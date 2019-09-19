ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
KJ Vaughan
Heritage, Football, RB, Sr.
The burly running back rushed for a season-high 176 yards on 23 carries in Heritage’s 52-14 victory over Appomattox last week. Vaughan also scored on a 1-yard burst, averaged 7.7 yards per carry and broke loose for long runs of 21 and 27 yards.
Cam Robinson
E.C. Glass, Football, CB/Slot, Sr.
The Hilltoppers put together a rousing effort against Franklin County last week, and Robinson was everywhere. He picked off a pass in the second quarter and also found the end zone for the first time this season when he snagged a 16-yard pass from quarterback DreSean Kendrick.
Logan Beach
Amherst, Golf, No. 1, Sr.
The tall, lanky senior was one of four players under par at a regular-season Seminole District match at Ivy Hill Golf Club on Wednesday. Beach finished in third place, firing a 2-under 34 in the 9-hole event and managed three birdies, one bogey and five pars.
Heather Forton
Jefferson Forest, Volleyball, S, Sr.
Forton helped the Cavaliers cruise to a 3-0 sweep of a much-improved Liberty squad Tuesday by finishing with a double-double (25 assists, 12 digs).
Jette Davidson
E.C. Glass, Cross Country, Sr.
Davidson was at the top of the list again Wednesday, leading the 54-person Seminole District field at HumanKind with a 21:25 for first place. She also turned in her season-low earlier this month when she ran an 18:31 at the Knights Crossing, finishing fourth overall.
FOOTBALL Top 5
E.C. GLASS (2-0)
Tonight’s Black & Blue Bowl gives the Hilltoppers their first chance to flex their muscles against an area squad.
HERITAGE (2-1)
The Pioneers were nearly flawless against Appomattox and now turn their attention to the Seminole District.
GRETNA (2-0)
Tonight’s rematch with Radford will tell us a lot about this Hawks team, which looks dangerous on offense and tough on defense.
WM. CAMPBELL (3-0)
After starting 3-0 for the third straight season, the Generals face a tough Lord Botetourt team on the road.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-1)
The Bulldogs crack the top 5 for the first time in 2019 after their offense exploded for two straight victories.
