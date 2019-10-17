Heritage at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RADIO: 102.1 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM RECORDS: Heritage 5-1. Brookville 3-3. LAST WEEK: Heritage downed Rustburg 29-18. Brookville defeated Amherst 48-6. FACTS: “Playing together, staying together and keeping our heads up,” Heritage running back Silas Rucker said when asked how his team could come away with the victory tonight. The sophomore is enjoying being a part of the varsity club, and with 308 rushing yards on the season, he’s part of a quartet of running backs that Heritage relies on for success. Heritage enters this one the clear favorite, having won five straight games over its Timberlake Road rivals and averaging better than 400 yards of offense per game. HHS got off to a slow start last week before sophomore quarterback Cameron Burns turned it on for a 209-yard night of passing. Burns enters with 875 passing yards on the year. He’s one of two young quarterbacks to keep an eye on tonight. Brookville freshman Drake McDaniel has been sensational in three games since being called up (19 of 35 for 452 yards and six TDs). BHS’ rushing duo of Ryan North and Jared Glinski has combined for more than 1,100 rushing yards. Talented receivers dot the landscape tonight, too. For BHS, it’s Zach Thompson (238 yards off 14 catches and five TDs) and Daniel Garrett (120 receiving yards). For Heritage, it’s Kyron Thomas and Brian Trent, both of whom average more than 20 yards per reception and have combined for 30 catches, and Jahee Blake (112 yards off just four catches).
Liberty at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RECORDS: Liberty 1-5. E.C. Glass 6-0. LAST WEEK: Liberty lost to JF 41-14. E.C. Glass defeated Liberty Christian 47-28. FACTS: The powerful Hilltoppers enter this one averaging 350 yards per game. They’ve also routinely gotten strong defensive production. Glass held LCA to seven points with its starters through three quarters last week, and showed off its offense with potent, quick strikes. Liberty will have to give its best effort to keep this one from getting out of hand. The Minutemen were strong in the first half last week against Jefferson Forest, but tired in the second half. LHS led the Cavaliers 7-0 early, but were outscored 34-7 in the final 24 minutes. Garrett Whorley scored twice for Liberty last week. But Glass’ strong defensive line poses problems for LHS this week. Glass QB DreSean Kendrick enters with 1,220 rushing yards and 574 passing yards. He’s accounted for 23 touchdowns, 19 on the ground. Ty Foster now has 297 rushing yards after a strong Week 7 in which he rushed for 103 yards. Glass, currently ranked less than two points behind Salem in the VHSL’s Region 4D power rankings, has won three straight games in this series, with two shutouts in that time. Liberty is trying to play its way into the postseason. The Minutemen are currently 11th in Region 3C, where the top eight teams advance to the playoffs.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RADIO: 100.9 FM, 1420 AM RECORDS: Amherst 1-5. Jefferson Forest 3-3. LAST WEEK: Amherst lost to Brookville 48-6. JF defeated Liberty 41-14. FACTS: Amherst coach Bob Christmas goes against his former team tonight. That’s cause for all sorts of storylines. Will Christmas be able to sniff out JF’s weaknesses with ease? Or does JF have some secrets up its sleeve? Amherst sort of hung its hat on this game one year ago. It almost shocked Forest to earn its first win of the season. Can the Lancers offense come alive like that again after being held to a total of just 14 points the its last two games? That’ll depend on whether or not they can exploit the Cavaliers defense, which has allowed 35 or more points in all three of JF’s losses. Forest’s offense also has a different look under new starting quarterback Davis Lane. Lane replaces Blake Riddlebarger, who is no longer with the team after throwing for 654 yards in JF’s first five games. Lane took over the spot last week against Liberty. Expect JF running back Keenan Cupit to be tough for the ACHS defense to handle tonight. Cupit enters with 784 rushing yards on 115 attempts. Amherst quarterback CJ Rose has passed for 321 yards and rushed for 274 more.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RADIO: 90.9 FM RECORDS: LCA 4-2. Rustburg 2-4. LAST WEEK: LCA lost to Glass 47-28. Rustburg lost to Heritage 29-18. FACTS: Offensively, these two teams are about as different as can be. The Red Devils feature their new triple-threat run-based attack, while LCA is content to move the ball up the field behind the passing ability of QB Josh Nelson after establishing field position with the run. But one way the Red Devils and Bulldogs are similar is on the defensive side. RHS features one of the stingiest defenses in the area. LCA’s has shown, at times, that it too means business when it comes to getting turnovers and big stops. So expect tonight’s game to be a defensive battle. Rustburg is in ninth place in Region 3C and is trying to get in the top eight, and stay there, for a playoff spot. LCA is third in the region right now behind Heritage and leader Spotswood. RHS’ ground attack is led by Tre Tucker (59 carries for 257 yards), RJ Anthony (36 carries for 246 yards) and Jaylin Jones (77 carries for 237 yards). Nelson has thrown for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns for LCA. RHS is trying to get its first victory over LCA. The Bulldogs won the 2017 and 2018 matchups.
Dan River at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM RECORDS: Dan River 5-2, Appomattox 4-2. LAST WEEK: Dan River held off Nelson 41-36. Appomattox defeated Gretna 21-7. FACTS: After defeating Gretna last week, Appomattox faces another tall task tonight in a battle for Dogwood District supremacy. Dan River currently leads the district with a 3-0 record. Appomattox is 2-0 in the district and can take over the top spot tonight with a win. To do so, ACHS will have to show strength in the secondary. Dan River junior quarterback Tracy Glass has thrown for more than 1,174 yards this season and completed roughly 56 percent of his passes (70 of 124). He has four targets that have already racked up more than 100 receiving yards, including main receivers Robert Carter (638 yards for 20.6 ypc) and Jorden Price (300 yards on 17 receptions for 17.6 ypc). Appomattox will want to force DRHS to run the ball, because the Wildcats don’t feature as much strength in that department. Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing enters with 535 passing yards and 359 rushing. Cristian Ferguson is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and sports 489 rushing yards. Appomattox also wants to get Keyshawn Baker (8.4 ypc, 245 rushing yards) in the mix for a well-rounded split-veer offense. ACHS’ receiving corps is led by Jaheim Scruggs (149 receiving yards on just eight catches) and Tyler Gilliam (143 receiving yards). The main takeaway: ACHS needs strong play from its defensive backs tonight after getting an all-around top-notch defensive performance last week vs. Gretna.
Chatham at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RECORDS: Chatham 5-1. Nelson 3-4. LAST WEEK: Chatham stopped William Campbell 36-35. Nelson lost to Dan River 41-36. FACTS: Yes, the Governors lost to Dogwood District leader Dan River last week, but the real news is that Nelson hung in there. It was a testament to how much football at NCHS has improved in its first season back from playing an independent schedule. Now the Govs face another tough test in Chatham, which is seeking its second district win. And for the second straight week, Nelson will have to guard against a pass-happy bunch. CHS quarterback Ethan Reynolds has thrown for 937 yards this year, while receiver Zae Edmunds has 37 receptions for 532 yards. It’s a balanced attack for the Cavaliers, though. Mike Gunnell leads the running back corps with 654 yards, but CHS can rely on three other backs to help in that regard. Expect aerial assaults from both teams tonight. Nelson quarterback George Brown has thrown for 1,256 yards in seven games, completing 80 of 150 tosses. He has a sure-handed receiver in Brice Wilson, who averages 15.8 yards per catch and has 39 receptions for 615 yards. Brown enters with 1,722 all-purpose yards.
Gretna at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RADIO: 105.5 FM, 106.3 FM RECORDS: Gretna 4-2. Altavista 3-3. LAST WEEK: Gretna lost to Appomattox 21-7. Altavista surged over Northampton 54-20. FACTS: Gretna enters this one trying to push its winning streak against Altavista to five straight games. These two teams played twice during the last two regular seasons, because both were looking for an extra district game since Nelson left the Dogwood for those two years. The Hawks are trying to get back to form after a rare loss in Week 7. Appomattox limited Gretna’s run-based attack to 160 yards on 45 attempts, meaning the Hawks averaged just 3.5 yards per play. Expect GHS to get back to form against the Colonels, who enter having allowed 54 points per game in their three losses. Altavista is currently ranked fifth in the VHSL’s Region 1B power rankings, slightly behind Central Lunenburg. Gretna is fourth in Region 2C. The Hawks are led by Jorden Berger (754 rushing yards), Daelyn Miller (654 rushing yards) and Cameron Mabins (555 rushing yards). The trio has combined for 24 touchdowns. Altavista’s offense hinges on junior quarterback Jayllen Jones and senior RB JaQuallen Jones.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RECORDS: Staunton River 1-5. Lord Botetourt 6-0. LAST WEEK: Staunton River lost to Franklin County 42-6. Botetourt stuffed William Byrd 41-7. FACTS: Aidan Brown leads the Golden Eagles with 406 rushing yards off 57 carries, an average of 7.1 points per rush. But Staunton River, which finds itself on the playoff bubble in Week 8, will have its hands full tonight. No one has been able to take down Botetourt yet, and the Cavaliers hold a comfortable lead at the top of the Region 3D rankings. Running back Dylan Wade leads LB with 662 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Backup QB James-Ryan Salvi has thrown for 551 yards. Botetourt is widely considered a favorite for the Class 3 title this year, and has won six of the last nine meetings against SRHS.
Virginia Episcopal at Southampton Academy
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. RECORDS: VES 3-2. Southampton Academy 2-5. LAST WEEK: VES lost to Covenant 82-20. SA lost to Kenston Forest 55-30. FACTS: Virginia Episcopal wide receiver Piercen Young was out on concussion protocol last week and was slated to return to practice this week, giving the Bishops a shot in the arm. VES suffered a blowout loss last week, but face a Southampton squad that’s 0-4 against competition in the Virginia Independent Schools Football League. Expect the Bishops to get back to form tonight and keep pace in the VISFL 8-man standings. VES is currently fourth with a 3-2 conference record, behind leader Covenant, St. Anne’s Belfield and Kenston Forest. — Compiled by Ben Cates
Heritage at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Heritage 5-1. Brookville 3-3.
LAST WEEK: Heritage downed Rustburg 29-18. Brookville defeated Amherst 48-6.
FACTS: “Playing together, staying together and keeping our heads up,” Heritage running back Silas Rucker said when asked how his team could come away with the victory tonight. The sophomore is enjoying being a part of the varsity club, and with 308 rushing yards on the season, he’s part of a quartet of running backs that Heritage relies on for success. Heritage enters this one the clear favorite, having won five straight games over its Timberlake Road rival and averaging better than 400 yards of offense per game. HHS got off to a slow start last week before sophomore quarterback Kameron Burns turned it on for a 209-yard night of passing. Burns enters with 875 passing yards on the year. He’s one of two young quarterbacks to keep an eye on tonight. Brookville freshman Drake McDaniel has been sensational in three games since being called up (19 of 35 for 452 yards and six TDs). BHS’ rushing duo of Ryan North and Jared Glinski has combined for more than 1,100 rushing yards. Talented receivers dot the landscape tonight, too. For BHS, it’s Zach Thompson (238 yards off 14 catches and five TDs) and Daniel Garrett (120 receiving yards). For Heritage, it’s Kyron Thomas and Brian Trent, both of whom average more than 20 yards per reception and have combined for 30 catches, and Jahee Blake (112 yards off just four catches).
Liberty at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Liberty 1-5. E.C. Glass 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Liberty lost to JF 41-14. E.C. Glass defeated Liberty Christian 47-28.
FACTS: The powerful Hilltoppers enter this one averaging 350 yards per game. They’ve also routinely gotten strong defensive production. Glass held LCA to seven points with its starters through three quarters last week, and showed off its offense with potent, quick strikes. Liberty will have to give its best effort to keep this one from getting out of hand. The Minutemen were strong in the first half last week against Jefferson Forest, but tired in the second half. LHS led the Cavaliers 7-0 early, but were outscored 34-7 in the final 24 minutes. Garrett Whorley scored twice for Liberty last week. But Glass’ strong defensive line poses problems for LHS this week. Glass QB DreSean Kendrick enters with 1,220 rushing yards and 574 passing yards. He’s accounted for 23 touchdowns, 19 on the ground. Ty Foster now has 297 rushing yards after a strong Week 7 in which he rushed for 103 yards. Glass, currently ranked less than two points behind Salem in the VHSL’s Region 4D power rankings, has won three straight games in this series, with two shutouts in that time. Liberty is trying to play its way into the postseason. The Minutemen are currently 11th in Region 3C, where the top eight teams advance to the playoffs.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 1-5. Jefferson Forest 3-3.
LAST WEEK: Amherst lost to Brookville 48-6. JF defeated Liberty 41-14.
FACTS: Amherst coach Bob Christmas goes against his former team tonight. That’s cause for all sorts of storylines. Will Christmas be able to sniff out JF’s weaknesses with ease? Or does JF have some secrets up its sleeve? Amherst sort of hung its hat on this game one year ago. It almost shocked Forest to earn its first win of the season. Can the Lancers offense come alive like that again after being held to a total of just 14 points in its last two games? That’ll depend on whether or not they can exploit the Cavaliers defense, which has allowed 35 or more points in all three of JF’s losses. Forest’s offense also has a different look under new starting quarterback Davis Lane. Lane replaces Blake Riddlebarger, who is no longer with the team after throwing for 654 yards in JF’s first five games. Lane took over the spot last week against Liberty. Expect JF running back Keenan Cupit to be tough for the ACHS defense to handle tonight. Cupit enters with 784 rushing yards on 115 attempts. Amherst quarterback CJ Rose has passed for 321 yards and rushed for 274 more.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
RECORDS: LCA 4-2. Rustburg 2-4.
LAST WEEK: LCA lost to Glass 47-28. Rustburg lost to Heritage 29-18.
FACTS: Offensively, these two teams are about as different as can be. The Red Devils feature their new triple-threat run-based attack, while LCA is content to move the ball up the field behind the passing ability of QB Josh Nelson after establishing field position with the run. But one way the Red Devils and Bulldogs are similar is on the defensive side. RHS features one of the stingiest defenses in the area. LCA’s has shown, at times, that it too means business when it comes to getting turnovers and big stops. So expect tonight’s game to be a defensive battle. Rustburg is in ninth place in Region 3C and is trying to get in the top eight, and stay there, for a playoff spot. LCA is third in the region right now behind Heritage and leader Spotswood. RHS’ ground attack is led by Tre Tucker (59 carries for 257 yards), RJ Anthony (36 carries for 246 yards) and Jaylin Jones (77 carries for 237 yards). Nelson has thrown for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns for LCA. RHS is trying to get its first victory over LCA. The Bulldogs won the 2017 and 2018 matchups.
Dan River at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Dan River 5-2, Appomattox 4-2.
LAST WEEK: Dan River held off Nelson 41-36. Appomattox defeated Gretna 21-7.
FACTS: After defeating Gretna last week, Appomattox faces another tall task tonight in a battle for Dogwood District supremacy. Dan River currently leads the district with a 3-0 record. Appomattox is 2-0 in the district and can take over the top spot tonight with a win. To do so, ACHS will have to show strength in the secondary. Dan River junior quarterback Tracy Glass has thrown for 1,174 yards this season and completed 56 percent of his passes (70 of 124). He has four targets that have already racked up more than 100 receiving yards, including main receivers Robert Carter (638 yards for 20.6 ypc) and Jorden Price (300 yards on 17 receptions for 17.6 ypc). Appomattox will want to force DRHS to run the ball, because the Wildcats don’t feature as much strength in that department. Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing enters with 535 passing yards and 359 rushing. Cristian Ferguson is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and sports 489 rushing yards. Appomattox also wants to get Keyshawn Baker (8.4 ypc, 245 rushing yards) in the mix for a well-rounded split-veer offense. ACHS’ receiving corps is led by Jaheim Scruggs (149 receiving yards on just eight catches) and Tyler Gilliam (143 receiving yards). The main takeaway: ACHS needs strong play from its defensive backs tonight after getting an all-around top-notch defensive performance last week vs. Gretna.
Chatham at Nelson
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Chatham 5-1. Nelson 3-4.
LAST WEEK: Chatham stopped William Campbell 36-35. Nelson lost to Dan River 41-36.
FACTS: Yes, the Governors lost to Dogwood District leader Dan River last week, but the real news is that Nelson hung in there. It was a testament to how much football at NCHS has improved in its first season back from playing an independent schedule. Now the Govs face another tough test in Chatham, which is seeking its second district win. And for the second straight week, Nelson will have to guard against a pass-happy bunch. CHS quarterback Ethan Reynolds has thrown for 937 yards this year, while receiver Zae Edmunds has 37 receptions for 532 yards. It’s a balanced attack for the Cavaliers, though. Mike Gunnell leads the running back corps with 654 yards, but CHS can rely on three other backs to help in that regard. Expect aerial assaults from both teams tonight. Nelson quarterback George Brown has thrown for 1,256 yards in seven games, completing 80 of 150 tosses. He has a sure-handed receiver in Brice Wilson, who averages 15.8 yards per catch and has 39 receptions for 615 yards. Brown enters with 1,722 all-purpose yards.
Gretna at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM, 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 4-2. Altavista 3-3.
LAST WEEK: Gretna lost to Appomattox 21-7. Altavista surged over Northampton 54-20.
FACTS: Gretna enters this one trying to push its winning streak against Altavista to five straight games. These two teams played twice during the last two regular seasons, because both were looking for an extra district game since Nelson left the Dogwood for those two years. The Hawks are trying to get back to form after a rare loss in Week 7. Appomattox limited Gretna’s run-based attack to 160 yards on 45 attempts, meaning the Hawks averaged just 3.5 yards per play. Expect GHS to get back to form against the Colonels, who enter having allowed 54 points per game in their three losses. Altavista is currently ranked fifth in the VHSL’s Region 1B power rankings, slightly behind Central Lunenburg. Gretna is fourth in Region 2C. The Hawks are led by Jorden Berger (754 rushing yards), Daelyn Miller (654 rushing yards) and Cameron Mabins (555 rushing yards). The trio has combined for 24 touchdowns. Altavista’s offense hinges on junior quarterback Jayllen Jones and senior RB JaQuallen Jones.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Staunton River 1-5. Lord Botetourt 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Staunton River lost to Franklin County 42-6. Botetourt stuffed William Byrd 41-7.
FACTS: Aidan Brown leads the Golden Eagles with 406 rushing yards off 57 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per rush. But Staunton River, which finds itself on the playoff bubble in Week 8, will have its hands full tonight. No one has been able to take down Botetourt yet, and the Cavaliers hold a comfortable lead at the top of the Region 3D rankings. Running back Dylan Wade leads LB with 662 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Backup QB James-Ryan Salvi has thrown for 551 yards. Botetourt is widely considered a favorite for the Class 3 title this year, and has won six of the last nine meetings against SRHS.
Virginia Episcopal at Southampton Academy
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: VES 3-2. Southampton Academy 2-5.
LAST WEEK: VES lost to Covenant 82-20. SA lost to Kenston Forest 55-30.
FACTS: Virginia Episcopal wide receiver Piercen Young was out on concussion protocol last week and was slated to return to practice this week, giving the Bishops a shot in the arm. VES suffered a blowout loss last week, but faces a Southampton squad that’s 0-4 against competition in the Virginia Independent Schools Football League. Expect the Bishops to get back to form tonight and keep pace in the VISFL 8-man standings. VES is currently fourth with a 3-2 conference record, behind leader Covenant, St. Anne’s Belfield and Kenston Forest.
— Compiled by Ben Cates
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.