Heritage High School has swept the highest honors on the all-Region 3C football teams, with running back KJ Vaughan being named offensive player of the year and defensive end Krystian Rivera taking home defender of the year.
The two seniors were instrumental in Heritage’s run to the Class 3 state semifinals and 12-2 record.
Vaughan churned up 1,760 rushing yards on 277 carries, good for 6.4 yards per tote, and scored 28 touchdowns on the season.
Rivera was everywhere on defense, serving as a leader on a team that held the opposition to 15 points per game. He also served as the Pioneers’ No. 2 running back, rushing for 630 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and scoring eight touchdowns.
All-Region 3C Teams
Offense
Player of the Year: KJ Vaughan, Heritage
Coach of the Year: Brad Bradley, Heritage
First team: Quarterback — Ryan High (Spotswood); Running Back — KJ Vaughan (Heritage), Ethan Barnhart (Sp), Grant Swinehart (Turner Ashby); Wide Receiver — Kyron Thomas (HHS), Tyler Rose (Liberty Christian Academy), Rob Smith (Sp); Tight End — Ryan Shonk (Sp); Offensive Lineman — Walt Stribling (Fluvanna), Mike Williams (HHS), Zach Rice (LCA), Colby Morris (Sp); Center — Shante’ Giles (HHS); Kicker — Dan Cunningham (Rockbridge); Kick Returner — Malachi Fields (Monticello); All-Purpose — CJ Haskins (TA).
Second team: QB — Josh Nelson (LCA); RB — Tayshaun Butler (Brookville), Gage Shafer (Rock), Austin Shifflett (Western Albemarle); WR — Zach Thompson (BHS), Jailik Lynch (Rock), Breaker Mendenhall (WA); TE — Dillon Stowers (LCA); OL — Jake Frett (BHS), Austin Doyle (Rock), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg), Jesse Knight (TA); C — Evan Atkins (Sp); K — Elijah Bullock (Flu); KR — Deuce Crawford (HHS); AP — Jared Glinski (BHS).
Defense
Player of the Year: Krystian Rivera, Heritage
First team: Defensive Tackle — Lance Blankenship (Brookville), Trae’Sean Hall (Heritage), Dallas Khalil (Spotswood); Defensive End — AJ McDougall (BHS), Krystian Rivera (Heritage); Linebacker — Bobby Moran (BHS), Spencer Goolsby (HHS), Dillon Stowers (Liberty Christian Academy), Ben Conahan (Sp); Defensive Back — Brian Trent (HHS), Kyron Thomas (HHS), Rob Smith (Sp), Breaker Mendenhall (Western Alebemarle); Punter — Keshawn Colbert (HHS); Punt Returner — Kyron Thomas (HHS); All-Purpose — JT Brown (BHS).
Second team: DT — Alden Custer (Fluvanna), Zach Rice (LCA), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg); DE — Jaleon Adams-Mallory (Charlottesville), Jon Poff (LCA); LB — Malachi Hill (Flu), JJ Morris (HHS), Jaylin Jones (RHS), Cole Myers (Sp); DB — Daniel Garrett (BHS), Jaleel Carthorn (HHS), Jaylin Belford (LCA), Jon Van Huss (Sp); P — Jack Culbreath (Monticello); Punt Returner — Jaylin Belford (LCA); AP — Jailik Lynch (Rock).
