Keenan Cupit knelt near the 50-yard line, absorbing the full weight of an improbable comeback that fell hauntingly short.
Heritage players chest-bumped each other, flexed their muscles and let out screams.
It was a scene of heartbreak vs. survival, and it played out at midfield at Lynchburg City Stadium on Friday night as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Heritage was celebrating its own endurance in a 28-20 victory over the Cavaliers in a Seminole District game for the ages.
“This is what we expected,” Pioneers receiver Kyron Thomas said. “A full out war, a dogfight ‘til the end.”
It certainly was that. But not too many people expected it, especially after Heritage broke away for a 21-0 lead at halftime and limited the Cavaliers to just 12 yards of total offense in the opening 24 minutes.
But then Forest caught fire.
The Cavaliers reeled off three straight touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. By the time Cupit barreled through the Heritage defense for a 20-yard touchdown run with 4:16 left, Forest had all the momentum. Suddenly Heritage’s lead had evaporated, and the Cavs trailed 21-20.
But Heritage’s defense, the unsung part of its game that has been so stellar in 2019, made one last stand when Forest elected to try for a two-point conversion.
Two Pioneers stopped Cupit on the 2-yard line to preserve the lead.
By the time Forest got the ball back, with 52 seconds remaining Heritage had scored again. Cupit and the Cavs couldn’t advance to ball past midfield on that final drive.
Forest’s Jacob Hackworth, who scored two touchdowns and had 63 rushing yards to aid JF’s comeback, said his teammates hung their heads at halftime.
“But then coach [Paul White] came in. He said ‘Where’s the boom-boom?’ That means, ‘where’s the music?’ And we just started to jump up and down and turn it up, Hackworth said.”
That moment, Hackworth added, helped JF find its way back into the game.
White said his team already had the energy it needed; it just didn’t realize it.
“[The energy is] there,” he said. “You’ve just got to find it. You’ve just got to reach in there and get it. It’s just sitting on a hot stove, and you’ve got to get it to the surface.”
The two teams also had to be separated after a brief shoving match ensued before the second half began. It seemed to get the blood flowing for both teams, but it was JF that capitalized the most, rattling off 20 unanswered points.
Cupit led the way with 165 rushing yards on 21 carries. But Heritage stopped the burly running back near the 50-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, stalling JF’s final drive just short of the first-down marker.
“The defense picked it up at the end,” Heritage running back KJ Vaughan said. “And I’m glad they did.”
The first half, of course, was all Heritage (7-1).
Quarterback Kameron Burns did all his damage in the first 24 minutes, completing 6 of 10 passes for 112 yards. He hit Thomas with a 49-yard bomb down the left sideline for a 7-0 lead.
Thomas (82 receiving yards) out-leapt his defender for the catch and then fought his way into the end zone.
“We needed this win,” Thomas said. “Because, make no mistake about it, everybody knows who we’ve got next week.”
Heritage faces rival E.C. Glass at the same venue Friday in a game that likely will determine who wins the Seminole District regular-season crown. Both teams are undefeated in district play and ranked second in their respective regions (Heritage in 3C and Glass in 4D).
Friday’s bout marked the first time this year Heritage has won a game determined by 10 points or fewer. Most of the team’s wins have been blowouts.
Krystian Rivera, who had a 30-yard touchdown reception, 63 rushing yards and helped engineer HHS’s final scoring drive, said it was the hardest game he’s played all year.
“I just didn’t want to lose,” Rivera said.
“I came out full speed, hitting hard, holding on to the ball tight.”
White said he went for the two-point conversion trailing 21-20 to force Heritage to scramble.
“You go for it, man. You go for it. You don’t sit on your heels,” he said.
Bradley was impressed with the way his defense stepped up, first stopping Cupit on the conversion attempt and then bringing the running back down just short of the first-down mark with 11 seconds remaining. Heritage also blocked a JF extra-point attempt in the third quarter.
“It’s not supposed to be easy,” Bradley said. “If it was easy, everybody would do it. We’re excited about the next opportunity. We got out of this one. We’ve got some things to correct, but I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
