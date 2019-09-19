Rustburg at Amherst
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Rustburg 2-1. Amherst 0-3.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg walloped Altavista 54-0. Amherst lost to Blacksburg 38-18.
FACTS: Amherst has ended what amounted to a brutal nondistrict schedule and now enters into Seminole District competition, where play often can be just as tough. RHS will have to contend with quarterback CJ Rose (213 rushing yards and 188 passing yards) and running back Antwan Coyle tonight. Both are capable of 100-plus yards rushing performances if they get free. ACHS will try to contain an RHS offense that was blistering last week after a poor performance in Week 2 vs. Appomattox. The key for ACHS: Win the battle in the trenches. Rustburg’s O- and D-lines are tremendous assets and are capable of picking up stop after stop. For Rustburg: Spread the love in the running game. Jaylin Jones (at QB, because starter Jaidian Johnson is injured), Tre Tucker, RJ Anthony and Javonte Green can all put up big numbers for the Red Devils, who can nickel and dime defenses to death by getting 3 to 4 yards per pop. Tucker leads the team with 153 rushing yards, while Jones sports 138. Rustburg broke a four-game losing streak to the Lancers last season with a 20-15 victory. Amherst has pretty much owned this series since the mid-1990s, but the Red Devils have a chance for a rare two wins in a row over ACHS, something they haven’t accomplished in 26 years.
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 1-1. E.C. Glass 2-0.
LAST WEEK: George Washington axed Forest 50-21. Glass guzzled down Franklin County 34-7.
FACTS: The only team left bruised after last year’s two Black & Blue bowl meetings was Jefferson Forest, which suffered a 63-34 loss to Glass in October before being knocked out of the playoffs in November by a very similar score, 63-28. Glass has cruised through its first two outings of 2019, while JF has struggled. The Cavaliers found themselves in a 21-0 hole midway through the second quarter last week, and the defensive effort never intensified. Glass, meanwhile, poured it on against Franklin County. The playmakers will be all across the field this week. JF has to contend with Glass QB DreSean Kendrick, who has rushed for 319 yards and thrown for 178 in his first two games, RB Quoterrus Craighead (172 rushing yards) and speedy Ty Foster. Glass has to find a way to stop Keenan Cupit, JF’s big, bruising back slated for a breakout senior season. But the real question is whether the Cavaliers can deal with Glass’ hulking offensive and defensive lines. If they can’t, this one could eventually get ugly. Glass enters having won four straight in a series that has been pretty balanced since beginning in 1996. In that time Glass has 11 wins, Forest 10.
Heritage at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 2-1. Liberty 1-2.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox surrendered to Heritage 52-14. Liberty lost to Staunton River 17-7.
FACTS: The Pioneers were dominant last week, racking up a blistering 604 yards of total offense and creating six turnovers. For a smaller Liberty squad hobbling into Week 4 and desperately trying to overcome injuries, that style of play could spell bad news. Liberty received a big boost last week when running back Carlos Lorenzo returned, but the Minutemen are moving players around to fill key spots vacated by injured players. Lorenzo scored the lone LHS touchdown last week. HHS had several standouts against Appomattox. Running back KJ Vaughan rushed for 176 yards, KeyShawn Colbert added 148, and receiver Kyron Thomas reeled in four catches for 83 yards, the bulk of quarterback Kameron Burns’ production. Burns threw for 102 yards last week. Heritage has won six straight in the series — including last year’s 44-28 final in the Region 3C championship — and nine of the last 10.
Staunton River at Blacksburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Staunton River 1-2. Blacksburg 2-1.
LAST WEEK: Staunton River flanked Liberty 17-7. Blacksburg bruised Amherst 38-18.
FACTS: Aiden Brown’s 101 rushing yards last week paved the way for coach Shaun Leonard’s first victory. It was also the first time SRHS has entered the winner’s circle since Nov. 24, 2017, so the school ended a 13-game losing streak by defeating Liberty. Things get exponentially tougher tonight as the Golden Eagles take on the Bruins for the first time since 2016’s Class 3 state championship game, which BHS won 28-20. While SRHS was struggling last year, Blacksburg was zoned in once again, reeling off 13 straight wins before falling in the Class 4 state semifinals (BHS moved up to Class 4 at the start of the 2017 season). To keep this one from getting out of control, SRHS will have to find a way to deny BHS quarterback Luke Goforth, who threw for 167 yards on 10-of-19 passing last week.
Gretna at Radford
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Gretna 2-0. Radford 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Gretna took its bye. Radford invaded Fort Chiswell 45-6.
FACTS: The Hawks return to action after their week off to face a rematch of last year’s Region 2C semifinal. Defensive-minded Radford bounced Gretna from contention last November, 20-7. Gretna only had three losses in 2018; two were to the Bobcats, who also took a 7-6 affair earlier in the season. Radford is strong again, putting up 45 points in each of its first two games, but Gretna also features a more experienced and veteran lineup this season. The Hawks have been on fire, outscoring opponents in their first two games 108-28. In a Dogwood District that will be up for grabs this season, that kind of play could propel GHS to the top. We’ll find out soon; after this one, Gretna welcomes William Campbell to Lester Bond Field in Week 5, a game that signals the start of Dogwood play. Gretna holds a slim 3-2 advantage in the series with Radford that dates back to 2009. Getting revenge on the Bobcats would give the Hawks plenty of confidence heading into their biggest rivalry matchup.
William Campbell at Lord Botetourt
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Campbell 3-0. LB 3-0.
LAST WEEK: Campbell disarmed Stonewall Jackson (Q) 45-0. LB surprised Bluefield (W. Va.) 20-14.
FACTS: LB will have several key players out with injuries tonight, including prolific running back Hunter Rice and star quarterback Evan Eller, but that didn’t stop the Cavaliers last week. They staged a comeback and defeated Bluefield, which entered play as the No. 1 team in West Virginia’s AA rankings. That should worry the Generals, who will have their defense tested tonight. On the other hand, LB will have to deal with dual-threat quarterback Jermiah Smith, who quickly has asserted his dominance in the first three weeks of his junior season. He paced WC with 346 passing yards in his first two games before throwing two touchdowns and rushing for two more last week. Everyone got in on the action against Jackson, including Chris Boyd, Russell Thompson, Ra’Shawn Stevens and Jordan Young, who scored twice. The Generals need performances like that tonight to hang with a tough LB squad, which features a strong quarterback in backup James-Ryan Salvi, who led the comeback charge last week.
Nelson at Rappahannock County
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Nelson 1-2. Rappahannock County 1-1.
LAST WEEK: Nelson lost to Fluvanna 24-6. RC defeated Craig County 26-12.
FACTS: After an opening-night victory, Nelson enters this one suddenly trying to avoid a three-game slide. The Governors won last year’s battle with Rappahannock County 43-21 to close out the season. Now they face an RC squad that won last week for just the third time in their last 12 games. Nelson will need a strong performance from quarterback George Brown, who has thrown for 577 yards on 40-of-73 passing (five TDs, three interceptions) in the first three weeks. Nelson might have too many receiving options for the Bull Run District-based Panthers. Brice Wilson and Jamel Rose both are nearing the 200-yard receiving mark, while Brandon Jamerson (127 yards) is also a viable option. Get in a pinch and Nelson can always call on running back Felix Rodriguez, who sports 301 rushing yards.
Brookville at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM, 90.9 FM
RECORDS: Brookville 0-2. LCA 2-1.
LAST WEEK: Brookville took its bye. LCA lashed Staunton 41-6.
FACTS: After an uncharacteristic start, the Bees now enter Williams Stadium searching for their first victory of 2019. BHS has been most successful offensively with the run game so far. Quarterback Jared Glinski has rushed for 205 yards, while RB Ryan North has added 169. Look for LCA to try to stress BHS’ secondary this week, as Bulldogs quarterback Josh Nelson attempts to keep up his strong play. The senior has thrown for 326 yards and five touchdowns in three games, completing 25 of his 46 passes. He has two notable options at receiver: Tyler Rose (nine catches for 120 yards and three TDs) and Jaylin Belford (eight catches for 56 yards). BHS has to lock down both those receivers, while wrapping up Cade Wycoff (136 rushing yards) and Anthony Moore, who rushed for 136 yards in last week’s win. Since it began consistently playing a 10-game schedule in the mid-1960s, Brookville has only started six seasons with an 0-2 record. The last time that occurred was 2005.
Virginia Episcopal at Greenbrier
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: VES 1-0. Greenbrier 1-2.
LAST WEEK: VES fried Brunswick Academy 54-21. Greenbrier lost to St. Anne’s-Belfield 55-19.
FACTS: New quarterback Tanner Nau threw for an eye-popping six touchdowns and 263 yards as the Bishops opened up the season on a high note last Saturday, blasting Brunswick Academy and giving new coach Tra Nicholson his first program win. Brookville transfer Piercen Young, a basketball standout, led the receiving corps with four touchdown grabs, while Walker Andrews and Charlie Dodson also scored off Nau throws. Now VES turns its attention to Greenbrier in a game originally scheduled for earlier this month but postponed because of heavy rain in Chesapeake. Keys to victory in the eight-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League contest tonight, Nicholson noted, is playing assignment football and showing discipline on both sides of the ball. Those are things the young coach is drilling into players each week. Tonight’s game is a rematch of last year’s slugfest, which VES won 30-28.
Bye week: Appomattox, Altavista
— Compiled by Ben Cates
