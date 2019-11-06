In Dublin, the E.C. Glass girls cross country team joined Jefferson Forest in notching a state berth at the Region 4D Championships, and the Hilltoppers were bolstered by individual champion Jette Davidson, who set region and course records at the 3.1-mile Randolph Course.
Davidson and Blacksburg's Kaitlynn Wolfe broke away from the pack by the 2-mile mark, and Davidson's 18:14 finish beat Wolfe's previous course and region meet records by one second. Wolfe finished second in 18:39.
The Hilltoppers placed third with 92 points, while Forest had 45 points for second place behind champion Blacksburg (21 points). Forest managed four top 10 finishes: Ashley Lanveve (sixth, 19:27), Shauna Skow (eighth, 19:37), Maegan Knight (ninth, 20:13) and Beall Roberts (10th, 20:22).
On the boys side, Jefferson Forest advanced to the Class 4 state championship by cruising to a second-place finish (37 points) behind Blacksburg (33 points). Forest's Jed Dudley placed third with a 16:47, while Will Schepens was fourth with a 16:48. Two other JF boys posted top-10 finishes: Timothy Krone was fifth with a 16:53, and Lance Jonzen was sixth with a 16:58.
E.C. Glass' Benjamin Barnett (11th, 17:18), Ryan Gallagher (14th 17:29), Dylan Myaing (17:32) and Randy Trost (17.34) all qualified for the state championship.
The top three teams and top five individuals not associated with those teams receive automatic state berths. The Class 4 state meet will be held Nov. 16 at Great Meadow at The Plains.
Region 3C Championships
In Harrisonburg, the Liberty Christian girls cross country team posted a runner-up finish behind champ Western Albemarle and qualified for the Class 3 state championship in the process at Rockingham County Fairgrounds. It was the first time since joining the VHSL in 2015 that a Bulldogs cross country team has advanced to a state championship.
LCA junior Heidi Andrews finished eighth overall with a 20:58 and was the first local runner to cross the finish line. LCA posted 83 points to Western Albemarle's 35.
On the boys side, Heritage senior Luke Richards ran a 16:46.1 and finished 10th overall to lock in a spot at the state meet.
The top three teams and top five individuals advance to the state championship, to be held at Green Hill Park in Salem on Nov. 16.
Region 2C Championships
Nelson County's Savannah Lawson qualified for the Class 2 state championship by finishing in 10th place with a 21:32 in the region championship at Salem's Green Hill Park.
Lawson was the only local qualifier from the boys and girls sides Wednesday. Alleghany captured the boys team title, while Radford won the girls side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.