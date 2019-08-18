ALTAVISTA — The folks here in Colonel Country always appreciated the hard-nosed, blue-collar work ethic of the offensive linemen who were the backbone of three consecutive state championships earlier this decade.
The linemen, like Ashton Robinson and Travon Elliott, didn’t receive the same type of accolades as the Altavista playmakers who electrified fans on Friday nights, but their work didn’t go unnoticed with the protection they provided and the running lanes they created.
Andy Cox, in his second season as the Altavista football coach, hopes the offensive line can return to those glory days this season. He has retooled the responsibilities for the group to ensure they can win the battle at the point of attack and give the playmakers time to make something happen.
“It’s huge because everything starts up front,” Cox said. “The guys know last year we were not good up front, and that’s where we struggled. Our guys made a precedence this year to make an impact up front. So far in camp they’ve done a great job.”
The Colonels return three starters from last season’s four-win campaign in left tackle Dakota Ashby, left guard Nathan Weeks and center Tyler Reynolds.
Keyshawn Moon, the most imposing member of the line at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, is slated to start at right guard, and Devin Rowland is expected to start at right tackle after gaining valuable experience last season as one of the primary substitutes.
Moon, who also plays defensive end, said the offensive line’s importance for this season’s team “would probably be like a nine” on a scale of one to 10. He explained the linemen spent the majority of the season in the weight room and conditioned themselves to be prepared for the upcoming season.
The linemen’s responsibilities also changed during the course of the offseason. Cox realized he needed to slow the game down for his players in the trenches and made tweaks to ensure they had to do as little thinking as possible after the snap of the ball.
“We pretty much have been doing the same thing, but we simplified our scheme for them,” Cox explained. “We went from running a couple of different schemes to where they only have two blocking schemes to learn, and we’re making the backs do all the thinking this year.”
The simplified blocking scheme includes the tight end, which was utilized attached to the line of scrimmage last season. Kamron Cox, a senior who also plays opposite of Moon on the defensive line, was frequently used as a blocking tight end in run formations last season. His 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame is ideal for sealing edges and giving backs such as Christian Gilbert, Jayllen Jones, JaQuallen Jones and Ronchess Graves the ability to bounce it outside for big gains.
“We know that we need to work a lot harder than we did last year and put in way more full effort than we did last year,” Coles said. “I think the offensive line put a lot of effort in during the offseason. They were in the weight room all season and they control their blocks way more instead of letting [defenders] get upfield so much.”
Jayllen Jones and Bailey Stinnette are both taking snaps at quarterback during training camp, and each has his own skillset to bring to the team if he isn’t the starting quarterback. Stinnette is able to also flank out to wide receiver, while Jones can be utilized either in the backfield or in the slot with his speed making him difficult to defend in the open field.
Both rely heavily on the offensive line, especially on deep throws down the sideline when opposing defenses are stacking the box to stop the run.
“I think it’s going to work out real good. They’ve been putting in good work and trying hard,” JaQuallen Jones said of the linemen. “I think they know their assignment more and they’re going to get it done.”
The Colonels’ line will face an immediate test in the opener at Central Lunenburg and then through the grind of the Dogwood District schedule. Altavista has road games against powers Appomattox, Dan River and William Campbell, in addition to hosting Gretna midway through the district slate.
Those games are vital for Altavista, especially with playing Class 2 teams on a weekly basis before entering postseason play in Region 1B. The region, which only featured six teams that could participate in the playoffs, added Franklin, Sussex and Surry for the next cycle.
“Our region got a lot harder with Franklin in there, Central Sussex in there now [and] Surry in there now,” Cox said. “but definitely the Dogwood, hands down, in A and AA is one of, if not, the toughest districts in the state of Virginia. If you come out of the Dogwood unscathed, you’re battled tested and ready to play in the playoffs.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Keyshawn Moon
Senior, RG/DE
Moon made an impact on the defensive line last season, and he is being given more responsibility on the offensive line at right guard for this campaign. Moon is able to get to the quarterback with his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame often overpowering the smaller linemen at the Class 1 level. The thought is the senior will make the same type of impact on the offensive line this season, especially with his quick feet being able to pull and become a lead blocker for the stable of playmakers on the roster.
JaQuallen Jones
Senior, RB/SS
Jones is one of those playmakers expected to contribute this season, both out of the backfield and in the secondary. The senior played at cornerback last season, but has shifted to safety to take advantage of his closing speed and experience in the defensive scheme. As a running back, he will be asked to contribute more in pass protection, in addition to utilizing his vision to find the smallest lanes to pick up yards. He is one of three running backs expected to get plenty of touches in the offense.
Kamron Coles
Senior, TE/DE
Coles lined up opposite of Moon on the defensive line and made his presence felt off the edge. With his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame, Coles’ responsibilities include preventing the quarterback or running back to break containment around the edge, and his speed allows him to do just that. The senior is also one of the team’s top blockers, and his size is ideal for tight end, where he can be physical against linebackers and smaller defensive ends.