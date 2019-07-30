After a junior campaign in which he hit a blazing .448 and was a first team all-state honoree in the VHSL's Class 4, Jefferson Forest outfielder Jackson Cherry has given a verbal commitment to Mercer University.
The rising senior, who also played in the Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg earlier this month, serves as the Cavaliers' leadoff hitter. He was a first team all-Seminole District and all-Region 4D selection in the 2019 season.
Mercer, a Division I school located in Macon, Georgia, won the Southern Conference tournament in May and advanced to the NCAA Regionals.
Football begins this week
Although the VHSL allows for what basically amounts to year-round practice, teams across the area are gearing up for Thursday, which represents the first official day of high school football practice.
On Thursday, teams can start two-a-days, practice for longer periods of time and make the evolution toward wearing pads.
Under VHSL rules, teams cannot wear full pads until Aug. 7. Players wear helmets the first three days of practice, then add on shoulder pads on Monday and Tuesday.
Football season begins in roughly four weeks, on Aug. 30.