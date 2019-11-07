E.C. Glass at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 8-1. Brookville 4-5.
LAST WEEK: Glass lost to Heritage 15-14. Brookville fell to Jefferson Forest 43-14.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers look to get back in the win column tonight, while Brookville hopes to finish the season with a .500 record and begin the postseason on a high note. Brookville’s offense faces an enormous challenge, though, as the Glass defense enters allowing just 10.3 points per game. Hilltoppers quarterback DreSean Kendrick, who received an offer this week from Georgetown after becoming his school’s all-time rushing and all-purpose yards leader, enters with 30 total touchdowns (24 rushing) on the season. Kendrick now has 1,541 rushing yards and 813 passing yards for an eye-popping 2,354 all-purpose yards in 2019. Ty Foster, who tore up the turf last week, enters with 738 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while Quoterrus Craighead has 473 rushing yards and 11 TDs. For Brookville, Jared Glinski enters with 741 rushing yards, Ryan North with 588 on the ground and Tayshaun Butler with 492. The trio has combined for 15 touchdowns. Freshman QB Drake McDaniel has thrown for 570 yards on 33-of-69 passing. Brookville’s O-line will need to give him plenty of time to pass tonight against an especially quick Glass defense. BHS coach Jon Meeks enters with a 4-1 record against the Hilltoppers. The Bees’ loss to Glass last season snapped a nine-game winning streak in the series. Glass coach Jeff Woody goes against his former team for the fifth straight year.
Liberty Christian at Heritage
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: LCA 7-2. Heritage 8-1.
LAST WEEK: LCA rolled over Amherst 45-7. Heritage defeated E.C. Glass 15-14.
FACTS: Touting what is now an area-best eight-game winning streak, the Pioneers face another tall task this week. Liberty Christian’s offense has evolved nicely this season, with a strong running game to complement quarterback Josh Nelson, who enters with 1,268 passing yards and 17 TDs. Cade Wycoff (486 rushing yards) and Anthony Moore lead the rushing attack. Moore put together a strong 145-yard performance last week. And LCA also incorporates the occasional trick passing play, which is another reason the HHS defense will have to be on its toes. Heritage looks to claim the Seminole District regular-season title and lock up the No. 1 seed in Region 3C with a victory. Quarterback Kameron Burns eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark two weeks ago and now has 1,102 yards, while KJ Vaughan barreled over the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Receivers Kyron Thomas (540 yards) and Brian Trent (292 yards) continue to stand out in the Pioneers’ offense. LCA also has to deal with a Heritage defense emboldened by its strong performance against Glass. It’s a fierce defense that, when playing to its full potential, is among the best in Class 3.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Rustburg 3-6. Jefferson Forest 5-4.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg defeated Liberty 38-20. JF downed Brookville 43-14.
FACTS: Rustburg enters the final week of the regular season fighting for its playoff life in Region 3C. A win tonight probably stamps a playoff spot. This game is intriguing for several reasons. Rustburg’s defense has impressed coaches around the Seminole this year, and JF has struggled against strong defenses at times (think E.C. Glass, LCA and the first half against Heritage, all losses). Quarterback Jaidian Johnson also has returned for RHS, which gives the offense more of a passing ability and more options in the run game. Expect Forest to stay in the wishbone tonight. It’s the offense that has benefited the Cavaliers for years now, and it showcases the strength of Keenan Cupit (1,363 rushing yards and 16 TDs) and the speed of Jacob Hackworth and Josh Harris. Limit the wishbone’s effectiveness and Rustburg has a good shot in the one. Still, Forest can overwhelm the opposition with long, time-consuming drives when it’s clicking on all cylinders.
Liberty at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Liberty 1-8. Amherst 1-8.
LAST WEEK: Liberty lost to Rustburg 38-20. Amherst lost to LCA 45-7.
FACTS: A pair of 1-8 teams face off in a game that could decide who ends up at the bottom of the Seminole. Liberty is currently 0-6 in the district, while Amherst is 1-5. The Lancers can avoid finishing at the bottom of the pile with a victory. Liberty is destined for at least a share of the cellar; it all depends on what Rustburg (1-5 Seminole) does against JF. ACHS quarterback CJ Rose enters with 414 rushing yards and 452 passing yards. His main receiver, Tyleik Brown, has 11 receptions for 200 yards. Liberty receiver John Gass took on extra responsibilities last week and rushed for 164 yards on 16 carries. Despite dealing with a host of injuries, the Minutemen have hope for tonight; they put up 266 yards of total offense against Rustburg’s tough defense last week. Amherst is vying for its third win in 20 tries.
Appomattox at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 7-2. Nelson 4-5.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox handled William Campbell 48-12. Nelson took its bye.
FACTS: Appomattox wraps up another Dogwood District title with a victory tonight. The Raiders haven’t lost a Dogwood contest since 2014, when they fell to Dan River. That makes for a 30-game winning streak against district foes heading into tonight’s matchup (one of those was a playoff victory). That the Raiders have been able to run the table in the district this year is remarkable considering they began the season 1-2 and faced what looked like considerable challenges to the district crown from the likes of Gretna, William Campbell and Dan River. But Appomattox has gotten through unscathed, which says a lot about how much this squad toughened up after the Week 3 loss to Heritage. ACHS enters the finale with a six-game winning streak. It has held opposing teams to 11.8 points per game in that frame. Nelson still has an outside chance at a Region 2C postseason berth, but a host of things will have to fall in its favor for that to happen. Quarterback George Brown has thrown for 1,538 yards, Brice Wilson leads the way with 724 receiving yards, and Felix Rodriguez has 642 yards on the ground. Regardless of tonight’s outcome, the Governors shouldn’t hang their heads; their four victories are the most in any season at NCHS since 2007.
Gretna at Chatham
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 6-3. Chatham 6-3.
LAST WEEK: Gretna thumped Dan River 35-7. Chatham squeaked past Altavista 35-34.
FACTS: Things are awfully tight from a points perspective in Region 2C right now, so teams will keep a close watch on other games in the region tonight to try and crunch the numbers. Entering the regular-season finale, the Hawks are at No. 3 behind region leader Appomattox and Radford. But a win might get GHS the No. 2 spot. Either way, it appears Gretna will have a first-round home game in next week’s opening playoff round. Tonight’s matchup pits the run-heavy Hawks against the pass-happy Cavaliers. Gretna’s Jorden Berger has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and now has 1,025 yards on 130 attempts (7.9 yards per carry) to go with 12 touchdowns. Daelyn Miller leads the team with 17 touchdowns and 1,174 rushing yards on just 95 carries (13 yards per carry), while Cameron Mabins has 632 on 56 carries (11.3 ypc). The trio is exceptionally tough to tackle in the open field and possesses the speed to burst past the line of scrimmage in the blink of an eye. If the playoffs began today, Chatham would be Region 2C’s eighth and bottom seed. Fort Chiswell hovers in the ninth spot, almost a full playoff point behind the Cavaliers. Fort Chiswell is idle tonight, which gives CHS a narrow advantage. Quarterback Ethan Reynolds has thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season. He has a reliable target in Zae Edmunds, who has caught roughly half of Reynolds’ passes. Gretna also will have to keep a close watch on running back Michael Gunnell, who leads the CHS rushing attack. Gretna has won the last four in the series against Chatham and 21 of the last 23 dating back to 1997.
Altavista at William Campbell
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 3-6. William Campbell 4-5.
LAST WEEK: Altavista lost to Chatham 35-34. Campbell fell to Appomattox 48-12.
FACTS: The Generals eked out a 20-18 victory in Naruna last year. William Campbell has the firepower to break away for a larger margin of victory tonight, but it all depends on whether the defense can avoid breakdowns. Altavista enters having lost three straight and six of its last seven, including a one-point heartbreaker last week against Chatham, another pass-heavy team. Still, Colonels playmakers JaQuallen Jones, Jayllen Jones, Bailey Stinnette and Marquel Dawkins can churn out the yards. Stinnette threw for 181 yards last week. Campbell QB Jermiah Smith is nearing the 1,000-yard mark for passing and rushing. He currently has 963 yards on 60-of-132 passing and seven TDs to go along with 978 rushing yards and six additional scores. Jordan Young also can eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark tonight. He sports 980 yards on 114 carries (8.6 ypc) and has scored a team-high 16 touchdowns. Both teams are playoff bound, Campbell at home and Altavista on the road.
Northside at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Northside 6-3. Staunton River 1-8.
LAST WEEK: Northside lost to Lord Botetourt 14-7. Staunton River was shut down against William Byrd 42-0.
FACTS: Staunton River is going for the upset tonight, but that’s easier said than done. Northside is currently third in Region 3D and trying to gain on No. 2 Magna Vista in a region that’s led by sturdy Lord Botetourt. Northside already is guaranteed a first-round home game. SRHS has won three of four in the series, but those wins came when the Golden Eagles were a more experienced bunch. Northside has won 10 of 13 meetings in the history of the matchup and has held SRHS to seven or fewer points five times. Aidan Brown enters with 515 rushing yards on 77 carries for the Golden Eagles.
— Compiled by Ben Cates
