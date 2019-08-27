Last year’s third-round playoff loss hasn’t dampened spirits in Raider Country.
Just ask Tre Lawing and Tevin Hurt.
Yes, they know the chance to join elite ranks — only three teams in Virginia high school football history have won four straight state titles — slipped from their grasp last November.
Yes, they know there are plenty of new faces this year.
But yes, they’re hungry for more.
So the two playmakers offer identical answers when asked about their hopes for the season.
“We’re going all the way,” Lawing grins.
Back to the winner’s circle, which Appomattox occupied from 2015 through 2017.
“All the way,” Hurt smiles.
The words aren’t spoken flippantly or with even a trace of arrogance. No, these guys really believe what they’re saying.
It’s how champions talk.
How winning gets in the blood.
How, even if you haven’t been part of a championship squad — like Lawing, the sophomore quarterback — you can still claim ownership by virtue of being part of a top-notch program.
Radford knocked Appomattox off in the Region 2C title game last year, sending the Raiders home to mull over a 28-25 loss.
The run of 17 straight postseason victories came to a close.
But the Raiders return to the gridiron this fall with new resolve. And, once again, they have a chance to be among the best teams in Class 2.
“It just means we have to work harder to get better,” Hurt said about last year’s loss.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior who has garnered Division I looks will be among the most feared players in the Dogwood District and beyond this season. Despite often being locked down as a junior, Hurt managed 18.1 yards per reception, reeling in nine catches for 163 yards.
He’ll figure into the offense even more now, serving as Appomattox’s premier receiver along with 5-11 junior Tez Booker.
Hurt serves as a big target for Lawing, a dual threat quarterback who turned heads as a freshman. He put up impressive numbers in his first varsity season, throwing for 713 yards and rushing for 766 more.
The quarterback will have two new targets, too.
Tyler Gilliam, a senior known for his impressive basketball skills, has joined the team and brings sure hands to the receiver position. Gilliam averaged 16 points and six assists per game on the basketball court as a junior.
“He’s still learning the game,” Raiders coach Doug Smith said. “But that dude can play.”
Freshman Jonathan Pennix also will play receiver. Smith likens the 5-foot-11 receiver to Buster Henderson, who helped guide Appomattox to its first-ever state title in 2015 by racking up 862 receiving yards.
Both Pennix and Gilliam also can fill in at defensive back.
The squad’s most electric returner, senior Cristian Ferguson, will once again serve as the featured running back in Smith’s split-back veer offense.
Because the Raiders spread the love in the run game and have scored so often on defense the last few years, running backs typically haven’t amassed eye-popping yearly stat lines. Ferguson is an exception. He rushed for 1,437 rushing yards, scored nine touchdowns and averaged 9 yards per carry last year.
He plans to bring more speed and strength to his position as a senior.
“My personal goals are to achieve as much as I can, so I can help the team achieve as much as they can,” Ferguson said.
Help in the run game will come from a pair of 5-7 backs in Jaheim Scruggs and Keyshawn Baker.
At tight end, also a feature of the veer, Appomattox has several options, most notably 6-foot, 239-pound junior Bronson Williams, whose brother Brodie occupied the spot last fall.
“We’ve got a lot of hungry guys who want to get the job done,” Lawing added. The defense will be bolstered by 6-2, 270-pound end Jaylen Lewis, while the offensive line benefits from the return of 6-foot, 282-pound senior Jamal Wheeler.
Appomattox has to fill several positions on the lines, though. And 6-2 tackle Justice Wright, a senior, begins the season sidelined by injury. He’ll likely miss several games, Smith said.
The special teams are being revamped, too, since the Raiders lost prolific kicker Nick Fariss and its snappers to graduation.
Despite the question marks, success often breeds success in high school football. And Appomattox players appear poised to strike, to carry on what has become, in a very short time, a tradition of strong play.
“Everybody’s working hard,” Lawing said, “because we want to be great.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tre Lawing III
Sophomore, QB
People in Appomattox have been excited about Lawing’s potential for some time now. The quarterback is slated for a breakout year after churning up 766 rushing yards and throwing for 713 as a freshman. He’s worked on his accuracy in the offseason in an attempt to improve on last year’s 42% passing rate. He averaged better than 8 yards per completion last year.
Tevin Hurt
Senior, WR/OLB
The wide receiver who has received Division I looks brings athleticism, height and intelligence to the offense. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Hurt is coming off a junior campaign in which he caught nine passes for 163 yards, good for 18.1 yards per reception. That’s the kind of production that sinks opponents. Help also will come from a couple new receivers.
Cristian Ferguson
Senior, RB
Ferguson handled the bulk of toting duties last season, rushing for 1,437 yards on 160 carries, good for 9 yards per pop. At 5-10, 210, he’s a rugged back who is tough to bring down. If the offensive line can open large holes for Ferguson again, watch out. He’ll be among the best backs to watch in the Lynchburg area.