Amherst at Heritage
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 1-3. Heritage 3-1.
LAST WEEK: Amherst nipped Rustburg 13-12. Heritage blasted Liberty 68-14.
FACTS: Heritage put up more points last week than it did during any game of 2018, when it was making its state championship run. In fact, HHS hadn’t scored 68 or more in a single game since Nov. 9, 2017 when it put up 69 points against Liberty. The Pioneers enter this one having averaged 59 points in their last three games. They’re averaging 417 yards of total offense per game and 8.2 yards per play. Amherst will have to find a way to slow down that production in order to keep this one close. The Lancers managed just 121 yards of total offense in the low-scoring slug-it-out war with Rustburg last week, but the first win of the year was sweet. ACHS received a goal-line stand on RHS’ two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Heritage has won two straight over the Lancers and six of the last eight in the series.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 3-0. Rustburg 2-2.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass overwhelmed JF 59-21. Rustburg fell to Amherst 13-12.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers enter this one having already racked up nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 500 passing yards this season. The offensive output has been staggering, and it was on full display last week against the Cavaliers. The one point of concern was that JF burned the Glass defense in the secondary the entire first half, as prolific receiver Danteas Braxton hauled in bomb after bomb. But the ‘Toppers clamped down in that department during the second half. Now ECG faces a run-heavy team that is still trying to learn its new offensive schemes in Rustburg. Glass will have to lock down speedy QB Jaylin Jones, who has taken over at that spot for the injured Jaidian Johnson. Jones leads the way with 211 rushing yards. DreSean Kendrick leads Glass with 487 rushing yards, 359 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Quoterrus Craighead has been a solid second option with 261 rushing yards, while Ty Foster is coming alive at RB. But Rustburg’s biggest challenge this week if finding room to run against a tough, no-nonsense Glass defense.
Halifax County at Jefferson Forest
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Halifax 3-0. Jefferson Forest 1-2.
LAST WEEK: Halifax coasted past Park View (South Hill) 34-14. JF lost to Glass 59-21.
FACTS: This one is intriguing, if only because the Comets, perfect on the year, have never beaten the Cavaliers. JF has won all four meetings dating back to 2011, mostly by wide margins. The last time Halifax and JF hooked up, in 2014, JF earned a 50-30 victory. Halifax’ three wins this season have come against Nottoway, Person County (N.C.) and Park View. But Halifax faces a tall challenge in JF. When the Cavaliers are able to get defensive stops and get more production out of the run game, watch out. Running backs Keenan Cupit (288 rushing yards) and Josh Harris are both capable of breakout performances. And Halifax will have to be strong in the secondary tonight, too. Blake Riddlebarger (570 passing yards) has plenty of options in guys like Hunter Rockhill, Jacob Hackworth and Jacob VanRemortel, but his favorite target is Danteas Braxton, who has received attention from Liberty University and Colorado State and is averaging 39.6 yards per reception.
Liberty at Brookville
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Liberty 1-3. Brookville 0-3.
LAST WEEK: Liberty lost to Heritage 68-14. Brookville lost to Liberty Christian 14-7.
FACTS: Liberty received two fourth-quarter scored from Tanner Stanley last week, but the Minutemen were shut out in the first three quarters. They’ll have to find a way to get some early scoring tonight against rival Brookville, which will be champing at the bit for its first win of 2019. If that sounds odd, it is. Brookville is off to an uncharacteristically poor start with its young group. But the Bees have also shown flashes of strong play, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Watch for the 1-2 running punch of quarterback Jared Glinski (280 rushing yards) and Ryan North as the Bees try to bowl over the LHS defense. Liberty, still trying to get healthy, was led last week by Stanley, who rushed for 156 yards on six carries. BHS will also have to keep its eyes on quarterback Garrett Whorley. Liberty, meanwhile, has to lock down receivers like Zach Thompson and Daquan Calloway.
Staunton River at Appomattox
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Staunton River 1-3. Appomattox 1-2.
LAST WEEK: Staunton River lost to Blacksburg 49-14. Appomattox took its bye.
FACTS: The Raiders look to get back to form against the run-heavy Golden Eagles, who possess a more potent offense than it did last year. Aidan Brown, Jacob Kirtley and Lucas Overstreet have all given SRHS a shot in the arm at times. But the Golden Eagles have to get stops. While they were shut out through three quarters last week, Blacksburg went on a 49-0 scoring binge. That can’t happen tonight against a Raiders squad that’s looking to get back to .500. In Appomattox’s lone win, it forced Rustburg into three-and-outs over and over. If ACHS starts getting that type of defensive play all the time, look out. The Dogwood District may be wide open this season, but the Raiders are intent on contending for that title. This is the first meeting between the two clubs since 2006.
William Campbell at Gretna
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: William Campbell 3-1. Gretna 2-1.
LAST WEEK: Campbell fell to Lord Botetourt 48-0. Gretna lost to Radford in overtime, 21-20.
FACTS: The big rivalry game this week goes down at Lester Bond Field, where the Hawks earned a dominant 48-6 win last season. Campbell is resolved not to let that happen again. Gretna, with its run-heavy offense and powerful O-line, might just be one of the best teams in all of Class 2. Class 1 Campbell, meanwhile, has skewered three of its opponents before being overwhelmed by Class 3-based Lord Botetourt last week. But all bets are off in this one. “Any time you get a rivalry game, guys are gonna play very emotional,” Gretna coach Cole Simpson said this week. “They’ll play harder in this game than they will any other game of the year.” Campbell’s offense is propelled forward by playmakers like quarterback Jermiah Smith and running back Jordan Young. Gretna has the advantage in depth, with only three or four players playing both ways. Athletes will be all over the field tonight, as usual, so watch for big, explosive plays.
Nelson at Altavista
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Nelson 2-2. Altavista 2-1.
LAST WEEK: Nelson rocked Rappahannock County 51-7. Altavista took its bye.
FACTS: Nelson County makes its official return to the Dogwood District by playing its first district game since 2016 tonight, while the Colonels are back in action for the first time since their 54-0 loss to Rustburg. Nelson enters this one with nine straight losses to Altavista. If the Governors want to end that streak, it’ll have to get a strong game from quarterback George Brown, who has completed 44 of his 80 passes for 655 yards. Brown has thrown five touchdowns but also four interceptions. He’s got three solid options in Brice Wilson, Jamel Rose and Brandon Jamerson. Altavista’s two wins came against Central Lunenburg and Prince Edward. It will need a strong running performance tonight from players like Jayllen Jones, JaQuallen Jones and Marquel Dawkins.
Kenston Forest at Virginia Episcopal
Kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday
RECORDS: Kenston Forest 4-1. VES 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Kenston gobbled up Brunswick Academy 56-14. VES held off Greenbrier Christian 14-10.
FACTS: The Bishops survived last week, in part, because of quarterback Tanner Nau and receiver Piercen Young, who connected for two first-quarter touchdowns. But the story of the day for VES was the defense. “It was a collective effort by all players gang tackling and flying to the ball,” coach Tra Nicholson said. Nau completed 16 of 27 passes for 178 yards, while Young led the receiving corps with six catches for 91 yards. Robby Matos added 60 receiving yards and 28 yards on the ground. The defensive effort was a sign that the Bishops will be in lockdown mode this year. Huntley Davenport led the way with five solo tackles and one tackle for a loss last week, while Charlie Dodson blocked a field goal, had three solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and two sacks. VES is tasked Saturday with stopping Kenston Forest QB Quinton Hawkins (512 rushing yards) and RB Jah’Tavious Houston (265 rushing yards).
Bye week: Liberty Christian
— Compiled by Ben Cates
