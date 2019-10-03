E.C. Glass at GW-Danville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 4-0. GW-Danville 3-1.
LAST WEEK: Glass blanked Rustburg 34-0. GW pierced Tunstall 61-6.
FACTS: On paper, this is a major test for the Hilltoppers. GW enters this one averaging a menacing 51.7 points per game. They’ve won three straight since falling to Dinwiddie in their opener and are coming off last week’s thumping of Tunstall. But the real question remains: Is the Eagles’ defense up to the challenge? Glass’ offense is on a roll, averaging 46 points per game. The defense has earned two shutouts, against Charlottesville and Rustburg. And while GW has home-field advantage and the game features playmakers galore, the overall advantage has to go to E.C. Glass because of its stout lines and defensive tenacity. GW has allowed 25 points per game, while Glass gives up just 7 ppg. Glass quarterback DreSean Kendrick has 1,137 all-purpose yards, while Quoterrus Craighead has 288 rushing yards. The ‘Toppers also have gotten top-notch performances from receivers like D-Moe Mosely (11 catches for 170 yards), Markevus Graves (eight catches for 157 yards) and Q. Foster (105 yards on just three catches). Glass broke an eight-game losing streak in the series (dating back to 2006) with a 56-28 win in 2016. The two teams get together for the first time tonight since that game. The series dates back to 1917.
Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 90.9 FM
RECORDS: LCA 3-1. JF 2-2.
LAST WEEK: LCA took its bye. JF soared over Halifax 28-7.
FACTS: If this one turns out anything like last year, watch out; it could be a long night. When JF and LCA met in 2018 in just the second meeting between the clubs, the final score read JF 77, LCA 48. The 125 total points ties that game for 10th all-time in the VHSL record book for the most points scored by both teams in a single game. The only other time JF and LCA hooked up for a regular-season game was in 2017. JF won 49-21. This game features two passing quarterbacks in the Bulldogs’ Josh Nelson and JF’s Blake Riddlebarger. But JF owns the edge in the running game because of celebrated back Keenan Cupit.
Brookville at William Fleming
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 1-3. Fleming 2-2.
LAST WEEK: Brookville defeated Liberty 46-14. Fleming took its bye.
FACTS: Brookville and William Fleming have never met on the gridiron. But there are familiar elements in the unfamiliar matchup. Tonight marks the first time Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace will face off against his former team. Lovelace, in his second year at the helm at Fleming, spent his playing days at quarterback for Brookville. Later, he returned to the sideline as an assistant for BHS before serving in the same capacity at another Lynchburg school, E.C. Glass, and eventually moving on to the position in Roanoke. After a loss to Heritage last year, Lovelace is looking for his first win against a Lynchburg-based school as a head coach, which would snap a two-game skid for the Colonels. The Bees, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the year in dominating fashion last week, a result coach Jon Meeks hopes signaled the turnaround. For Brookville, who will step into the QB position is in question following an elbow injury Jared Glinski suffered two weeks ago, but freshman Drake McDaniel showed flashes of brilliance in his debut last Friday, when he went 6 for 11 for 170 yards and three touchdowns taking snaps during just the first half. Fleming should be refreshed heading into this one after taking its bye last week.
Altavista at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Altavista 2-2. Appomattox 2-2.
LAST WEEK: Altavista was upended by Nelson 58-42. Appomattox flooded Staunton River 45-7.
FACTS: Recently, Appomattox has owned the series against Altavista. The last four seasons have produced four lopsided results in the Raiders’ favor. You have to go back to 2014, when Altavista went undefeated and earned a state title and before Appomattox’s rise to state supremacy in Class 2, to find a win for the Colonels in the matchup. This time around, the Raiders should extend the win streak over the Campbell County school and Dogwood District foe thanks to a number of offensive weapons. The most potent option so far has been Cristian Ferguson, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior who racked up three touchdowns in a win last week over Staunton River, and quarterback Tre Lawing has proven a weapon in the passing game. The Colonels will need big production from their QB, Jayllen Jones, and JaQuallen Jones if they’re to keep this one close. The bigger question, though, is whether Altavista can come up with the stops it hasn’t found in its past two games, in which it allowed a combined 112 points.
Dan River at William Campbell
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Dan River 3-2. William Campbell 3-2.
LAST WEEK: Dan River held off Chatham 34-20. Campbell fell to Gretna 48-20.
FACTS: This will be the third straight tough test for the Generals, who have lost two consecutive games to Lord Botetourt and Gretna. William Campbell showed flashes of strong play last week but couldn’t stop the Hawks from slipping away for long touchdowns. The good news for WC this week is Dan River doesn’t have the rushing firepower Gretna displays. No Wildcats player has rushed for more than 175 yards all season. Instead, DR’s strength is in the passing game. Junior Tracy Glass has thrown for 692 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 49 of 85 attempts. Campbell will be tasked with defending four main receivers, especially junior Robert Carter (364 receiving yards). WC’s Jermiah Smith has thrown for 653 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also run for 469 yards, while Jordan Young has run for 310 yards.
Gretna at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 3-1. Nelson 3-2.
LAST WEEK: Gretna pecked William Campbell 48-20. Nelson gaveled Altavista 58-42.
FACTS: Both teams are riding plenty of momentum heading into today’s matchup. The Hawks look to stay undefeated in Dogwood District play on the heels of a four-score win over their rival, William Campbell. The Governors, meanwhile, are coming off their first Dogwood win since 2011. Nelson is looking for its third straight win, a feat it hasn’t accomplished since 2002, which also marked its last playoff appearance and last winning season. A win tonight also would give the Govs four on the season, something they haven’t done since a five-win 2007 campaign. But a result in Nelson’s favor tonight is highly unlikely given the Hawks’ track record this year. Gretna will look to a bevy of backs in the run game to pick up big gains once again. Jorden Berger and Daelyn Miller each had 150-plus yards for the Hawks last week. Look for those playmakers, along with running back Cameron Mabins and quarterback Tabron Mabins, to step up again. Nelson, meanwhile, will need quarterback George Brown (236 yards rushing and 143 passing last week) to put up big numbers to keep this one from turning into a blowout.
St. Anne’s-Belfield at Virginia Episcopal
KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday
RECORDS: St. Anne’s 2-0. VES 3-0.
LAST WEEK: St. Anne’s defeated Southampton Academy 36-6. VES outdueled Kenston Forest 54-50.
FACTS: Piercen Young once again shone for VES last week, scoring two touchdowns, finishing with more than 250 receiving yards and intercepting a Kenston Forest pass late in the fourth quarter that allowed VES to go into victory formation and win a nail-biter. The Bishops welcome STAB to Pope Stadium on Saturday for a festive day of activities. It’ll be Senior Day, Homecoming and Parents’ Weekend at the school. STAB and VES are both undefeated and sit atop the Virginia Independent Schools Football League standings. VES has worked this week on securing tackles. That was a problem in last week’s shootout. Quarterback Tanner Nau looks to have another strong game after running for two touchdowns and putting on a strong passing show last week. Nau’s production in the run game is a good sign for VES, which also relies on Robby Matos and Josh Staggers as its main ball carriers.
Bye week: Amherst, Heritage, Liberty, Rustburg, Staunton River.
— Compiled by Ben Cates & Emily Brown
