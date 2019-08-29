E.C. GLASS HILLTOPPERS

Seminole District, Class 4, Region D, Lynchburg

SCHEDULE

Charlottesville

Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

At Franklin County

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest

Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

At Rustburg

Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

At George Washington

Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

At Liberty Christian

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty High

Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

At Amherst

Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Heritage

Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

At Brookville

Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

All home games at City Stadium

WHY 1st?

Armed with some of the area’s best skill players, massive lines and eight returning starters on both sides of the ball, this might be the best football team to come through E.C. Glass in decades. The Hilltoppers are experienced and have been learning coach Jeff Woody’s system for five years now. Glass is coming off an 11-2 season. It hadn’t garnered that many wins since 1995. Most of the players from last year’s squad are back, so there’s reason to believe the good times will continue in midtown.

THE LOWDOWN

DreSean Kendrick and Ty Foster will provide the bulk of offensive production again, after combining for 67 total touchdowns in 2018. But the O- and D-lines are where it’s at for these Hilltoppers. If Glass wants to compete for its first state football title since 1988, it’ll all start in the trenches.

PAST FIVE SEASONS

2018: 11-2

2017: 8-4

2016: 6-4

2015: 1-9

2014: 3-7