ripped off 13 straight victories — and seven starters on defense.
Among them is burly running back KJ Vaughan, who ran for 1,555 yards and 17 scores in ’18. There’s Rivera, who battered the opposition to the tune of 25 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks. There’s Spencer Goolsby, the venerable outside linebacker; speedy receivers like Brian Trent, Division I recruit Jahee Blake and Kyron Thomas; linemen like center Shante Giles; and right guard Mike Williams.
It’s a group that plans to mesh with a handful of newcomers who will figure heavily into Heritage’s schemes.
“I’ve noticed we don’t talk that much,” Goolsby, a senior, said when asked about some of the characteristics of this year’s squad. “We just come to practice to work. I remember in previous years [coach Brad] Bradley would have to yell at us for talking on the sidelines. This year is different. We’re all focused.”
New starters include Kameron Burns, a 5-foot-10 sophomore who takes over at quarterback after the departure of Jabari Blake. Replacing the 6-4 Blake won’t be easy; he threw for an area-best 2,038 yards and rushed for 1,436 and was named the VHSL’s Class 3 player of the year as a senior.
But Burns already has earned the respect of his teammates.
So much so, in fact, that Vaughan stood on the field this week and said this: “I put my trust in Kameron Burns.”
Burns, who just recently turned 15 years old, attended quarterback camps over the summer and displays a desire to learn all he can about the game and his position, Bradley said.
“I love the kid,” the coach added. “I truly think he’s got big things ahead of him. He’s gonna have a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations this year … but he’s a guy who wants to soak it all in. He’s doing better right now in terms of knowledge of the offense than probably most juniors and seniors have.”
Burns has tall targets in 6-foot senior Brian Trent, who averaged a gigantic 24.8 yards per catch last season (12 catches for 297 yards) and 6-5 Jahee Blake, Jabari’s brother. Jahee, a junior, already has offers from ODU and Delaware State, where Jabari currently plays.
Vaughan should get plenty of help at running back. Rivera will fill in there sometimes, along with sophomore Silas Rucker. At 5-9, Rucker could be the future face of Heritage’s run game.
“I compare his running style to Frankie Hickson, Cedric Peerman and Elijah Davis,” Bradley said about Rucker and the three standout backs he has coached. “He likes to run with a forward lean. He’s the fourth kid I’ve had who runs like that. He’s got some moves. He’s fast.”
Goolsby and Rivera (defensive end) command the defense along with JJ Morris, a 5-11 transfer from Georgia who replaces Vonte Pannell at middle linebacker.
Heritage faces a tough first-game challenge, welcoming North Carolina-based Vance High, the state’s 4AA state runner-up from last year.
In Week 3, the Pioneers host Appomattox in another not-to-be-missed affair. HHS is the only Lynchburg-area team to defeat the Raiders the last two seasons.
The Jug Bowl game against E.C. Glass has been moved to November, ending a two-year run in which the city’s two teams faced off in September.
A mix of veterans and newcomers will try to get the Pioneers back to the state championship in Class 3, a spot they’ve reached the last two seasons, a span in which they lost just three games.
“Our ceiling is always gonna be winning the state championship, no matter what [personnel] we have,” Goolsby said. “We don’t rebuild, we reload.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
KJ Vaughan
Senior, RB
After barreling forward for 1,555 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, the 5-foot-7, 239-pound Vaughan enters his senior year as one of the area’s premier running backs. He should receive plenty of help as HHS looks for two to three backs to help shoulder the load. Vaughan earned second-team all-Region 3C honors in ’18.
Krystian Rivera
Senior, LB/RB
The first-team all-state D-end is a beast on defense. He racked up 70 solo tackles (88 total), 25 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks one year ago. Rivera also could see action running the ball after filling in at RB at times last year. So at times, he’ll serve as one of Heritage’s few two-way players.
Spencer Goolsby
Senior, OLB
After garnering second-team all-Region 3C honors in 2018, Goolsby enters at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds. He’s focused lately on watching as much film as possible. “Football is really about knowing the game and technique,” he said. “If you know the other team and you can catch what they’re doing the play before, then that’s everything.”