DRESEAN KENDRICK
E.C. GLASS, FOOTBALL, QB, SR.
Kendrick led the Hilltoppers to victory at GW-Danville last week by rushing for 284 yards, completing 5 of 9 passes for 48 yards and scoring three times. He now has 929 rushing yards and 540 passing yards in five games this season and has accounted for 19 touchdowns.
TYLER ROSE
LCA, FOOTBALL, WR, SR.
One of the area’s most prolific receivers, Rose hauled in an over-the-shoulder grab on a 66-yard pass from Josh Nelson last week that gave Liberty Christian a 14-7 lead it never relinquished in a win over Jefferson Forest. Rose enters this week’s game against Glass with 300 receiving yards.
ABBEY MANN
APPOMATTOX, VOLLEYBALL, OH, JR.
It’s been quite a month so far for Mann. Following her 22-kill, 16-dig performance against Chatham on Oct. 1, the junior posted back-to-back games with eight aces. She struck again against Nelson on Tuesday, leading the 11-2 Raiders with 11 kills, 10 digs and 5 aces.
LANE WEEMS
LCA, GOLF, SR.
In a Region 3C championship won by Rustburg’s Nick Rakes this week, Weems solidified his spot as one of the top golfers in the state. He advanced to the Class 3 state championship by carding a 73, becoming one of three unaffiliated individuals to make the field.
SPOTLIGHT ON
STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Class 3 and 4 state championships are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Williamsburg National. Monday in Class 4, Garnet Manley III looks to contend for the individual title and lead Jefferson Forest to a strong finish. Glass’ Penn Willman is also in the field. Tuesday in Class 3, watch for a strong showing from Rustburg’s Nick Rakes and LCA’s Lane Weems.
FOOTBALL TOP 5
E.C. GLASS (5-0)
We’re halfway through the regular season, and nobody has seriously challenged the Hilltoppers.
HERITAGE (4-1)
The Pioneers host Rustburg tonight in a series they’ve dominated for the last two decades.
GRETNA (5-1)
The high-flying Hawks look like Gretna teams of old. They’re bulldozing opponents.
LCA (4-1)
The Bulldogs stay in the Top 5 for the second straight week after making a statement against JF.
BROOKVILLE (2-3)
The Bees enter the Top 5 for the first time this season after winning two straight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.