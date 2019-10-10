E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 5-0. LCA 4-1.
LAST WEEK: Glass raided George Washington 49-15. LCA chomped down on Jefferson Forest 35-13.
FACTS: Liberty Christian faces a major task as it celebrates homecoming: Trying to stop the area’s only undefeated squad. E.C. Glass enters Williams Stadium averaging 46.8 points per game and has allowed just 8.6 points per contest. Those are state champion-level stats. But the Hilltoppers need to be on guard this week. LCA has reeled off four straight victories and looked sharp in last week’s win at JF. The Bulldogs have finally found success in the run game to set up quarterback Josh Nelson, who possesses one of the strongest and most accurate arms in the area. The Bulldogs have to find a way to wrap up Glass QB DreSean Kendrick, no small task, while also defending some top-notch receivers. The Glass secondary has to be on its game tonight, too.
Appomattox at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 3-2. Gretna 4-1.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox defeated Altavista 56-13. Gretna ruled Nelson County 67-20.
FACTS: Gretna enters tonight’s game at Lester Bond Field looking to snap a five-game losing streak against the Raiders. A few of those games have been blowouts, but that was when Appomattox was busy winning its three straight state titles. Things are a little different now. ACHS is a team in development while GHS is fielding its strongest team in coach Cole Simpson’s six seasons as head coach. Appomattox is tasked with trying to stop a strong offensive line, which gives plenty of room for playmakers like Jordan Berger (698 rushing yards), Daelyn Miller (620 rushing yards) and Cameron Mabins (499 rushing yards) to emerge from the backfield. Berger, Miller and Mabins have combined for 23 rushing touchdowns in five games and figure to stress the Appomattox defense tonight. Gretna has to deal with ACHS quarterback Tre Lawing, who amassed 262 all-purpose yards last week (161 passing) and accounted for three touchdowns. Gretna also will need to wrap up running back Cristian Ferguson, an up-the-gut runner who can cause teams major headaches if he breaks free.
Rustburg at Heritage (City Stadium)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Rustburg 2-3. Heritage 4-1.
LAST WEEK: Both teams took their bye.
FACTS: Expect everyone to be fresh and ready to battle in this one. Both Rustburg and Heritage were idle last week at an opportune time. Rustburg’s bye was beneficial because it gave players an extra week to fine-tune the new run-based offense and get healthy. For HHS, the bye helped players refocus at the season’s midway point for the remainder of the Seminole District slate. The Pioneers have plenty on their side tonight. The defense enters allowing 14 points per game since the opening-night loss to North Carolina-based Vance, and looks to stifle RHS, which already has been shut out twice in 2019. HHS is averaging 46.6 points per game and has scored more than 50 three times this season. Then there’s recent history; Heritage has won three straight and 17 of the last 19 in the series, dating back to 2002. Heritage is tasked with defending speedy Jay Jones and Tre Tucker. Four HHS running backs enter with more than 100 rushing yards, including team-leader KJ Vaughan (578).
Brookville at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM, 1420 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 2-3. Amherst 1-4.
LAST WEEK: Brookville torched William Fleming 28-0. Amherst took its bye.
FACTS: After an unprecedented start, Brookville finally flexed its muscles the last two weeks, a sign the youthful Bees may be figuring things out. Amherst is still looking for its own winning streak, and would like nothing better than to begin one against one of its chief rivals. This often back-and-forth series has historically been defined by close games. To keep the Bees from winning three straight, the Lancers will have to contain Jared Glinski, who turned on his jets last week to the tune of 206 rushing yards on 11 carries. BHS stacked up 359 rushing yards against Fleming, and Amherst can limit a large chunk of that sort of output by denying the speedy Glinski (488 rushing yards) and downhill runner Ryan North (357 rushing yards). BHS will have to lock down Lawrence Brown (148 receiving yards) and key in on quarterback CJ Rose (259 rushing yards, 309 passing) in order to pull out the victory.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 2-3. Liberty 1-4.
LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest lost to LCA 35-13. Liberty took its bye.
FACTS: Finish drives — that’s the key for Forest tonight. Inability to do that in Week 6 cost JF against LCA’s stifling defense, which seemed to anticipate everything JF threw its way at key moments. But Liberty’s lines are less experienced, and the Cavaliers could use that to their advantage tonight. Keenan Cupit enters as one of the area’s top rushers with 640 total yards. Liberty also has to find a way to limit the production of Forest QB Blake Riddlebarger (655 passing yards). JF showcased backup QB Davis Lane in Week 6, and he broke free for a 65-yard touchdown. Liberty’s offense often hinges on two quarterbacks: Tanner Stanley and Garrett Whorley. Stanley enters with 196 passing yards and a team-best 231 rushing yards, while Whorley has rushed for 222 yards. Two strong receivers will be on the gridiron tonight. For Forest, it’s Danteas Braxton (392 receiving yards). For Liberty, watch John Gass (193 receiving yards).
William Campbell at Chatham
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Campbell 3-3. Chatham 4-1.
LAST WEEK: Campbell lost to Dan River 45-20. Chatham took its bye.
FACTS: After winning its first three games, Campbell now has dropped three straight. All the losses, however, have come to higher-classed schools; so the hope in Generals Country is that the losses will help when the postseason comes around. Tonight’s opponent is shockingly good. Chatham is coming off a 1-9 season and has just one winning season in the last 11 years. But the Cavaliers won their first four games of 2019 and are averaging 36 points per contest. Campbell’s offensive line has to give quarterback Jermiah Smith and running back Jordan Young enough time to navigate their way in the passing and run game. If that happens — and William Campbell can eliminate the big, out-of-the-blue scoring plays on defense — then good things typically happen. Smith enters with 727 passing yards, 699 rushing yards and 11 total TDs.
Franklin County at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Franklin County 3-2. Staunton River 1-4.
LAST WEEK: Both teams were idle.
FACTS: Staunton River returns for a home game for the first time since Sept. 13, when it defeated Liberty, 17-7. The Class 3-based Golden Eagles play up three classifications tonight to face Rocky Mount-based Franklin County, which enters with two straight victories. SRHS currently sits in the ninth spot in the VHSL’s weekly rankings for Region 3D, which means it would not qualify for the playoffs if they began this week (the top eight teams advance). But the Golden Eagles get plenty of power points for playing up three classes. Franklin County is narrowly in third in Region 6A, and could still overtake top-ranked Ocean Lakes in the next few weeks.
Nelson at Dan River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 3-3. Dan River 4-2.
LAST WEEK: Nelson lost to Gretna 67-20. Dan River defeated William Campbell 45-20.
FACTS: The Governors are trying to play their way into the postseason right now. They are currently 10th in Region 2C, with the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs. This marks the first season Nelson has won three of its first six games since 2007. But the wins get much harder from this point. In addition to Dan River, Nelson’s remaining Dogwood District schedule includes Chatham, William Campbell and Appomattox. The Wildcats will want to watch for quarterback George Brown, who threw for 177 yards in last week’s loss, and Brice Wilson, who caught nine passes for 175 yards against Gretna. Dan River junior QB Tracy Glass now sports 1,023 passing yards this season after throwing for a whopping 329 yards against William Campbell last week.
Northampton at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Northampton 0-6. Altavista 2-3.
LAST WEEK: Northampton lost to Middlesex 24-14. Altavista lost to Appomattox 56-13.
FACTS: The Colonels eye their third victory of the season as they welcome winless Northampton to town. The Region 1A members from the Eastern Shore District won eight games one year ago but have been blown out several times this season. Colonels quarterback Jayllen Jones has shown he’s capable of breakout performances, with several 100-plus passing and 100-plus rushing games to his credit. Factor in running back JaQuallen Jones and Altavista has a formidable one-two punch. But ACS enters this one having given up 35 points per game this season. In its last three games, Altavista has allowed opponents to score 168 total points, good for 56 per game. Getting stops has to be a focus going forward, as a tough remaining Dogwood slate lies ahead.
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant
KICKOFF: 2 p.m. Saturday
RECORDS: VES 3-1. Covenant 4-0.
LAST WEEK: VES lost to St. Anne’s-Belfield 69-36. Covenant walloped Southampton Academy 62-0.
FACTS: VES suffered its first setback last Saturday, missing out on numerous red-zone opportunities and were bothered by STAB’s ability to break away for long runs in the second half. Another tall test lies ahead Saturday in Covenant, which has earned shutouts in its last two games. Watch for VES to continue to play to one of its strengths this week, the connection between quarterback Tanner Nau and a couple strong receivers. Nau threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns last week, hitting Piercen Young with 16 passes for 156 yards. Dylan James has also emerged as a viable receiving option after catching eight passes for 134 yards last week. Josh Staggers rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns against STAB. Covenant is ranked first in the eight-man Virginia Independent Football League, comprised of seven teams. VES is third.
