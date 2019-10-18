Heritage had just pushed its winning streak over Timberlake Road rival Brookville to six games Friday night, when the Pioneers’ players huddled together and broke into celebration.
“Sem-in-ole! Sem-in-ole!” they shouted, jumping up and down on the midfield grass at Stinger Stadium.
It was a reminder that Heritage has owned the series of late and the Pioneers are one of the Seminole District’s toughest teams.
“This is our district. Nobody’s gonna take that from us,” Pioneers senior center Shante Giles said.
KJ Vaughan rushed for 193 yards and scored three touchdowns, quarterback Kameron Burns figured into two additional touchdowns and Heritage put together a dominating second-half effort to down Brookville 47-13.
On the first chilly Friday night of the 2019 season, the Pioneers improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Seminole, racking up 400 yards of total offense and forcing Brookville into quick decisions with a relentless defensive attack.
HHS led 14-0 at halftime, but Brookville (3-4) answered back to open the third quarter when Jared Glinski, replacing freshman Drake McDaniel at quarterback, threw a 40-yard bomb to Zach Thompson that the receiver leapt and snagged from the air as he sailed into the end zone.
But 14-7 was as close as Brookville got.
Like a boxer that’s been cut for the first time and then gets angry, Heritage punched back and then suddenly began pummeling the Bees, rattling off four unanswered touchdowns.
“First time we’ve played with some emotion,” HHS coach Brad Bradley said. “We played with a little swagger to us, and we’re gonna need that down the line, because our next three games [against Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian] are tough.”
Brookville struggled offensively, with McDaniel, playing in his fourth varsity game, tossing three interceptions and completing 4 of 17 passes for 66 yards. The Bees also had just 116 yards on the ground.
Heritage turned all those interceptions into points.
But for a moment, after Thompson brought in the pass to narrow the deficit to 14-7, it looked, however briefly, like Friday’s game might go to the wire.
“They did a good job of kind of taking our momentum away,” BHS coach Jon Meeks said, “and scored quickly.
“Ideally, we score there, make it a one-possession game and get a three-and-out and get all the momentum. That’s what you want to do.
“But they went on a nice drive and broke some long runs and answered quick. I kind of think from that point on it was all them. We had our shot, we had the momentum and that quick answer, it felt like, kind of took the wind out of our sails.”
HHS scored about three minutes after BHS’ Glinski-to-Thomas touchdown. The Pioneers put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive to make it 21-7, scoring off a 2-yard punch by Krystian Rivera.
Burns then tossed a 20-yard TD to receiver Jahee Blake on Heritage’s next drive.
“It was just our O-line stepped it up in the second half and everything just opened up pretty,” said Vaughan, who bothered Brookville with his up-the-gut runs all night and scored on runs of 2 and 45 yards.
Of Vaughan’s 29 rushes, six went for 8 yards or more. He stood with his teammates in the postgame huddle with Heritage’s trademark sledge hammer as a prop, counting up to 47, the number of points the team scored Friday, and then chanting “Seminole!”
“When we say that and we have the hammer, that means we’re coming back and winning [the district] again,” Vaughan said.
Brookville running back Ryan North led his team with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Tayshaun Butler rushed for 53 yards on five carries.
“It’s not the first loss we’ve taken this year,” Meeks said. “We’ve been able to bounce back every time. So really just come in the morning, fix some mistakes and have a short-term memory.”
Bradley said his club has some things to fix as well. But for the most part, the Heritage coach was happy with the way his team played Friday, especially on defense and when it answered the call offensively in the second half.
Some of his players, Bradley noted, began sending messages to the coach last weekend, late at night, asking about defend certain Brookville packages, asking about coverages and routes.
“That’,” Bradley added, “is when you know kids are bought in.”
Reach Ben Cates at (434) 385-5527.
