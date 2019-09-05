Amherst at George Washington
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 0-1. GW 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Amherst fell to Salem 48-20. GW lost to Dinwiddie 45-42.
FACTS: Can the Lancers avoid an 0-2 slide? Bob Christmas’ squad heads to Danville to play a high-powered GW offense. The good thing for Amherst is the GW defense had trouble in Week 1, too, allowing Dinwiddie to go on scoring binges. Amherst struggled to find room to run against Salem, picking up just 124 rushing yards, 53 of which came from QB CJ Rose. The Lancers will need more offensive output tonight if they want to notch the program’s first victory since Oct. 19 of last year. GW enters riding a two-game winning streak over Amherst. More often than not, the yearly matchup has produced high-scoring affairs.
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 0-0. Staunton River 0-1.
LAST WEEK: JF was idle. Staunton River lost to William Campbell 28-10.
FACTS: This series, which has been played in all but two seasons since Jefferson Forest was founded in 1972, is notable for its lopsided results. JF has owned the series 38-8, posting nine shutouts. The two teams have lined up at least once every year since 1980. Tonight is JF’s season opener and the school’s first game under new coach Paul White, who has gutted the wishbone offense but kept some of its run-based properties. Watch for JF running back Keenan Cupit, who has a chance to eclipse last year’s output of more than 1,750 rushing yards. Staunton River is looking to bounce back from last week, when it couldn’t keep pace with speedy William Campbell. The Golden Eagles now own a 12-game losing streak, which dates back to their final game of the 2017 season.
Heritage at John Marshall (at Huguenot High)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 0-1. John Marshall 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Heritage lost to Vance (N.C.) 35-7. John Marshall blanked Bluestone 14-0.
FACTS: Here’s the good news for the Pioneers: It can’t really get any more difficult than it did in Week 1. North Carolina-based Vance was as good as advertised, especially on the defensive end. It held Heritage to 134 yards of total offense. Not too many people will be able to do that this year. And after being held back last week, expect the HHS offense to break out tonight against John Marshall, which hasn’t played a full 48 minutes yet this season. An on-field fight between JM and Bluestone cut last week’s game short with roughly 1 minute remaining in the second quarter. Players from both teams were ejected from that game, the Mecklenburg Sun reported, including “several” John Marshall players. Under VHSL rules, any player ejected for fighting is required to sit out that team’s next three contests, so Marshall will be shorthanded tonight. The game will be played at Richmond’s Huguenot High.
Brookville at Patrick Henry (Roanoke)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 0-1. Patrick Henry 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Brookville fell to Lord Botetourt 15-9. Patrick Henry lost to Hidden Valley 42-35.
FACTS: A youthful Brookville squad hung around with experienced Lord Botetourt last week and even went head to head physically with the Cavaliers. That pleased BHS coach Jon Meeks, who said he’d heard that his team didn’t have a prayer against LB. Brookville beat up on a hapless PH squad last year, earning a 52-0 victory. The Patriots defense suffered numerous lapses in Week 1 as Hidden Valley picked up its first win over PH in 10 years. Brookville will need to cut down on the penalties this week after committing six for 60 yards in the opener. But the biggest improvement for the Bees will have to be on offense. BHS managed just 57 yards of total offense against LB. The offense is going to wake up at some point. Brookville hopes that happens tonight.
Fort Defiance at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Fort Defiance 0-0. Liberty 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Fort Defiance was idle. Liberty lost to Franklin County 28-0.
FACTS: The offensive and defensive lines in Bedford are young this season and that showed in last week’s opener, as the Minutemen were shutout for the first time since October of 2017. LHS will have to find some room to run in the first-ever meeting with Fort Defiance tonight. It’s the season opener for the Indians, who recently left the Valley District and joined the six-team Shenandoah. Like Brookville, Liberty’s offense will wake up at some point. The running backs, especially Cortarius Gilmore and Carlos Lorenzo, are capable of breakout performances.
Rustburg at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Rustburg 1-0. Appomattox 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg hounded Bassett 28-0. Appomattox was stopped by Buckingham 27-6.
FACTS: Rustburg’s last victory over Appomattox occurred in 2006 at Bragg Stadium. That was the last season before a nine-year lull in the rivalry. Now the Red Devils have a chance to win back the coveted lantern at Bragg again. Appomattox is coming off a rare loss, just the fourth since the beginning of the 2015 season. Rustburg is trying to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2012, which was also the last season the Raiders began a year with two straight losses. Expect a ground-and-pound game from both teams tonight. Appomattox has to deal with big, physical Rustburg O- and D-lines. After posting a shutout in Week 1, the Red Devils are focused on containing some of the area’s better playmakers.
Tunstall at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Tunstall 0-1. Gretna 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Dan River soaked Tunstall 35-7. Gretna chowed down on Brunswick 46-8.
FACTS: The Hawks pushed their opening-night winning streak to five straight games last week, putting Brunswick away with ease. The Hawks pierced the Trojans the last two years, winning 45-14 in 2017 and 48-7 in 2018. That’s a testament to how much more potent the Hawks have been the last two seasons. And this season should be no different. Gretna has the players on both sides of the ball for a long playoff run in Class 2. Tonight’s game will be the home opener for GHS, which takes it’s bye in Week 3 to prepare for Radford. Tunstall will have to deal with tons of misdirection from the Gretna offense, which features a bevy of speedy backs and strong linemen.
Nelson at Page County
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 1-0. Page County 0-0.
LAST WEEK: Nelson gulped down Randolph-Henry 50-23. Page was idle.
FACTS: The Governors had no problems at Charlotte Court House last week, streaking away for the one of its highest scoring totals in the last seven years. Now Nelson returns to Lovingston for its home opener. Nelson fans probably haven’t forgotten their team shutting down Page County in 2015. That gave NCHS just its third win in 27 games. But since then, the Governors have dropped three straight to the Panthers, including last year’s 16-6 loss. A win tonight would do more than help Nelson start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2007. It would also give the Governors plenty of confidence.
Prince Edward at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Prince Edward 0-1. Altavista 1-0.
LAST WEEK: King William ruled Prince Edward 53-0. Altavista charged over Central Lunenburg 28-8.
FACTS: Coach Andy Cox’s squad plays up against Class 2-based Prince Edward tonight and is trying to break a two-game losing streak in the series. Prince Edward never had a chance last week, and Altavista hopes to push down on the gas from the outset of this one, too. Altavista hasn’t started the season with two straight wins since 2016, when it knocked off PE 24-0 after beating Central Lunenburg on opening night. A win tonight would give the Colonels plenty to hope for, since they head to Rustburg in Week 3, where they’ll meet up with former head coach Mike Scharnus, now an RHS assistant, in a Campbell County battle.
Central Lunenburg at William Campbell
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Central Lunenburg 0-1. William Campbell 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Lunenburg was battered by Altavista 28-8. Campbell washed over Staunton River 28-10.
FACTS: The Generals put speed on display last week, as quarterback Jermiah Smith rushed for 185 yards and two scores on 23 carries. The dual-threat also threw for 98 yards. Look for Campbell to get some of those other playmakers involved tonight, too, especially Chris Boyd and Jordan Young. This is the final game of a two-game home stand. After tonight, the Generals head on the road for three in a row, a trip that concludes with always much-anticipated rivalry with Gretna. WC has won four straight against Central Lunenburg.
Brunswick at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
RECORDS: Brunswick 0-1. LCA 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Brunswick was boiled at Gretna 46-8. Magna Vista collared LCA 49-14.
FACTS: After suffering in Week 1, LCA should have no problems tonight in a matchup that pits the Bulldogs against the Bulldogs. Brunswick and LCA have faced off in each of the last seven seasons and Brunswick has never won. Most of the LCA victories have been blowouts, including last season’s 42-0 shellacking. Brunswick has won just three times in each of the last two seasons. LCA is trying to make a name for itself in Class 3, moving down from Class 4 at the start of the season. It has been placed into the suddenly loaded Region 3C, but LCA is far from settled in that region; it has to notch a few wins to get comfortable first. They’ll come eventually, as they always do for Frank Rocco-led squads.
Bye week: E.C. Glass
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
