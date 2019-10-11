Heritage coach Brad Bradley didn’t soften his demeanor on the sideline one bit Friday night. During the first half of his team’s matchup with Rustburg, the Pioneers leader barked out a message for his young quarterback.
As is often the case, there was no candy-coating the demand: You’ve got some growing up to do, he yelled toward Kameron Burns.
The sophomore, who is just 15 years old and was starting the sixth game of his career, had just thrown two costly interceptions and was responsible for another near-turnover when he fumbled a snap.
The mistakes gave the visiting Red Devils the advantage with less than a minute left in the first half.
But in a matter of a few downs, Burns looked like he’d aged a few years. In 24.3 seconds, Burns led the Pioneers 61 yards down the field, completing three of four passes, including a game-changing 9-yard toss to Trae’Sean Hall in the end zone as time expired on the half.
The lead went back to Heritage, and the Pioneers held on to the advantage the rest of the way for a 29-18 victory.
“He’s our quarterback. He’s our quarterback for a reason,” Bradley said of Burns. “…The expectation level is sky high with him filling in for Jabari Blake, but that doesn’t change our expectation as a team that [wants] to play in December.”
Burns finished with 209 yards on 11-of-19 passing and tossed two touchdowns, the first a 37-yarder to Brian Trent, his favorite target of the night.
“I guess my nervousness got to me a little bit,” Burns said of the mistakes. “… I just calmed down, read what I needed to read and hit the open man.”
Trent tallied 143 receiving yards on seven catches, all of which came after he dropped a pass early in the game he thought might prevent him from being targeted the rest of the night. But as was the case with Burns, Bradley and his staff had confidence in Trent, a senior.
“Honestly when I did that, I didn’t think I would get the ball anymore,” Trent said. “ … Then second half, it just started clicking for me.”
Trent’s touchdown came about halfway through the second quarter and went for the game’s first points. But Rustburg had the answer five minutes later on Tre Tucker’s 13-yard TD run.
And before Heritage’s quick response to end the half, the Red Devils (2-4), who entered as major underdogs, went up 12-7 with less than a minute left in the second quarter on Jaylin Jones’ 1-yard run.
Both of those Rustburg scores were set up by interceptions. Landon Tucker, a senior defensive back, came out of nowhere to make the pick, then came up just short of a score when he was tackled from behind at the Heritage 2-yard line.
“It helped with momentum. When I caught it, I was like, ‘OK, just figure out how to get in the end zone,’” Tucker said. “I saw two linemen in front of me, I was like, ‘OK, I can outrun them,’ so I jab-stepped, saw another lineman, jab-stepped, got out running [before] someone got me from behind.”
The second quarter’s flurry of action followed a first quarter void of significant offense for both teams.
They combined for 71 yards of total offense and no scores, punted five times and committed six penalties.
“We didn’t play very well,” Bradley said of his team’s performance during early stages of Friday’s game. “I give all the credit to Rustburg. We knew coming in they were good on defense. They held Glass to seven points in the first half, and we just had to find a way to move the ball, and luckily we did.”
Heritage (5-1) committed nine total penalties for 70 yards and finished well below its scoring average of 46-plus points per game.
“It’s never good to play ugly, but I’d rather play ugly and win than play ugly and lose,” Bradley said. “I think expectations are we’re supposed to blow everybody out. But this is the Seminole District. We came out with an 11-point win; I’m happy.”
In the second half, things looked much cleaner on both sides. Heritage, which finished with 340 yards of total offense, had 129 yards rushing in the final 24 minutes after tallying just 2 yards on 15 carries in the first half.
Silas Rucker (44 yards rushing) and KJ Vaughan (70 yards rushing) each punched in touchdown runs, with Rucker going 6 yards for a score to extend the Pioneers’ lead to 22-12 and Vaughan’s 2-yard score giving HHS an 11-point cushion after Avery Dixon had cut the lead to four points on the previous possession.
Dixon finished with 51 yards rushing for Rustburg on five carries, while Tucker led the team with 66 yards on 11 carries.
Dixon’s 38-yard run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for the Red Devils, who didn’t record a single passing yard.
“When I beat that corner, stiff-armed him, I knew I had them,” Dixon said of the play.
Heritage called Friday’s game a learning experience and test of resilience heading into the rest of a tough Seminole District slate.
And Rustburg, after hanging with both E.C. Glass and Heritage for a good portion of those games the past few weeks, says it’s making strides both offensively and defensively.
“The facts say that we’re playing hard. To me, over the last two weeks [against] two very good teams, for large portions of the game, we have played very even with [them],” Red Devils coach Jack Baker said.
“Our football team is playing very hard, laying it on the line, and I’m very proud of them. They’ve got to hang in there and find a way to get [a win].”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
