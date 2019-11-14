Amherst at Salem
WHAT: Region 4D first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 2-8. Salem 9-1.
LAST WEEK: Amherst defeated Liberty 56-32. Salem held off Pulaski 12-6.
FACTS: The Region 4D’s No. 1 seed enters having both scorched opponents and won the close ones, like last week’s nail-biter against Pulaski (8-2) that sent the Cougars to the region’s No. 3 spot. This one is a rematch of this season's opener, which the Spartans won 48-20. The Lancers scored in the first quarter of that one on a 93-yard kick return by D’Angelo Brown, but did not score again until the fourth quarter, when it tacked on 14 points after the game was long out of hand. Salem tailback Isaiah Persinger bruised Amherst in that one, scoring two TDs and rushing for 160 yards. Persinger left last week’s game with an injury and is doubtful tonight. If Amherst wants to extend its season and earn what would amount to a major upset, it has to find a way to limit Salem’s offense. The Spartans put up 486 yards of total offense when the two played Aug. 30. ACHS quarterback CJ Rose has thrown for 543 yards and rushed for a team-best 414 this season. Senior Antwan Coyle had added 360 rushing yards. Salem has won three straight over Amherst and five of the last six. Amherst’s lone win during that time came in 2016 when it defeated the Spartans 42-40 on opening night.
Western Albemarle at Heritage
WHAT: Region 3C first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Western Albemarle 4-6. Heritage 9-1.
LAST WEEK: Orange County squeezed Western Albemarle 20-12. Heritage thumped Liberty Christian 28-0.
FACTS: Heritage closed the regular season with bang; now the quest for a second straight state title begins. The Seminole District champs for three years running head into postseason play having won 11 of their last 13 playoff games. This is the first time Heritage has played Western Albemarle in football. The eighth and bottom seed Warriors squeaked into the playoffs, narrowly beating out Fort Defiance and Rustburg in the VHSL’s points-based system, despite last week’s loss to Orange County. WA’s two big wins came against Class 5 Albemarle (3-7) and fellow Class 3 rival Fluvanna (5-5), which is this region’s No. 7 seed. Heritage is coming off a regular season in which it averaged 364 yards per game and 7.2 yards per play. Even more impressive is how Heritage has taken care of the football; it only had seven turnovers in all of 2019. Quarterback Kameron Burns has thrown for 1,194 yards and 14 TDs. KJ Vaughan has heated up as the fall has progressed and now sports 1,196 rushing yards and a team-high 18 touchdowns. Kyron Thomas enters with 593 receiving yards (19.1 per catch) and Brian Trent has 292 receiving yards for 18.2 per catch. Expect the Pioneers to roll tonight, setting up a second round matchup against either Turner Ashby or Liberty Christian.
Brookville at Rockbridge County
WHAT: Region 3C first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 4-6. Rockbridge 8-2.
LAST WEEK: Brookville lost to E.C. Glass 19-18. Rockbridge survived against Turner Ashby 31-28.
FACTS: “Outside of a quarter and a half against Heritage and a quarter and a half against JF, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with everybody,” BHS coach Jon Meeks said this week. Meeks’ comment was particularly relevant after last week’s loss, in which Brookville nearly knocked off powerhouse Class 4 E.C. Glass. Despite being shorthanded because of injuries, the sixth-seeded Bees enter the playoffs hungry and have a legitimate shot at upsetting No. 3 Rockbridge. Some of the 12 injured players BHS played without last week will be back tonight, but running back Ryan North will likely not play, Meeks said, while receiver Zach Thompson is listed as 50-50. But the Bees have on their side: 1. The defense, a Meeks trademark, is playing remarkable right now; 2. BHS has been made stronger by its tough non-district schedule and by life in the Seminole. Expect running back/QB Jared Glinski to take control tonight. He enters with 799 rushing yards, 415 passing yards and nine total TDs. Daniel Garrett has 14 catches for 223 yards, while freshman QB Drake McDaniel has thrown for 581 yards in roughly half a varsity season. But with so many playmakers sidelined, BHS probably isn’t going to win in a blowout, meaning that if they come away with a win, it’ll be because of that stellar defense. This game marks the first time that BHS coach Jon Meeks has faced Rockbridge in his 18-year coaching career. The two teams have only met twice and Brookville won both times, knocking the Wildcats out of the playoffs in both 2011 and 2012.
Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian
WHAT: Region 3C first round
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
RECORDS: Turner Ashby 6-4. LCA 7-3.
LAST WEEK: TA lost to Rockbridge 31-28. LCA lost to Heritage 28-0.
FACTS: Two gunslinging quarterbacks go up against each other in this one. Liberty Christian’s Josh Nelson has thrown for 1,401 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season, while Turner Ashby’s CJ Haskins has thrown for 1,249 yards and nine scores. The bulk of LCA’s offense goes through Nelson, while TA also has been successful in the run game. LCA’s defense will have to key in on running back Grant Swinehart, who has rushed for 1,600 yards and averages 8.7 yards per tote. TA has its hands full in the secondary, because Will Wycoff (463 receiving yards) and Tyler Rose (576 receiving yards) get out into space in a hurry. LCA also has the benefit of its trick plays, which can catch opposing teams off guard. This is LCA’s first home playoff game in the Virginia High School League; in the Bulldogs’ previous four years of eligibility, they’ve gone to the playoffs twice and were bounced on the road, by Millbrook and Blacksburg. So tonight, LCA will try to get out of the first round for the first time.
Chatham at Appomattox
WHAT: Region 2C first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Chatham 6-4. Appomattox 8-2.
LAST WEEK: Gretna stomped Chatham 83-9. Appomattox raided Nelson 66-18.
FACTS: Few people probably expected the Raiders to be in this position. After a 1-2 start, they rallied to win the Dogwood District and secure the top spot in Region 2C, no easy feat. And the playoffs should begin with smooth sailing tonight. ACHS defeated Chatham 63-13 last month and owns a 13-game winning streak against the Cavaliers that dates back to 2007. The eighth-seed Cavaliers ended the season dropping three of their last four games. Ethan Reynolds has thrown for more than 1,000 yards for CHS. For Appomattox, Tre Lawing enters with 855 yards on 45-of-94 passing. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns and added 10 more on the ground to go along with an additional 601 rushing yards. Cristian Ferguson is slated to pass the 1,000-yard rushing mark tonight. He enters with 994 yards on the season. Keyshawn Baker has added 457 rushing yards. Appomattox averages 8.7 yards per carry as a team. Tyler Gilliam leads the receiving corps with 19 catches for 390 yards (20.5 ypc) and five scores. Expect Appomattox to streak away in this one early and get the starters some rest as they prepare for a Round 2 game against either No. 4 Glenvar (6-4) or No. 5 Floyd County (6-4).
Dan River at Gretna
WHAT: Region 2C first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Dan River 6-4. Gretna 7-3.
LAST WEEK: Dan River took its bye. Gretna bombarded Chatham 83-9.
FACTS: The third-seeded Hawks haven’t had any trouble against No. 6 Dan River the last three seasons, taking all three meetings, including a 35-7 romp on Nov. 1. The Wildcats are tasked with keeping up with Gretna’s speedy three-pronged rushing attack, which is even more difficult because the Hawks’ offensive line has been so tough to deal with this season. It’s helped produce eye-popping results, like these: Jordan Berger’s 1,169 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, Daelyn Miller’s 1,268 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 103 carries (12.3 ypc) and Cameron Mabins’ 669 rushing yards and seven scores on 59 carries. Miller averages a touchdown every five times he touches the ball. Dan River’s Tracy Glass has thrown for 1,867 yards, completing 113 of 198 passes and tossing 19 touchdowns. His passes account, by far, for the bulk of the Wildcats’ offense. But if Gretna’s defense can lock down on receivers like Robert Carter (925 receiving yards) and Jorden Price (435 yards), it should fly by in the first round. Win tonight and Gretna faces either No. 2 Radford (8-2) or No. 7 Patrick County (5-5) in the second round. Gretna would like nothing more than revenge on the Bobcats, who bounced them from last year’s playoffs and earned a 21-20 victory over GHS during the 2019 regular season.
Altavista at William Campbell
WHAT: Region 1B first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 3-7. William Campbell 5-5.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell defeated Altavista 46-35.
FACTS: The sixth-seeded Colonels try for the first-round upset tonight after hanging around with William Campbell in last week’s regular-season finale. But the No. 3 Generals have owned the series lately, having won three straight and four of the last five. Campbell quarterback Jermiah Smith (963 passing yards, 978 rushing yards) was injured in Week 10 against Appomattox. The Generals have been running quarterbacks by committee since, with freshman LaDarius Berkley taking the majority of snaps. Campbell coach Danny Broggin is excited about the prospects of Berkley. Look for Altavista to have a more formidable defensive attack without the dual-threat Smith at QB. WC running back Jordan Young enters with 1,026 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 126 carries (8.1 ypc). Ra’Shawn Stevens leads the receiving corps with 370 yards on 24 catches. The Generals are trying to advance into the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year under Broggin.
