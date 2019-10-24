Jefferson Forest at Heritage
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM, 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 4-3. Heritage 6-1.
LAST WEEK: JF downed Amherst 46-6. Heritage defeated Brookville 47-13.
FACTS: Jefferson Forest has ripped off two straight victories and is in the middle of its only winning streak of the season. During their last two outings, the Cavaliers are averaging 43.5 points per game, up from an average of 25 in their previous five games. Forest has featured more of a run-based attack since the departure of quarterback Blake Riddlebarger, and it’s a tough offense to deal with. For instance, the Cavs put up 408 yards of total offense last week (356 on the ground). Heritage’s defense has mostly been sensational in 2019. Tonight it has to deal with burly running back Keenan Cupit, who posted 244 rushing yards in Week 8 and now boasts 1,029 on the season. Heritage was sharp on both sides of the ball at Brookville last week. The Pioneers have allowed just 13.4 points per game in their last five outings. HHS’ spread offense poses significant challenges for JF’s defense. Heritage prefers lengthy, time-consuming drives, and that’s exactly what wore down Forest in games against E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian. HHS quarterback Kameron Burns is nearing the 1,000-yard mark in his first varsity season. He’s completed 46 of 85 passes for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. KJ Vaughan could eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark tonight. He stands at 846 rushing on the season and has scored a team-high 13 TDs.
E.C. Glass at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 7-0. Amherst 1-6.
LAST WEEK: Glass shut out Liberty 49-0. Amherst lost to Jefferson Forest 46-6.
FACTS: Holden Ayers, E.C. Glass’ 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman who announced this week he has received his third Division I offer from Duquesne University, returns to his former stomping grounds tonight. Ayers transferred from Amherst to Glass this summer and has become an integral part of his team’s defensive success. The Hilltoppers enter this one trailing Salem for the top spot in Region 4D by roughly three-tenths of a point. Win tonight and all eyes will be on Glass’ Week 10 battle with rival Heritage. Should both teams emerge with victories tonight, they would enter the matchup battling it out for first place in the Seminole. Hilltoppers quarterback DreSean Kendrick can take over his school’s record for career all-purpose yards tonight. He currently is 288 yards away from overtaking his father Andre’s mark of 6.947 all-purpose yards. Kendrick is also just 85 rushing yards away from breaking the school career record of 4,026 yards, set by Scott Dovel in 1977. Amherst has lost three straight. It looks increasingly like the Lancers will be Region 4D’s eighth and bottom seed come playoff time. Quarterback CJ Rose leads the club with 324 rushing yards and 287 passing yards. He’s accounted for 10 touchdowns (eight rushing).
Rustburg at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Rustburg 2-5. Brookville 3-4.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg lost to Liberty Christian 35-7. Brookville lost to Heritage 47-13.
FACTS: The Red Devils enter this one having lost four straight, a streak that dates back to Sept. 20. There’s no better time to end that streak than tonight. Brookville traditionally has owned this series, so an upset tonight would give RHS plenty of confidence. BHS has won 21 of the last 25 meetings between the two clubs dating back to 1996. Rustburg last defeated Brookville in 2016. To win their fourth in a row over RHS, the Bees will have to avoid the mistakes that plagued them last week against Heritage. Rustburg features a stout defense, so Brookville will have to provide better blocking and decision making than in Week 8. Rustburg’s offensive attack comes through four main running backs: Tre Tucker, Jaylin Jones, RJ Anthony and Avery Dixon. They can all break away, but the Red Devils are content to get 4 or 5 yards per pop and try to keep opposing defenses on the field. For Brookville, Ryan North (611 yards) and Jared Glinski (578) lead the rushing attack. Glinski moved over to RB from QB because of an elbow injury, but he made an appearance in the shotgun last week, throwing a 40-yard TD bomb to Zach Thompson (334 receiving yards). Otherwise, it’s still Drake McDaniel, the freshman, at QB. He’s completed 23 of 52 passes for 518 yards.
Liberty Christian at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
RECORDS: Liberty Christian 5-2. Liberty 1-6.
LAST WEEK: LCA beat Rustburg 35-7. Liberty lost to Glass 49-0.
FACTS: Shorthanded Liberty matches up with one of the Seminole District’s top teams in LCA — which features multiple options all over the field — tonight. The Minutemen need a spark offensively to break out of a five-game slump and have a few options in receiver John Gass and their pair of quarterbacks, Garrett Whorley and Tanner Stanley, who have found some success running the ball. But Liberty’s worn-down defense hasn’t gotten a break lately and will be tested again tonight. In six total losses, the Minutemen have given up 41.5 points per game. Against LCA, they have to find a way to stop a high-powered offense that can pick up yardage in big chunks. The Bulldogs feature Cade Wycoff in the backfield, who picks up nearly 7 yards per carry. LCA is most dangerous, though, through the air, where quarterback Josh Nelson has completed 80 of 142 attempts for 979 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tyler Rose, who picks up a whopping 14.5 yards per catch, has been and is one of the area’s best receivers. And lately, Will Wycoff has emerged as another receiving threat who so far has put up 423 yards on 61 catches. LCA likely will be too much to handle for Liberty, so this one could turn lopsided in a hurry.
William Fleming at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Fleming 2-5. Staunton River 1-6.
LAST WEEK: Fleming lost to William Byrd 23-21. Staunton River lost to Lord Botetourt 42-7.
FACTS: Jacob Kirtley was the lone Golden Eagle in the stat book against heavyweight Lord Botetourt last week. Kirtley scored on a 5-yard punch in the first quarter to give SRHS an early 7-0 lead. SRHS’ opponent this week suffered an unfortunate loss last week after leading Byrd 21-13 at halftime. The Colonels were shut out in the second half, though, and finished with 220 yards of total offense. Staunton River has won three of the last four in the series against Fleming but enters this home game trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Fleming is led by former Brookville quarterback Jamar Lovelace, who also served as defensive coordinator under Jeff Woody at BHS and E.C. Glass. The Colonels are trying to snap a five-game skid. Fleming, playing in the eight-team Region 5D, is guaranteed a playoff spot. Staunton River is still trying to get in to the top eight in 3D to secure a playoff berth. The Golden Eagles are currently ninth.
Appomattox at Chatham
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 5-2. Chatham 5-2.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox raided Dan River 54-19. Chatham was governed by Nelson 35-19.
FACTS: For Appomattox, a perfect record in Dogwood District play is on the line. For Chatham, tonight is all about getting back on track. Last week, the surprisingly good Cavaliers entered in search of a sixth victory, hoping to match their best win total since 2013, but Nelson County pulled off the improbable upset. The Cavs pulled within one score late, but then gave up a long kickoff return that sealed their fate. They also fumbled twice and had a field goal blocked. If they’re to beat recent Dogwood powerhouse Appomattox, they’ll have to be sharper and take advantage of a balanced offensive attack that features senior quarterback Ethan Reynolds, who’s thrown for 937 yards, and top receiver Zae Edmunds (532 yards on 37 catches). Look out also for Michael Gunnell, who has churned up 654 yards on the ground. Appomattox also features plenty of weapons, including still-young sophomore QB Tre Lawing (469 yards rushing, 565 passing), who proved his quickness with a 92-yard TD run in a win last week, and running back Cristian Ferguson, who has 648 total rushing yards. The Raiders have won four straight since a mid-September loss to area foe Heritage.
Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Thomas Jefferson 6-1. Gretna 5-2.
LAST WEEK: Thomas Jefferson defeated Caroline 21-0. Gretna romped over Altavista 62-12.
FACTS: Thomas Jefferson and Gretna have a rare night off from district play tonight, but don’t expect an easy game for either side. Both teams enter coming off big wins. The Vikings have won four straight and have shut out each of their last two opponents. Before that, they hadn’t held an opponent scoreless since 2016. That defense will be tested by Gretna’s potent run game, which features a bevy of backs. The Hawks, who got back on track with their most lopsided win of the year — a 50-point shellacking of Altavista following a Week 7 loss to Appomattox — will look once again to Daelyn Miller (801 yards), Jorden Berger (829 yards) and Cameron Mabins (576 yards) to get the job done on the ground. The three have combined for 26 TDs as they bowl over opponents. Gretna’s defense must find a way to stop a Thomas Jefferson team, though, that averages 42.3 points per game and is atop the VHSL’s latest Region 2A’s weekly ratings. The battle of two good Class 2 teams may come down to which defense comes up big in crunch time.
Nelson at William Campbell
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 4-4. William Campbell 3-4.
LAST WEEK: Nelson shocked Chatham 35-19. Campbell took its bye.
FACTS: In Naruna, all the pieces are in place for a successful season: dual-threat quarterback Jermiah Smith, (combined 1,643 yards passing and rushing, 13 touchdowns), running back Jordan Young (580 yards, nine touchdowns) and receiver Ra’Shawn Stevens (333 yards, three touchdowns), to name a few. But of late, the Generals haven’t been able to pick up a win. Most recently, they fell by one point, and lost each of the three previous Friday nights, as well, after reeling off three straight wins to start the year. Tonight is a chance to turn things around. William Campbell has easily won each of the last five meetings with the Governors. Nelson, meanwhile, is coming off arguably its best win in years: a surprising two-score win over Chatham after taking Dan River to the wire the previous week. The Governors, who are on the brink of their first playoff appearance since 2002 and have their most wins since 2007 (when they went 5-5), will look to standout junior quarterback George Brown (1,347 yards passing, 542 rushing, 19 total TDs) to lead the attack again, along with running back Felix Rodriguez (558 yards rushing, five TDs) and receiver Brice Wilson (650 yards, seven TDs on 45 catches).
Altavista at Dan River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 3-4. Dan River 5-3.
LAST WEEK: Altavista lost to Gretna 62-12. Dan River lost to Appomattox 54-19.
FACTS: Altavista relied heavily on Jayllen and JaQuallen Jones in last week’s loss. Jayllen Jones tallied 103 of the Colonels’ 193 rushing yards, while JaQuallen Jones had 45 rushing yards. Jayllen Jones figured into both ACS scores, finding the end zone on a 31-yard run and hooking up with Kavion Davis for a 16-yard pass. The Colonels are searching for a win after dropping four of their last five games. They also sport a four-game losing streak to Dan River, which dates back to the 2015 season. Altavista has been shut out once in that span and held to one score on two other occasions. Dan River currently is ranked fifth in the Region 2C standings and trying to get into the top four in order to be guaranteed of a first-round home playoff game. Quarterback Tracy Glass has thrown for 1,518 yards by completing 91 of 156 passes. He’s also thrown 16 touchdowns and averages 16.7 yards per completion. The Altavista secondary will have to be wide awake tonight. Junior Robert Carter enters with 701 receiving yards, while fellow junior Jorden Price has 397. The duo has combined for 57 catches. Altavista is currently ranked fifth in the Region 1B standings.
Bye week: Virginia Episcopal
— Compiled by Ben Cates & Emily Brown
